The streets of the Caribbean come alive

Everyone is talking about the facades at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) Grand Market. Artistic impressions of the Twin Towers from downtown Port of Spain, the Chamberlain bridge from Bridgetown, Barbados, Cuban town houses and Bob Marley’s statue from Kingston, Jamaica are among the most photographed elements coming out of the 14th edition of the festival. Today is the final day of Carifesta XIV which began in T&T from August 16.
The entire concept of the marketplace is the brainchild of the festival’s artistic coordinator Jamie Thomas. Thomas assembled a talented team to bring his vision to life including architect Aaliyah Juman, project manager Narine Singh, sculptor and builders Enaldo Bynoe, Ben Gyah and Max Munroe. Administrators Rodelle Phillip Simmons, Michael Christopher, Sandra Carr and Ms Neverson also worked on the project.