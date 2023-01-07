The Rise of Jadel

Jadel (Jardine Le Gere) is having her best year ever.
Just eight days into 2023 and it seems the soca songstress is hitting all her musical targets. You can’t turn twice without seeing her face on your social media stream or hearing one of her handful of releases on radio.
The Woodbrook-born singer/songwriter says her success is by design and represents the coming to fruition of a plan hatched more than two years ago.
“I’ve been on a non-stop mission over the last two years to really present a brand that is truly reflective of me, a true artiste,” Jadel explained during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday.
“I love music, I love performing with a band, I love music building and songwriting. My mission has been to get everyone to know who Jadel is as an artiste and performer.”
The first phase of that objective required firstly finding and secondly trusting her own voice. After years of listening to everyone else’s thoughts on the best course for her career, Jadel said she finally decided to follow her own instincts and share her self-penned musical vision.
The result is a booty full of hits. Her “Like Dat (Ohhh Baby)” and “Shake Up” on Boogy Rankss’ Vitamin D and Benna Riddims, respectively, are instant fete pleasers. Not to mention the crossover potential of the remix to the latter featuring Jamaican dancehall star Demarco (Colin Edwards).
Jadel has also put out quality productions in “Fix It” on Jabari Stevens’ popular Ginger Stick Riddim, “Drop It” on DJ Ky’s (Kyle Walcott) Sports Day Riddim, “Take Notice” on System32’s (Kevin Beharry) Most Wanted Riddim and the CL Productions-produced (Cherrod Lewis) “Hot Topic”. The latter, featuring a glammed-up Jadel starring in the PreciseLee Films (Junior Lee) directed music video has already amassed nearly 100,000 views in just under a month on YouTube.
“It feels amazing,” Jadel gushed over her ground-breaking success.
“I’ve gotten much more comfortable with my song writing, as well as my song choices and having a yearly vision of where I wanted to go,” she continued thoughtfully.
“This year I wanted to turn up the pace and energy. Most of my releases are around the 120-130 BPM (beats per minute) range, and nearly all were written by myself. My creative process was to focus on building melodies first. If I’m really feeling a production, I’ll try to catch a vibe and record a set of freestyle melodies. Then structure them into a song before deciding on the lyrics to fit. They have all been well received and have been playing on radio so I am thankful,”
A woman’s world
Traditionally female acts have found it doubly difficult to engineer a breakthrough in calypso and soca music. From the days of an emerging young Calypso Rose to the present-day dominance of female stars like Patrice Roberts and Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) women in music in T&T have had to work twice as hard to be taken seriously in an uneven, unfair and sometimes downright insulting business.
Jadel is no exception. From unwanted advances to inappropriate remarks, she has had to find the inner strength to overcome obstacles she never should have had to face. But, thankfully, she says it’s a new world for female performers and urged all those coming after her to maintain their professionalism.
“I would say things have changed a lot, when people view you as an artiste, their approach and attitude towards you changes a lot. To be honest for the last few years, all of the producers I’ve worked with have been strictly professional, have been very supportive, and have been allowing me to have a lot of creative control freedom.
This wasn’t always the case, Jadel said, recalling a time when every aspect of her musical identity, sound and career choices was being dictated by men.
“I was told what I should sing, what topics I must sing about, how I should sound, I was told that soca is not for singing and I should never sing in soca. This mindset that was given to me in the past really restricted me creatively because I really believed this was true for a while, until I started seeing new artistes on the rise breaking through in soca, with a style and sound that was truer to myself, and they would go out there and be well received, loved and touring all over the world,” she recalled.
“That’s when I was like wait. I need to just do me as well,” she continued.
Jadel says she now preaches a gospel of being true to oneself when creating music to every young artiste, male or female, willing to listen.
“I would tell young female singers and musicians to be yourself, incorporate all of your musical influences and styles into your music, don’t feel like you must be a certain way. Soca has so many different styles, it’s all about finding a balance that works for you.
“Also be careful of whose advice you take to heart, try to get advice from all over, and filter out what makes sense to you, as well as surround yourself by people and management that support what you do, people that won’t discourage you or criticise your choices or flaws, surround yourself with people who will help you grow,” she said.
Jadel plans to release the Hot Topic album in the coming weeks and hinted fans should look out for a calypso track on the album titled “Calypso, Calypso”.
“It will be exclusively on the album for listeners. We’ll release it as a single when the timing is right. And we may have a few collabs on the album as well, so stay tuned,” she concluded with a wink.