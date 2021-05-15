The Shooting Star of David

In 1986 David Michael Rudder became a global calypso superstar.
In his debut year as a solo act, the then 32-year-old Rudder created history by becoming the first and only performer to win every Carnival calypso title possible including: the Young King, National Calypso Monarch, Road March) and Panorama competition -- Trinidad All Stars steel orchestra won the National Panorama competition with Rudder’s “The Hammer”.
There was no Soca Monarch at the time. That competition only started in 1993. But if there was a Soca Monarch competition, Rudder would have won that too, and quite easily, as there was no stopping the sweet “pim-bi-lim-bim-baye-diddy-bam-bam” of his ubiquitous “Bahia Girl”.
Rudder’s unprecedented sweep earned him the title King David, an honour bestowed on the Belmont-born chantuelle by none other than Calypso King of the World The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco).
King David celebrated his 68th year on this earth on May 6. Thity-five years on, the memories from that yet to be duplicated feat remain fresh in his beautiful aging mind.
“I appreciated the moment very quickly. I had no choice. All I heard was “Bahia Girl” and “The Hammer” non-stop. People ‘catching power’, schoolgirls screaming and fainting. International press calling, record companies calling; it was wild,” a reflective Rudder recalled during a nostalgic online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
A rising star
David Rudder was a household name long before his 1986 career defining season. He first blipped on calypso music’s radar during the early 70s as a back-up singer at calypso legend Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) Kalypso Revue, where he escaped his mundane job crunching numbers with the Trinidad Bus Company.
In 1977 a 24-year-old Rudder joined Charlie’s Roots, a musical project of New York-based music producer Rawlson Charles. Initially recommended by ill-fallen lead singer Christopher “Tambu” Herbert as a temporary replacement, Rudder stayed on and established himself as Tambu’s co-lead.
Charlie’s Roots produced and played music for Carnival master artist Peter Minshall’s productions and so Rudder became actively involved with Minshall’s work. Surrounded by music his entire life, Rudder was hard pressed to select the exact moment when he knew a life of music was for him.
“I can’t pinpoint a specific moment, I don’t think that I had any ‘Aha’ moment, I was always musically brave. But there was so much music surrounding me. Radio, pan yards, Sango yard, Rada yard, Baptist Church, Catholic Church, calypso, DJs, soul music... you name it, shaped me. Perhaps the closest thing that I could recall is that I naturally start a rhythm with a double kick. I call it the heartbeat style, because that’s what you hear for nine months in your mother’s womb,” he said rather poetically.
Rudder was born on May 6, 1953. One of nine children, he grew up in Freetown as his home community of Belmont was commonly called at the time. At the age of one, he suffered from polio, which left one leg damaged. He spent many of his early years with his grandmother, a devout Spiritual Baptist and was baptised three times: as a Baptist by his grandmother, as an Anglican by his mother, and as a Roman Catholic when he started school.
Rudder may have heard his first musical cadence in his mother’s Elsie’s belly, but to unearth one’s true musical birth one must dive deeper than the Revue and Charlie’s Roots and into a little-known group called The Solutions.
During the coming-of-age 60s, with fresh Independence from British Colonial rule igniting a fire deep inside of every Trinidadian, Rudder found himself in a heated battle of his own against a rival group called Flames and their enigmatic lead singer Carl Jacobs.
“We were enemies back in the late 60s. Let’s just say at Pop Gear, the annual music competition, I let him win. Plus, he was in love with a beautiful Belmont girl and being from Laventille I again cleared the way for him to come Garnet Lane,” Rudder joked about his life-long friend and his equally famous wife Carol Jacobs.
Rudder described Jacobs, who together with Carol went on to create a successful self-titled family band, as “the most never say die person that I ever met”. In 2003 Rudder famously teamed up with his boyhood friend to produce the iconic patriotic anthem “Trini 2 De Bone”.
“Jakes is a man who will tell you exactly what he feels about something, especially when it comes to music. We’ve been friends for donkey years. We always talked about creating a cultural space, a home away from home where people could come and feel like family, enjoy good music, food etc. Against all odds, Jakes (his nickname for Jacobs) made it happen, not once, but twice,” he said, referring to Jacob’s famous Kaiso Blues Café, which is now located on Wrightson Road.
Surrounded by musical greats
Over the years Rudder collaborated with many musical greats to build his legendary career. He worked with iconic music producers Pelham Goddard and later Wayne Bruno, as well as, sound engineer Robin Foster. His music business affairs were managed by legendary artiste manager the late Ellis Chow Lin On, who Rudder described as “a loveable rogue”.
“Robin Foster is a great sound engineer, friend, but above all, a storyteller par excellence. He is also someone who I would bounce a new piece of music on and get an honest answer. PG (Pelham Goddard), great arranger. No other band sounded like Roots, the secret was in the horn arrangements.
“Ellis on the other hand, knew how to work the system and that helped us. This payola rumour was like food for Ellis. He milked it for all it’s worth. He was a loveable rogue,” Rudder added.
Rudder has also collaborated with several hit-making soca acts including Bajan soca queen Alison Hinds on “Glow” (2001) and soca king Machel Montano on “Oil and Music” (2008), Kes the Band lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller on “Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playing Mas)” (2012).
Critics to this day, however, still count his 1988 album Haiti among his best work. Apart from the hit title track the album also included his calypso standards “Engine Room” and “Rally ‘Round the West Indies”, the latter of which is now the anthem of West Indies Cricket.
Looking back his five-decade career that also includes a movie cameo in the film Wild Orchid, Rudder counted opening on the main stage at Glastonbury Festival in England in 1989 among his most memorable moments. That and Wayne Bruno’s opening guitar riff on his timeless 1998 classic “High Mas”.
“Most memorable? That’s a hard one. So many great moments. Opening Glastonbury on the main stage comes to mind. Wayne Bruno’s opening guitar riff on ‘High Mas’ is as iconic as (Raphael Ravenscroft) sax riff on (Gerry Rafferty’s) ‘Baker Street’ or the opening riff of the Rolling Stone’s ‘Satisfaction’,” Rudder concluded.
One thing is clear, when it comes to David Michael Rudder we definitely can’t get enough satisfaction.