THE fact that T&T escaped the full brunt of last week Tuesday’s weather system was not due to faulty forecasting or God’s preference for T&T. Rather, it was proof positive that weather is not exact and that it changes continuously.
The International Common Alerting Protocol, which is adhered to by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, gives a probability of occurrence of a particular weather event.
What that means is this: when the TTMS indicates there is a percentage of occurrence, it implicitly means there is a remaining chance that the event may not occur, clarified senior meteorologist Carol Subrath-Ali.
“Weather systems are rarely uniform, so they will not bring the same rainfall intensity, wind speeds or thunderstorm activity to the entire span of T&T at the same time. These systems are made up of pockets of convection that may dissipate or intensify, but change continuously as they move along,” she said.
Therefore, if the TTMS forecasts rain and the cloud “rains out” before it reaches your destination, that does not mean there was inaccuracy—it simply means the conditions were experienced somewhere else in the forecasted area.
A system’s potential
That’s exactly what unfolded last week. The system that was forecasted to affect T&T on June 28 was initially forecast to pass during the night. However, during the earlier part of Tuesday, the system started accelerating and, as such, passed earlier than original projections, explained the senior meteorologist.
It is worth noting that the system was not classed as a storm by the TTMS or the National Hurricane Centre. It was classed as a Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC), which meant it had the potential to bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours.
“PTC2” was investigated by a hurricane hunter aircraft and found to have tropical storm-strength winds. With the system’s close proximity, the TTMS, in the interest of protecting and preserving life and property, issued a tropical storm warning for both islands, said Subrath-Ali.
There are a number of factors that determine the trajectory of a weather disturbance, including the steering winds of the atmosphere, sea surface temperature distribution, the presence of land masses, interaction with other atmospheric systems, and winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, said Subrath-Ali.
Although the weather experienced over Trinidad and some parts of Tobago was less intense than expected, there were scattered cores of intense rainfall and strong winds associated with the system.
That would explain why citizens in Curepe and St Augustine reported little more than a heavy drizzle by 10 p.m. on June 28, whereas other areas like Grande Riviere on the north-east coast experienced intense rainfall which resulted in rivers overflowing their banks, and flooding.
There was also significant rainfall in Tobago. Another core of the weather system brought hurricane-force gusts to Grenada, with torrential rainfall in some parts leading to significant flooding.
The Tropical Atlantic Ocean, with its warm sea surface temperatures that serve as a heat engine for driving these weather systems, and its ample supply of moisture for continuous cloud development, may be a breeding ground for weather disturbances. But our escape from hurricanes that have brought other islands to their knees has nothing to do with God being a Trini or our nation being blessed—however sensational that may sound. It may have more to do with what meteorologists call “the Coriolis effect”.
The Coriolis effect is zero at the equator and increases to maximum at the north (and south poles). It causes an apparent deflection to the right of its intended path in the northern hemisphere where we are located. As a weather system moves from east to west, the deflection to the right of its intended path causes the system to drift northwards.
That is why a tropical storm will generally take a curved path northward as it crosses the Atlantic, explained Subrath-Ali. And as the system increases its rotation under the influence of a greater Coriolis effect, wind speeds also increase rapidly. The system may then continue to intensify with the support of environmental conditions.
What does any of that have to do with T&T? Trinidad is the most southerly island on the easterm Caribbean island chain, and is closest to the equator. This means the Coriolis effect due to the earth’s rotation is weakest for us, compared to the rest of the eastern Caribbean islands.
“Tropical cyclones at our latitude have the least support to enable spin and support development,” said Subrath-Ali.
Active season
That does not mean T&T is in the clear; tropical storms can develop close to the equator, given the right environmental conditions. The TTMS has predicted an active hurricane season.
“Over this hurricane season, we estimate two to five named storms (the average is four) and two to three hurricanes (annual average is one) in the Atlantic east of us in our area of interest,” said the senior meteorologist.
Subrath-Ali warns that it will take just one tropical cyclone to cause devastation in T&T, so we need to be prepared for any eventuality.
“It is our duty to advise on oncoming weather or potential weather development (which may be adverse in some cases) and forewarn our citizens so that they have the information to be able to make decisions in a timely and efficient manner,” she said.