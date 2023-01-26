There are not many now who remember the sugar factory at Reform and today the place is a small village located to the east of San Fernando on the banks of the Guaracara river.
This photograph was taken by the late Dr. Arthur Down during one of his weekend expeditions in the early 1950s.
Reform the place, however, has an interesting history and gets its name from the sugar estate which preceded it. For almost 20 years after 1968 Reform was one of the last six surviving sugar factories in Trinidad. The village was once home to scores of sugar workers, many descendants of slaves and indentured labourers, and for almost 70 years had its own passenger railway station. There is rich history here, and today many of the road signs reflect the old estates. Names like “Harmony Hall”, “Bonna Aventure” and “Ben Lomond” are reminders of a time when sugar was king.
Growing up in Trinidad in the 1960s was an experience that will always be close to my heart. It was where my interest in trains and railways began when I was a young child. It was during a time when the sugar industry flourished, the sugar industry that brought trains to Trinidad in the first place.
Over the period of my research, undertaken during the past 30 plus years, I have found that “Reform” is one of those places often overlooked but one which has played a significant role is the history of Trinidad’s now lost sugar industry.
It must also be pointed out here that there were once two “Reform estates” in Trinidad. In this article I refer to the Reform located in North Naparima, in the county of Victoria. There was another “Reform” located close to Cunupia, in the county of Caroni, and while researching the history of these places’ things can get a little confusing.
It is written in the book “The Black Earth of South Naparima”, first published in 2009 by Anthony de Verteuil, that Reform estate was acquired and developed by Jean Baptiste Jalliet sometime in the early 1800s.
Jean Baptiste Jalliet had emigrated to Trinidad in the 1780s possibly taking advantage of the business terms of the Cedula and encouraged coloured tradesmen and free coloured planters to settle in the Naparimas and San Fernando. He also owned Mon Chargin Estate on the slopes of San Fernando hill. San Fernando de Naparima was named in 1792 by Governor Chacon after Fernando the infant Prince of the Asturians (a region and former kingdom of northwest Spain) and heirs to the Spanish Thrown. It was called Petit Bourg (little town).
There is a fine description about the fertility of the Naparima soil by Charles Kingsley in his book “At Last” first published in 1871 and it was this fertility which lured many settlers to this area of Trinidad. Kingsley called the districts of Naparima and Montserrat “a country of such extraordinary fertility, as well as beauty, that it must surely hereafter become the seat of high civilisation. The soil seems inexhaustibly rich. I say inexhaustibly ; for as fast as the upper layer is impoverished, it will be swept over by the tropical rains, to mingle with the vegas (a large grassy plain or valley), or alluvial flats below, and thus enriched again, while a fresh layer of virgin soil is exposed above.” Kingsley goes on to say that “from San Fernando on the west coast to Manzanilla on the east, stretches a band of soil which seems to be capable of yielding any conceivable return to labour and capital, not omitting common sense.”
The beauty of this land was very much evident within my own living memory. I remember up until the recent demise of the sugar industry in 2003 just how beautiful was the entire central part of Trinidad. Especially north and south Naparima with its rolling hills and endless fields of sugar cane. The best time of year was when the sugar cane was flowering. Sugar cane “arrows” could be seen waving in the wind, shining silver under the tropical sunshine. Today this type of scene is now almost all gone, its place taken by housing development and in some cases illegal structures mushrooming up at an ever-increasing rate. I recognise less and less every time I go back to the area.
The name, ‘REFORM’ seems to be in keeping with, and may have been an open cry of support for the British Representation of the People Act, also known as the ‘Reform Act’ which was eventually passed in 1832. Calls for this Act, designed to bring about major changes in the British Electoral process, would eventually give the vote to small landowners, tenant farmers, shopkeepers, householders, and some lodgers. Discussions and intense debated began long before 1832.
Back to Jean Baptiste Jalliet, who by 1824 had run into deep financial difficulties. In 1822 he sold Reform estate to Joseph Bonttur, and by 1829 was forced to sell his remaining estates for almost nothing due to the great debt that he had accumulated during the most difficult of times. Jailliet as an old man, and in total ruin, very sadly took his own life.
