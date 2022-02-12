The Show(kase) Must Go On!

It will be a bittersweet event, this afternoon, for Chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) South Zone, Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall), when Kaiso Showkase opens its doors.
He can’t enter Naparima Bowl, which is deemed a safe zone, because he remains unvaccinated. Another bugbear is Kommanda’s still awaiting funding from the Culture Ministry and National Carnival Commission (NCC) to offset expenses during A Taste of Carnival 2022.
Kaiso Showkase calypsonians including Tigress, Protector, Victoria Cooper, Mr Mac, Tamika Darius and Pharoah are expected to thrill audiences at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, this afternoon at 6 pm, and on February 16 at 7 pm.
Reigning 2020 National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) Young King Banjela (Addelon Braveboy) and WACK radio announcer Tony Prescott will be on board. The artistes will be backed by the band Temperature, champion 2020 brass band, that wooed everyone with “Omalay” and “Woman On The Bass”. Damion Melville, will perform multiple roles as comedian and facilitator.
Can’t enter Naparima Bowl
In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Siparia resident, Kommanda, 60, said: “ We are excited. Great artistes. I’m managing the tent. But I can’t even go inside The Bowl. I can’t perform. That’s just the reality. Because I am unvaccinated. God will tell me when it’s the right time. TUCO has not provided any opportunity for me in this Carnival. Thankfully, I have members who are vaccinated. I will ask my bestie calypsonian (Klassic Ruso) Hamidullah ‘Hammy’ Wahid and other people to handle the scene. Everything is coming along. It’s just a cool scene. Tigress is a good performer. She might drop a bomb. Protector always has some tricks under his belt. I may attend rehearsals at Palms’ Club.”
Kommanda added: “It has been a challenge to contact people. They have had to send their vaccination status and pertinent information. We have had to coerce them to take the vaccine. We have to ensure all the protocols are practised. Everything is down to 50 per cent capacity. We can house about 220 people. Before when we opened Palms Club, we had about 1,000 guests. But we expect tickets to sell like hot hops.”
Around July 14, 2021, Kommanda had contracted Covid-19, the same day former TUCO president Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) passed on. He recovered but still remains adamant about not taking the vaccine.
“I am not ready to take the vaccine. I eat food I grow on my land like cabbages, provisions and lettuce. I drink bush tea and bay leaf tea,” he said.
Waiting for funding
Moving to the funding setback, Kommanda said: “I spoke to Gypsy (NCC Chairman). He said he would honour the financial commitment to the tents. Everything is set. We are waiting on the funds. We have done our part to present a show. We set up the band, venue and paper work. Kaisonians have suffered financially and emotionally for the past two years. There is a cost to A Taste of Carnival.”
Kommanda added: “The bigger picture remains the world is looking to see what we have to offer. We have always boasted ‘T&T is the Mecca of Carnival’. We have to show the world we can still hold our own during a pandemic. People take pan for granted. But there are people who are mesmerised that such sweet sounds can come from a plain piece of metal. It’s sad that people are beating up on this opportunity for artistes. Corn, pholourie and doubles vendors get a chance to make some money. Even the maxi men make money since religious people trek to the beaches. People who have a problem with Carnival were born here, but they are not true Trinbagonians. Their heart is not in the culture.”
More info:
Kaiso Showkase,
Naparima Bowl, San Fernando,
This afternoon at 6 p.m., and on February 16 at 7 p.m.