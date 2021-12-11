The Queens: Gloria to Daisy

It all began with a lady with a cuatro on a train. She carried the four-string instrument like a handbag over her shoulder during frequent trips between Trinidad and Maracaibo, Venezuela, where her parents were born.
Much to the delight of commuters our mysterious protagonist’s impromptu strums made the slow trek across T&T an enjoyable experience. Little did they know that with every improvised note she took a step closer to fulfilling her destiny as the matriarch of an entire musical movement.
“Gloria Alcazar for the most part was the inspiration for me to get into parang,” veteran singer Joanne Briggs cooed during a reflective moment with the Kitcharee earlier this week.
Alcazar was famously invited by San Jose Serenaders band leader Wayne Flores to join his San Juan-based musical outfit after being spotted singing on that very train. Flores’ brother Lennox told the Kitcharee, during an online interview last year, that his late brother was enthralled by Alcazar’s ability to draw passengers to her train carriage with deft wrist work and haunting vocals.
“My grandmother used to play San Jose Serenaders every day at her parlour in Curepe,” Briggs continued.
“Whenever there was parang on radio and TV it’s Gloria’s voice you heard all the time. That’s all I remember about Christmas growing up, Gloria and the value of her voice,” added Briggs, a three-time National Parang Best Vocalist.
Briggs’ account is a testament to the course correcting impact Alcazar had on the man’s world that was parang music. Before her ascent, masculine vocals solely dictated the sound and direction of the Latin American-influenced genre. Thrust into the limelight as the very first female front-line parang act on the island, Alcazar won over the doubters and made San Jose a household name. Even more importantly she would also inspire an entire line of future female singers.
“I was born and grew up in Tobago and parang was not as widespread there, but when I came to Trinidad, I formed a group in Diego Martin and all we did was the music of Daisy and Gloria,” recalled parang soca queen Marcia Miranda.
Miranda’s crossover soca parang music is a staple of the modern T&T Christmas experience. The San Juan-based singer’s timeless classics “Bring Out de Ham” and “Roast Fowl” represent a more potent injection into a parang lime than a decade-old forgotten bottle of bush rum during Yuletide festivities.
Wielding great influence
Miranda insists that without the groundwork of Alcazar and her protégé, parang legend Daisy Voisin, there would be no Marcia Miranda.
“Gloria, by the way, happens to be my blood family so parang means much more to me than just music. It’s in my blood. I love the music, the Spanish. I love the idea of it being a part of the season singing about the birth of Christ. I love the idea of going to people’s houses and making them happy. And this is what both Daisy and Gloria were about,” Miranda continued.
Like most pioneers Alcazar’s contribution is often overshadowed by the bright stars that followed her through parang music’s door into the waiting arms of a growing adoring captive audience.
Daisy Voisin is without a doubt the most iconic name in contemporary parang circles but Alcazar’s direct and indirect role in Daisy’s development cannot be understated. The two stalwarts became close friends just after Alcazar received a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Upon learning of Alcazar’s limited remaining time Daisy would travel several times from her home in Siparia to visit the ailing Alcazar in Tunapuna. The two spent a considerable amount of time together discussing music and the art of performance before Alcazar’s passing in 1981.
Alcazar’s songs “Mi Negrito”, “Parang, Parang, Parang” and “Granada” remain standards of the genre to this day.
Following Alcazar’s death, Daisy adopted several idiosyncrasies from the parang pioneer including her signature shout of “Ayee!” the flower in her hair and the way she held the cuatro. So enamoured was Daisy of Alcazar that she even began speaking to the audience between songs in a similar manner as Alcazar.
Daisy would go on to record a bag full of timeless parang classics ncluding: “Alegria, Alegria”, “Sereno, Sereno”, “Hooray Hoorah”, “Goipe”, “Hurah, Hurah”, “De Verdad” and “El Guarapo”, among others.
A head fit to wear the crown
Alcazar’s passing in 1981 and Daisy’s a decade later in 1991 left a huge void in the now female-dominated parang circuit.
Alicia Jaggasar with Los Alumnos de San Juan and Briggs with Los Parrenderos de UWI stepped into the limelight and created a new parang rivalry in the 90s that saw the two face off annually at the National Parang Association’s annual competition.
