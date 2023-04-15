The Return of the Trini Rap GOAT

T&T rap legend Make It Hapn (Rayon Bernando) is back in the lab creating new music.
Anybody and their mama that followed the local hip hop scene in the early 2000’s knows Make It Hapn is rap royalty.
The Diego Martin-born MC had a ubiquitous flow that earned him snaps and standing ovations everywhere he went, from the quad at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus to spoken word exposes and open mic nights across the island.
His 2005 album Ghetto Child cemented his status as the local GOAT – Greatest of All Time. The ten-track expose on life as disadvantaged youth remains the gold standard for hip hop on the island.
Make It Happn dropped his last album Bless This Mess on November 11, 2011. Eleven years later he dropped Lost Demos on February 02, 2022. The significance of the numerology of those dates -- 11-11-11 and 02-02-22-- is not lost on the astute rapper who swears it all happened organically.
“The numbers just coincide,” Make It Hapn said when he invited the Kitcharee to step out the sweltering midday Port of Spain heat and sit in his a/c-cooled car in the parking lot of the Drag Mall on Frederick Street, on Friday.
“I felt like I had nothing more to say. The universe put everything in place for me to process all the information I was getting. And all the feelings and experiences I was going through,” he continued about his hiatus.
Back in studio he says he has “plenty, plenty material rest down” and ready for release. He released the album Monster Jouvert last year and has two fully recorded albums Change and Consume set for release this year. The latter of the two is fully improvised freestyle album.
Make It Happn says his new work is his “best yet” because he has found the voice and courage to speak his unfiltered truth.
“I actually doing better work now that I take the break. I not concentrating as much on making it perfect. I concentrating more on making it the truest truth that could be said out of a person’s mouth. Everything I say now is the absolute truth and saying it in a way that it has never been said before,” he explained.
Monster Jouvert is named after an art exhibit he put out recently. Fans can hear music off the album during live performances this month at Ghino’s on Damian Street, on April 17 and at Kafe Blue (formerly Kaiso Blues Café) on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on April 30.
“I want to cement it in history and ting because it represents the monsters all year round that don’t get to play Jouvert, but when is Jouvert people does play the monsters. So, the Monster Jouvert is where de monsters havin’ dey own Jouvert where dey could dress up nice,” he smirked.
Born and bred in hip hop
Like many music greats Make it Hapn grew up in a musical home. His uncle Tony was a hip hop DJ and his other uncle KC a break dancer. As an impressionable four-year-old, a young Make it Hapn started imitating the rapping he heard on their stereos.
“Right now I’m 46, so that mean I rapping 42 years. I never pursue this as no career and ting as far as this gonna put money in meh pocket because ah never really get pay to rap like that,” he shared.
Despite not forging a lucrtative career in hip hop himself, Make It Hapn says the potential is there for others “to get paid” once they are “willing to do the real work”.
“The art form, the actual practitioners of the art form, they few. The people who does make music they many. The majority of the people does make music that sounding like their favourtie MC and then you have a few people who does really go in and find deyself and ting and really bring the original ting. So it (local hip hop) still in crawling stage but when it grow it gonna become Arnold Schwarzenegger because the best writers here, the best lyricist on planet earth are here as we’ve proven through calypso music,” he beamed.
Like calypso, hip hop should be used to shine light and ideas on the real issues “social, political and economic” that affect everyday people in T&T, he maintained”.
“My interpretation of what hip hop is, it’s a weapon they give us, I’m talking about the ancestors, in order for us to fight oppression and get us out of our imprisonment. Therefore anything we use it for we going to give power, because the word does manifest into the physical realms. So, if we using we hip hop for misogyny, to disrespect women, to glamourise vanity and violence and drugs, this is what goin to manifest from it,” he nodded.
“On the other hand If we use it now to address teenage pregnancy, crack abuse and talk about solutions to cleaning up we community and ting that will be the outcome of it. The rappers and dem come like de shooters, the DJ and dem de artillery, de break dancers is de martial artists, the graffiti men is the propagandists, so we have literally a whole military built into hip hop.”
Roaring Lion the true grandmaster
Make it Hapn says he rates the late calypso legend The Roaring Lion (Rafael De Leon) as the greatest lyricist these islands have produced.
“He is de king lyricist. That is de grandmaster. When yuh say grandmaster yuh mean it have nobody before yuh. It had lyricist before him, but he come and show dem how to really do it na. He understand not just riddim but pattern. He also understands de poetry of de ting, so he had all the elements.
“When we look at his influence around the world, he influence people in India and Africa, anywhere the BBC network was playing calypso was the number one music on planet earth and Roaring Lion was one of its biggest superstars and he remains untouched,” he gushed.
He is one of my main influences in music. If you go and listen to his stuff from the 50s and 60s and it sounding like modern dancehall.
Trinibad music has the very real potential to replicate and even surpass the calypso music heyday, Make It Hapn opined. The much criticised genre has surpassed all other genres from these islands with its outstanding online engagement metrics and real world market penetration in the US and UK.
“I think it (Trinibad music) is one of the greatest things ever invented and truth be told I am one of the founding fathers of that music. The art supposed to reflect the mind of the artiste and once it coming from a pure place that is really his/her life it goin to sound good because it sincere. And that applies to all art whether is painting or rapping or sculpting, the honesty,” he said.
In the same breath Make It Hapn called for all artistes to uplift women in their music saying “if we put down we women, we putting down ourselves”.
“We is 50 per cent woman already in we genetics. And den we was a female as a foetus before we turn male. On a cultural basis the putting down of women and the objectifying of the black woman is something we hadda leave in the history books. In order for we to make any progress as a people we have to elevate the woman first, cause dem is de mothers taking care of everything,” he noted.
Make It Hapn insisted on sharing these parting words with our readers: “I want to encourage everybody to plant some food bearing trees. Most of we live we life without ever planting a tree, but we does eat fruit from trees every day. Somebody who dead 50 and 60 years ago plant that tree and it serving thousands up to today. If everybody do they part and plant a single tree it will do plenty for the people of the future.”
Follow Make It Hapn on Instagram at MIH868