From 1822 to 1828 the estate remained in the hands of Joseph Bonttur and it cultivated sugar and cocoa. Then in 1828 the estate changed hands and fell under the ownership of Christian Gerold, and its cultivation moved almost entirely to sugar.
From Christian Gerold the estate then passed in 1834 to new owners, brothers Joseph Marryat and Charles Marryat and was run by their attorney, Henry Scott. The Marryat’s eventually also owned nearby Union Estate and Marabella Estate. The ownership remained until the disastrous “Sugar Equalisation Act” of 1846 when the London market was flooded with foreign slave-grown sugar, prices fell from £18 to £10 per ton. Some one hundred and forty West Indian sugar estates were sold at a fraction of their original price or abandoned. But it seems the Marryat family was able to hold on to their estates and, taking inspiration from William Eccles, created an embarcadere (shipping place) at Union together with a tramway which served several estates along the Guaracara River. This was the establishment of the Guaracara Tramway which opened in 1859.
The original Guaracara Tramway was a private undertaking which originally ran from Union Embarcadere, on the Guaracara river, as far as Garth estate. Reform was an estate on the original tramway and the estate and factory were served by rail for many years. Cut cane was moved to the factory for grinding and later Trinidad Government Railway trains would transport consignments of sugar to Port of Spain for export. In the photograph, taken by Dr Arthur Down in the early 1950’s the railway lines into the factory are evident in the foreground.
The estates passed from Joseph and Charles Marryat to their heirs and by 1880 Reform appears to have been sold off, but Marabella and Union remain listed under the ownership of A. P. Marryat.
The exact sale date of Reform Estate is still under investigation but in 1868 the estate is run under the control of Mr Newton, and it is assumed that it was he, Mr Newton, who sold the 400 acre Reform estate to George Lambie in the late 1860s or the early 1870s. The exact date is still being researched but in 1880, Reform was under the ownership of George Lambie who also owned Corial, La Fortitude, Palmyra and Vista Bella was owned by Mrs Lambie. The family lived not at Reform but in the large estate house, “Springvale”, by the sea at Vista Bella Estate, which they had purchased in 1852. The estate had been in a poor state following the 1846 “Sugar Equalisation Act”, but sugar cultivation was re-commenced with a hard working team of labourers. The fortunes of the Lambies flourished with led to expansion and with it the purchase of more struggling estates to improve, including Reform.
George Alexander Lambie was born in Sorn, East Ayrshire, Scotland in 1828. He came to Trinidad in 1849 accompanied by his younger brother Joseph where they became Businessmen and Land and property owners in San Fernando. George served as the Mayor of San Fernando on two occasions 1862-1864 and 1865-1867. George died in San Fernando, Trinidad in 1884. (Information courtesy of Ian Lambie, great grandson of George).
According to Historian Angelo Bissessaringh, “George and Joseph Lambie worked for a time for William Eccles (owner of many estates including Les Efforts and founder of the Cipero Tramway, Trinidad’s first railway) before launching off on their own in business. George Lambie outlived his brother operating the failing store until he himself succumbed in 1884. Mary, George’s widow, died in a ramshackle house on Penitence St. because after her husband's death in 1884, creditors seized his business on High St. (G and J Lambie and Co.) and his estates were passed on”.
1884 Reform and La Fortitude (Victoria) became the property of Mr J.A. Macquaid and that year produced about 645 hogsheads of sugar. By 1892 Reform and La Fortitude was still listed under the ownership of Mr J.A. Macquaide (808 hogsheads).
In 1896 Reform and La Fortitude were passed on to a new owner, Mr William Frost and managed by William Sanderson. The two estates remained under that ownership through to 1913 when William Sanderson is listed as having bought out Mr Frost’s share assuming full ownership some time before. By that time Sanderson also owned Mon Desir estate. In 1913 Sanderson’s estates were managed by John Ross.
In 1928 a company known as “Reform Estates (1928) Limited” was established, following the purchase of the estate, under the ownership of Gordon Grant & Co. LTD. The company was managed by John Greenidge.
In 1949 the Ste. Madeleine Sugar Co (SMSC) purchased the Reform Estates (1928) Ltd from Gordon Grant and Co. Ltd. This acquisition made the SMSC the South’s sole manufacturer with its two factories at Ste. Madeleine and Reform. Then it owned all estate lands south of Pointe-a-Pierre with the exception of Bronte estates (which included Bronte, Cupar Grange and Jordan Hill estates) of Gordon Grant Sugar Estates Ltd (who by this time were grinding all of their cane at Esperanza).