Jaggasar, often compared to Daisy, has been described as the apparent heir to the parang queen throne on more occasions than all the fingers and toes put together in her large Los Alumnos de San Juan band.
A nine-time NPATT parang competition winner, Jaggasar says while the comparison is an honour she does not believe her vocals match up in any way to Daisy’s greatness.
“The thing about it is, I don’t sound like Daisy,” Jaggasar chuckled during a phone call with the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
“What happens is we sing with similar passions. The message that is portrayed in her (Daisy) music I capture it in my heart and when I sing you feel the same way you feel when you hear Daisy sing. But when you sit and listen to us (side by side) we are totally different I don’t even compare to her vocals really,” Jaggasar humbly continued.
Jaggasar said the title of parang queen is one she isn’t at all interested in but if she had to consider it she would happily share it with her contemporaries Sharlene Flores and Joanne Briggs.
“I am still trying to battle with this ‘limelight’ and this ‘queen’ and this ‘this is who you are’ thing. I understand it but this is not who I feel like on the inside. Sometimes, on the insistence of others I try to put myself in that realm and say to myself ‘aye you is de Destra or de Nadia Batson of parang. But honestly, it’s not who I am.
“I guess for me I understand that your work speaks for itself. But for me I would much rather have an impact on the next generation and help them to understand that we have to respect ourselves and this art form first if we want others to respect us and parang,” Jaggasar said.
Sharing knowledge and educating the next generation is a lesson in being that Jaggasar took from another female parang stalwart, Clarita Rivas.
“I look at her as an example as to what you should be as a parrandera, in terms of spreading the knowledge to whoever and wherever you are needed. Clarita has been that type of person to openly share her knowledge and I gravitated towards that. Strangely enough not long after I started in parang I was teaching children about the art form,” Jaggasar said.
Jaggasar, the current President of NPATT, said the most important lesson she can share with any young parranderos is to understand the legacy of the genre and always show respect to the art form.
“The names you care calling, Daisy, Gloria, Clarita, Sharlene, Joanne they had and continue to have a great respect for the art form that’s why they devoted so much of their life and energy into the art form. But, we are at the bottom of the totem pole in this country so it’s my responsibility to ensure that the next generation is respected,” she insisted.
Building atop a legacy
Parang music’s fastest rising female voice, Afeisha Brown has completely embraced those lessons.
Brown, lead singer of the youthful Voces Jovenes, says she fully appreciates the strong female legacy she carries on her shoulders every time she takes the stage.
“The role of both past and present parang icons creates a great impact on my approach to parang music. The past icons, the ones who created it all, are the ones who give me direction and the knowledge that I need in order to suitably engage in the parang genre. However, the present, the ones who are rationalising the art form, gives me hope and assurance that parang music will live on, forever,” the 19-year-old singer told the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
The Paramin-born performer sees her role as one of “furthering the genre” by “attracting youthful eyes and ears”.
“I manifest that parang music isn’t just for the elderly. It’s music, it’s a genre and it’s even much deeper than just being music. Parang is love. I do believe and I do see myself being one of the major contributors to bring parang music to a much higher level, creating such greater traction, inspiring and capturing others, resulting in a greater population becoming involved in the music, the parang genre, the art form,” Brown added.
Jaggasar, meanwhile, said the real joy of her three-decade long musical journey has been sharing the genre’s march forward with people equally committed as herself to parang music.
“On the journey when I look at where I am and where the Lord has placed me I understand how much people like Joanne Briggs and Sharlene Flores have impacted me. Meeting people who have the same passion for an art form and that they found it fitting to devote their time and energy to improving and maintaining and promoting and preserving this art form is amazing,” Jaggasar said.
Getting parang practitioners on an equal standing where young acts like Brown are nationally respected and can earn the same as soca artistes their age, remains her life mission, Jaggasar said. It’s a battle she fought alongside her husband musician Wayne Jagdeo and one she now continues solo following his unexpected passing just over a year ago.
“I think I would always be about that struggle. I understand the struggle and the psyche of the society we live in. When I start to see that change I can say yes the little I would have done in my circle was worth it because the younger generation can now benefit from that.
“So when a Christmas season come and you’re a parrandero you can be just like a soca artiste at Carnival and earn a living. And people won’t question your price and ask you who do you think you are. That will be my struggle until my eyes close and I gone to meet Wayne,” Jaggasar concluded.