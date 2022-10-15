Rhian Guerrero is making a major impact on the UK music scene. The Trinidad-born singer released his debut single, “I Need Your Love,” in June, which peaked at number 21 on the UK iTunes Pop Chart. A six-track EP of dance remixes which is also worthy of attention, and which was launched in August, climbed to number four on the UK iTunes Dance Album Chart and number nine on the Apple Music Dance Albums in Trinidad about three weeks ago. There is a vibrant video that goes along with the track, which features a diverse cast from the LGBTQ+ scene in the UK.
“My artist name is Rhian! with an exclamation mark for effect,” the pop singer said during a recent interview with the Kitcharee where he spoke about his journey growing up in Trinidad and his life in China before moving to the UK, his love for music and his latest single.
Rhian! said his latest career success is the springboard for greater things to come. He is already putting the finishing touches on the final rack for his EP titled The Real Rhian!
“I feel so blessed. I never expected any of this when I wrote and released this song. I’m really happy and so grateful to everyone who has supported me. I am not going to stop now. I’m putting the finishing touches on the final track for my EP The Real Rhian!
“I just want to perform on bigger stages to connect with more people and keep growing in my talent and as a person,” Rhian! said.
“I Need Your Love” is a fun and playful single about the excitement, intensity, and chemistry that occur when two people who are attracted to each other lock eyes for the first time. “Everyone can relate to it. It is an energetic, pop-influenced anthem co-produced with Paramour. It has a pulsating bassline fused with nostalgic house melodies and bubbling synths for a perfect foundation,” Rhian! said.
Rhian! started singing in church, but at age four he developed a passion for singing and performing.
“I love singing and creating melodies. There was always music around me growing up. I sang with my family, and I remember the moment I sang my first solo in church. I was about four or five years old, and I sang a song called ‘Smile’,” he said.
He added, “My eyes were closed the entire time I was singing. When I finished, I looked up and out at the congregation, and I’ll never forget the feeling or the energy in the church at that moment. It was amazing and something special that I’ll never forget,” he said.
Rhian! left Trinidad for New York in 2020, but instead of returning home, he travelled to the UK, where almost instantly, his music career began to thrive. “The universe has a funny way of putting you right where you’re supposed to be,” he said.
Rhian!, who earned a Bachelor of Music at Middlesex University, London, joined the commercial gospel group Souls of Prophecy before becoming a regular performer at various events and venues in the heart of London and throughout the UK.
Rhian! said while there were expectations of him becoming a gospel artiste, he decided to stay true to himself. “I won’t say anyone tried to discourage me, but because I started singing in church, a lot of people had and still have opinions on how I should sing or what I should sing. I’m happy and comfortable in my own skin and being my true authentic self at this point in my life.”
The singer/songwriter believes he would still experience success if he were in Trinidad. “The world of entertainment has always been very exciting and ever-changing. I’m still meeting new people all the time and establishing relationships. I think anyone with a talent who believes in themselves can go as far as they want to go. So, I think I would be successful anywhere I went. I have a lot of successful musician friends in Trinidad. I want to give a shoutout to my girl D Piano Girl Johanna,” he said.
He said living in China was a life-learning experience. “Living in China was such an experience. My eyes were opened to a completely different way of living and thinking. I met some amazing people there that I would call friends for life. I found my style as an artist and really explored my stage presence and persona while living in Shanghai. The six years I lived there were definitely an adventure. I’m going to leave the juicy stuff for when I write my book,” he said.
The Covid-19 pandemic, Rhian! said, was a struggle, but it brought him closer to his music and more in tune with himself.
“It was tough. I missed the stage. There were lots of people telling me to do a Facebook live, but I didn’t because it’s not the same as connecting with a live audience and exchanging energy.
He added, “During the pandemic I got even closer to music and in touch with myself. I spent a lot of time on the piano, completing ideas that I had hummed into my phone over the years. I got into a rhythm of writing. I was in the zone,” he said.
His mother’s passing also gave him the drive he needed to succeed in his music career. “I don’t think it’s something I could ever get over, but I’m learning to live with it. You know what? I feel that she’s even closer to me now and with me. Energy never dies. I have this drive in me that I didn’t have before to really go for this and go for it all the way. I think anyone who meets me now can see and feel the passion I have for my craft,” he said.
About Rhian!
Rhian! is an independent singer/songwriter originally from Trinidad and now based in London, UK. He started singing in church with his family at the tender age of four. As a teenager, he sang in the choir at the Parish of the Assumption, where he was mentored by Juliet Eckel. He was also a member of the award-winning Marionettes Chorale and performed regularly on the local scene until moving to the UK.
He represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2012 World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles before embarking on an exciting adventure to Shanghai, China, where he performed to sold-out audiences at The Pearl Theatre until 2019. During the pandemic Rhian! returned to the UK where he has been writing and recording material for his forthcoming EP and is making a name for himself with his electrifying live performances in London.
After sadly losing his mother to cancer earlier this year, Rhian! wants to share his personal journey with the world through his releases.