The rhythm master

A Call To Praise
O Creator
Loving and tender
Praise Him
Love Him
Thank Him Forever
And ever
He never, ever let’s us down
He’s always, always around
He’s the source of hope
The core of life
Fountain of joy he hears our cry
—Peter Telfer
Those are lyrics of “O Creator,” the most popular of Peter Telfer’s compositions, of which there are many. All of them worthy of being sung in churches, synagogues, mosques and temples the world over. For while Peter was, as they say, a staunch Catholic, he loved God and spent his life seeking as intimate a relationship as possible with his Creator.
Peter lived with the purpose of being as Christlike as one can be. Not religious, eh, but as holy as Jesus was holy, as caring as Jesus was caring, as loving as Jesus.
Peter’s passion was God, the things of God and the well-being of people. In his lifelong quest for all of this, Peter was misunderstood by many. Loved and cherished, but misunderstood.
In the days since his passing last week, while warded at the Arima General Hospital, I have been reading the comments about Peter posted on social media. Most of them defined him as an African drummer.
Yes, much of the rhythms Peter played were African in origin, but Peter’s range of genres was vast, far beyond the expansive rhythmic diversity of the African Continent. Peter’s near unmatched skill level saw him easily able to play Middle Eastern, Asian, Latin and East Indian rhythms. He also created unique rhythms of his own when he composed songs. All this without any knowledge of music theory.
Peter’s life was, in a nutshell, God, the Church, people, nation and his music. The man loved people to a fault and when others would have written off a person as bad, too far gone, unsalvageable, Peter would identify even the tiniest speck of goodness in them and start there to help them find redemption. Sounds unrealistic, doesn’t it? Yes, Peter defied realism. “O Creator” is as much about Peter as it is in praise of God.
Peter’s love affair with drums and percussion during his childhood and growing up in a family steeped in culture, he received a lot of encouragement. He said that his father, Henri Telfer, once told him that he should always remember to play music for the love of it and not to capture the attention of girls.
The hand of God
Peter grew up in Point Cumana, Carenage, and by the time he was a young adult had played in a couple of bands, participated in Best Village and even started a couple of groups, including Starshine Chanters.
He eventually formed the group initially known just as Mawasi in October 1980 for the purpose of creating, discovering, exploring and producing quality rhythm-based music, experiences and expressions, while maintaining a unique message-filled Caribbean flavour; rooted in a keen sense of spirituality, joy, service, mutual respect, love and support; in an environment that furthers the human resource development and self-sufficiency of all team members, to the honour of Almighty God, as the group’s mission statement read.
The name Mawasi is adapted from a Swahili word M’wus, which means “in the hands of God”. The Experience was added shortly after to reflect experiencing the fullness of life in the hands of God, so hence, The Mawasi Experience.
Through Mawasi Experience, Peter introduced a new element into Catholic worship in Trinidad. There were Catholic choirs with a drummer among the musicians playing just to help keep time, but nothing exciting or that stood out. Then came Peter and Mawasi Experience with assorted drums such as Djembes, congas and cutters as well as percussion instruments like vibra slaps, claves, cabasas, rainsticks and more to add colour to the music.
A whole new world
I first encountered the music of Peter Telfer and the Mawasi Experience at the Papal Mass, which took place at the National Stadium in February of 1985. I couldn’t see the choir from where I was, but I heard the drums and percussion and I was blown away.
A few weeks later the church choir of which I was a member was invited to perform at a concert at the Catholic Church in Carenage. I finally saw Peter for the first time and I was in awe as I stared at him playing. He had three Golden Edition LP Congas on stands, a pair of bongos, a Djembe and a table covered with percussion instruments. All I had was one quinto drum. That was it. Oh, and a tambourine.
The next weekend our choir leader, Joanne Boyce, told us that Peter Telfer had invited our choir to be a part of a combined choir he was assembling for a Drum Mass (all the music including the parts of the Mass featured only drums and percussion) at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in October that year. “Wayne, he said to make sure you came, to be one of the drummers,” she said. I was floating on air as I walked home. From the first rehearsal, Peter took special interest in me, even giving me a solo.