Ian McMickan, a former employee of The Ste Madeleine Sugar Company (SMSC) explained the workings of Reform estate in the early 1960s. “When I started at Reform Estate in 1960 the cane for Reform Factory came from Reform, and Ben Lomond, Union Hall, & Harmony Hall, which by that time were all amalgamated into Reform Estate. Cane also came from Williamsville, and some started to come from La Gloria and an area called "New Lands". It also took in cane from some local Farmers as well. With the advent of road transport, cane could be more easily be taken to either Ste. Madeleine or Reform, depending on supply and demand. For example, sometimes cane would be taken by road from Williamsville to Ste. Madeleine.
By 1960 Reform was totally integrated with Ste. Madeleine Sugar Co. Some sugar was made at Reform which was packaged in retail packs, ready for the UK retail market. This was very much a "trial”, and it was not a success. One tone of sugar was returned from the UK because the product had gone solid and was unsaleable. It had all to be unpackaged and melted down and added to the bulk sugar for export. I'm not sure when rail transport was stopped at Reform”.
In researching the sugar industry and the railways that served Reform, I have recently been able to shed some light on the question above, when the railway service to Reform came to an end.
In 1958 Usine Ste Madeleine began a five-year programme to “place greater stress on road transport”.
In 1962 the change over from rail to road was in full swing. Only two years earlier, in 1960, all cane to factory was brought in by rail. By the end of 1961 40 percent went by road using truck trailers. By 1962 the figure climbed to 55 per cent.
In 1963 when the programme concluded, two thirds was handled by trucks and to do this the company spent $1.5 million on an extensive road building project reaching every corner of the company's 31,000-acre holding in South Trinidad. It has been suggested to me by many local people that cane through the tunnel at Glenroy to Ste Madeleine ended at the end of the 1963 crop season and I would assume that in the same year delivery by rail to Reform was also discontinued.
By 1963 Usine Ste Madeleine had 37 truck trailers each with a 10-ton bulk trailer made at the factory however many railway lines were retained including the Malgretoute line.
The Gilmore West Indies Sugar manual in 1966 reported that all factory cane transport was handled by Tractor hauled carts, animal hauled carts and Tasker trucks delivered directly to the factory. Cane handling was carried out by two steam revolving cranes which off-loaded from vehicles for stockpiling and feeding to a feed table which was driven by a 10 hp steam engine.
Milling was carried out by a 12-roll combined Fletcher & Blairs Ltd., tandem steam engine. In 1965 Reform managed to mill 152,440 Tons of cane between 28 December 1964 and 20 July 1965. Total sugar produced in 1965 from Reform was 12,160 tons.
In 1965 57% of cane milled at Reform was farmed on factory operated lands.
This was a bid to modernise the Sugar Cane Industry in Trinidad and supposedly the beginning of the end for the railways of Trinidad. However, as we now know, trains at Usine Ste. Madeleine were not totally taken out of the equation until 15 May 1998 and just a few years later the sugar industry in Trinidad folded.
Reform Factory continued in operation for a number of years but inevitably along with the decline of sugar prices, a decision was taken to discontinue the factory and concentrate operations at Usina Ste Madeleine.
In 2022 I was finally able to visit David Maharaj at his home in Tarouba, close to San Fernando. David’s father was factory engineer at Reform when the factory closed. The last year of operation was 1984. The factory closed on 30th June 1984 and David's father may have been one of the last people to leave the building, perhaps switching off the lights for the last time at some parts of the old factory.
Following closure, the site was used for as an estate storage yard but the factory, being abandoned and out of use, soon fell into a state of dereliction.
A few years ago, local Naparima resident Bryan Ramlakhan sent me a photograph of the old Reform Sugar Factory taken in the 1990s some time before the buildings were demolished. In the photo Reform Factory appeared is a terribly rundown state.
Today the site is completely flat and is now being used by someone to store material and equipment, although some of the Reform estate staff houses are still in existence along the aptly named Reform Road.
Any further information or stories about Reform is very welcome.
Reform Estate and Sugar Factory is indeed now only a part of the Trinidad we once knew.