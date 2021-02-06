The story of the one-armed sister

Bocas Book Bulletin

A monthly roundup of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

New releases

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House (Tinder Press/Little, Brown), the debut novel by Barbadian Cherie Jones, tells “the powerful, intense story of three marriages, and of a beautiful island paradise where, beyond the white sand beaches and the wealthy tourists, lies poverty, menacing violence, and the story of the sacrifices some women make to survive.” It was chosen as the February 2021 selection by the Good Morning America Book Club. “One of Jones’s many gifts,” writes The New York Times, “is the ability to show us flawed human beings with their humanity fully intact, to call us to examine the terrible beast within ourselves.”

Islands at War: Trinidad and Tobago During World War II (Paria Publishing), by historian Bridget Brereton and librarian Karen E Eccles, is a collection of essays on various aspects of the social and cultural life of T&T during a climactic historical period, with a focus on how women, labour leaders, and literary figures, among others, engaged with the war effort. Elsewhere, the book examines the impact of the war on Tobago, and its role in the evolution of Carnival, calypso, and pan.

A jazz virtuoso on trumpet and flugelhorn, and an accomplished poet, Vincentian Ellsworth “Shake” Keane was one of the most gifted Caribbean creatives of his generation. In Riff: The Shake Keane Story (Papillote Press), writer Philip Nanton offers an eloquent biography of this “shapeshifter” whose life was often restless and turbulent. Born in 1927, Keane migrated to Britain in 1952, where we worked for the BBC, studied literature, and built a reputation as a jazz musician, eventually joining the groundbreaking Joe Harriot Quintet. He later lived in Germany, the United States, and Norway, where he died at the age of 70.

In The Gift of Music and Song: Interviews with Jamaican Women Writers (Peepal Tree Press), Jacqueline Bishop — winner of the 2016 OCM Bocas Prize for Non-Fiction—brings together conversations with 18 writers, ranging from icons such as Lorna Goodison, Olive Senior, and Velma Pollard to younger voices like Tanya Shirley, Ann-Margaret Lim, and Millicent AA Graham. These interviews create “a space for these writers to talk deeply about writing back to their homeland; about being female voices from Jamaica, how one should represent the country, its rhythms and cadences, and what it means to be a female writer in the world today.”

A River Called Time (Canongate/Akashic), the latest novel by Courttia Newland—a British writer with Barbadian roots—is an ambitious speculative fiction offering alternate histories of London through parallel and sometimes dystopian timelines, which intersect in the consciousness of the protagonist. Combining the plot of a thriller with deep delves into physics and metaphysics, and an enquiry into the pervasiveness of social inequality, the novel imagines an alternate world in which colonialism and slavery never happened, and the contact between Europe and Africa unfolded in a spirit of openness and exchange.

Awards and prizes

The Mermaid of Black Conch by Trinidad-born Monique Roffey was named the 2020 Costa Book of the Year, having previously won the 2020 Costa Novel Award. Described by the judges as “utterly original … a classic in the making from a writer at the height of her powers,” this is Roffey’s sixth novel, set in 1976 on a fictional Caribbean island. The annual Costa Book Awards, which recognise “the most enjoyable books of the year,” are among the UK’s most coveted literary awards. Also in the lineup, Love After Love by Trinidad-born Ingrid Persaud won the 2020 Costa First Novel Award.

Rebel Women Lit, a Jamaica-based online literary collective and community, announced the results of their first-ever Caribbean Readers Awards in early January, covering the year 2020. Books and writers were nominated by the public via an online platform, and over 1,800 voters chose winners in ten categories. Among others, Tea by the Sea by Donna Hemans was named best adult novel, the anthology Revolution New Voices edited by Lorna Goodison was named best poetry collection, and Stick No Bills

by Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw was named best short story collection. Full results are posted at the Rebel Women Lit website, rebelwomenlit.com.

Other news

The fourth season of Bios & Bookmarks, a weekly literary interview series presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, began on 31 January, 2021, and will run for six episodes, with the theme “Crime and Wonderment”. Livestreamed via Facebook and hosted by poet Shivanee Ramlochan, the series features Caribbean and diaspora authors of recent books reading and discussing their work. Monique Roffey will be the guest on 7 February. Bios & Bookmarks livestreams at facebook.com/bocaslitfest on Sunday afternoons.

Caribbean bestsellers

Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares their top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:

1. Love After Love, by Ingrid Persaud

2. The Mermaid of Black Conch, by Monique Roffey

3. Stick No Bills, by Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw

4. Deep Indigo: Lady Dorothy D’oyly Carte and St. Yves deVerteuil in Tobago, 1933-1978, by Elizabeth Cadiz Topp

5. Daylight Come, by Diana McCaulay

