The secrets of the Cedar Hill grave

“I am papa. I know my role.”

That confident declaration on fatherhood from music icon Roy Cape is bound to resonate in the hearts and minds of every father, with a physical or digital copy of the Sunday Express in their hands this morning.

Cape, fondly called Pappy by his peers, is widely regarded as a founding father of big brass soca. For almost three decades the legendary saxophonist led one of the pioneering bands of soca music: his self-titled Roy Cape and D All Starz.

The Belmont-born music man travelled through the region, North America and Europe to promote soca music during the 90s and early 2000s. He took with him many an eager, wide-eyed singer, helping to shape the careers of genre greats like the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), Kurt Allen, Destra Garcia and Olatunji Yearwood, among others.