Peter taught me a lot. By the time the Drum Mass, which was actually the largest Mawasi ever had, came around I had become an actual member of Mawasi Experience.
In those days, whenever anyone saw me with a drum, they would make fun of me, calling me Mr Bissessar and telling me to roll up the tassa and such. But all Peter and the other members ever saw was a kid who loved playing drums and percussion. Peter showed me various rhythms, techniques and when to play which rhythm. He taught me the art of percussion and how to colour the music as an artist does his paintings. Peter taught me that less is more, so I should be aware of when to play and when to hold back. I learned to respect my instruments and to not use a drum as a table or be careless with it or my other instruments. “We don’t beat a drum, we play it. We play a beat on it,” Peter would say.
Go brave and croak,
but doh choke
Peter not only taught me about drums and percussion, but he gave me some life lessons as well.
In 1988 I attended Liturgy School at Bennet Hall, Mt St Benedict, for the second time. I took Peter’s class in Liturgical Drums and Percussion. One assignment required us to write a song, create a rhythm for it and sing it at the evening assembly. I told Peter I would write the lyrics, compose the rhythm, but asked it someone else could sing it, because I couldn’t sing.
He told me I would have to sing the song. I pleaded with him, but he would not budge. He said, “You have to learn to leave your comfort zone and bravely face any task you have to accomplish fearlessly. That is the only way you will mature and accomplish the things you want to in life,”
I wrote the song and got up to sing it as my fellow classmates played the music I taught them. I sang every possible wrong note, went as flat as one can go and was as pitch imperfect as could be. I could hear the snickers, gasps and stifled laughing of the about 2,000 people in the audience.
Peter was standing right behind me, “Doh stop. Go brave. Finish the whole song,” You don’t want to know what I was saying about Peter in my mind. To make matters worse, my then-girlfriend, whom I had swooned over for years and finally won over a few months before, was in that audience. All I wanted to do was roll down the mountainside.
In the days following, I realised why Peter did what he did and what he wanted me to learn. That incident would serve me well throughout my life. During the time I was a member of Mawasi Experience, four years thereabouts, I learnt several life lessons from Peter. And though I did not always understand him or the things he did, I always knew it was all out of love. Love for God and love for people. And genuine Agape Love, eh.
Charitable intercessor
I’ve seen Peter give his last dollar to help orphans and let them know that someone cared. When on Good Friday people asked why did this man go walking around the place carrying a heavy cross, I knew he was reminding people of the sacrifice Jesus made for the sake of mankind by humbling himself and being willing to endure the agony of the cross. Peter delivered his message through realism.
Throughout his life, Peter Telfer did not just talk. He walked the talk he talked. Nothing was ever impossible for him to do for a person in need of an encouraging word, a meal, a shelter. Peter would walk as far as he needed to bring help to that person.
Back when I used to be around Peter, he had this small notebook he would pull out whenever he met someone and he would write down their name and phone number. Every so often he would give that person a call, just to check up on them and make sure they were well, letting them know they were in his prayers from time to time.
I am sure that most of you reading this would have received text, WhatsApp and e-mail messages from Peter through the years. And not just a couple of lines, but long passages with personalised paragraphs of greetings, encouraging words and scripture.
In 1997 some criminals broke into the bell tower at the Sacred Heart RC Church, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, stealing all of Peter’s instruments. Gone were his cherished LP Golden Edition Triple Congas, other drums, percussion and even a priceless authentic African kora he had gotten as a gift many years before.
Peter was broken-hearted. He, however, picked himself up, comforted his Mawasi Experience members and moved forward.
Peter’s passing does leave a void in the musical landscape of Trinidad. But he has mentored and inspired many young men and women through the years who have become not only skilled drummers and percussionists, but also all-round musicians, teachers, missionaries, clergy, entrepreneurs, counsellors and more. He left a wonderful legacy of worship through one’s life and service.
I don’t want to stop writing, but space dictates that I do. I leave you with another sample of Peter’s unique lyrics..
Liss pon way rem
Liss pon way rem
Listen and ponder, wait and remember
—Peter Telfer