The secret to good sushi

The perfect sushi roll begins with the texture of the rice, says Chef Jannix Joseph.
Contrary to popular belief, it is the vinegared rice and not the seafood encased within that determines good sushi, Chef Joseph said during an insightful WhatsApp exchange with the Express on Thursday.
“The rice is the art of vinegared rice, which a lot of people are unaware of; they assume the raw fish is what makes sushi. The rice should be your first indicator of whether the sushi is good or not,” Joseph revealed.
Joseph, 29, started the now-popular online Quarantine Sushi Ltd with Chef Andrew Vasquez, 30, and restaurant manager Britany Vidal, 24, in 2020. The young culinary arts trio created the virtual sushi spot after the pandemic-forced lockdowns brought the hospitality sector to a virtual standstill. Their highly rated sushi rolls are now available strictly by order.
What exactly makes their sushi special? Joseph said whether buying sushi from a restaurant or a grab-and-go location, the first thing you should do is check the texture of the rice,
“If the rice is mushy, then it’s a no. Alternatively, if the rice is too hard, then it’s also a clear indication that it’s probably been in a refrigerator for too long and has lost its moisture. When consumers purchase sushi, they should expect a welcoming aroma and fresh tasting ingredients,” Joseph continued.
Educating sushi ‘virgins’
The first thing “sushi virgins” should know is that all sushi isn’t raw, Vasquez said. Vasquez first met Joseph while studying at the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI), and the pair later trained together in Japanese cuisine under Kaizan Sushi executive chef Ferdinand Galicia.
“Educating customers, especially first timers, is very important to us because of the misconceptions that many have with sushi, thinking it’s all raw. It’s also important because most people wouldn’t try things that they don’t fully know or understand, and with knowledge, people are more inclined to step out of their comfort zone. We have converted many sushi virgins into sushi lovers,” Vasquez beamed.
Following their training with Chef Ferdinand, the two worked together at several sushi restaurants across the country. The dynamic kitchen duo later parted ways, with Vasquez becoming the head chef at Mama Mia Italian restaurant and Joseph going on to pursue his bachelor’s degree in culinary in Switzerland before accepting an internship at the Biltmore Estate, a historic house museum and popular tourist attraction in North Carolina, USA.
Returning to T&T in 2020, just before the closing of T&T’s international borders, Joseph found work hard to come by as the local restaurant industry braced for months of forced closures. The two chefs decided to get the band back together and brought in Vidale to manage the logistics.
“The idea of sushi came about because sushi is a dish that could be made and delivered without losing quality and temperature. That paired with requests from friends to have sushi during the lockdown was enough to materialise Quarantine Sushi,” Vasquez related.
The easing of restrictions on restaurant operations “has slowed” the grab-and-go demand, Vidale admitted. She says, however, the trio now have plans to establish a physical dine-in location. Until then, they aim to bring their sushi to public and private events, by order.
“The vision for Quarantine Sushi is to be known for having a very high standard of sushi in Trinidad and Tobago. We would also like to have a sushi bistro where customers can come and not only enjoy good sushi but also come to do work or host small meetings or events, and just relax and enjoy good food in a great environment,” she concluded.
Those plans sound not too mushy, not to firm, but perfect!
Quarantine Sushi DIY Salmon Roll
INGREDIENTS
1 sushi mat
Half-cup sushi rice
2 Tablespoons sushi vinegar
1 cucumber
1 pack smoked salmon
1 pack cream cheese
1 pack nori sheets (dry seaweed)
Chives
Sesame seeds
For the sauce:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 Tablespoons sriracha
Directions
1. Mix sriracha and mayo and set aside.
2. Cook the sushi rice in a rice cooker and add vinegar while hot.
3. When cool, place rice onto nori sheet.
4. Add cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers and chives.
5. Roll into a log shape, tucking as you go.
6. Cut into eight even pieces, dress with sauce and sesame seeds. Enjoy!