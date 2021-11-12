The stuff dreams are made of

In 2016 Akilah Kafi Sharpe enrolled in the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (Hotel School) to follow her dream of pursuing an Associate degree in Culinary Management.
Unfortunately, while, in her last semester, she was unable to complete her degree due to the restriction of GATE funding.
Although Sharpe found a job to be able to afford the tuition, she wasn’t getting time-off to attend her classes. Her resilience paid off and a few years later the baker was able to launch Kafi’s Cakes and Stuff.
“When I enrolled at Hotel School, I was living my dream. I was enjoying each and every moment. When times were tough, I never gave up; and, trust me, there were many, many bumps in the road.
“It was my last semester and the day before my finals when I was informed that I would be unable to sit the upcoming examinations. I was devastated and I felt as if all my efforts were in vain. After all the sacrifice, sweat and literal blood, to end up at a brick wall.”
She recalled: “I tried to continue with school, but it didn’t work out. When I stopped school there wasn’t much to do for a very long time. I was in a very dark place.
“Eventually, I decided to apply for jobs so that I could have afforded the tuition, but my job wasn’t allowing me to be flexible with my time.”
She said: “Eventually, I decided to do my own things at home. I kept my first barbecue and snack box and I realised I didn’t need a piece of paper to do what I love, so I did a few more snack boxes and catered for small events.”
She explained: “After losing my job from the effects of Covid-19, I eventually got a job at a grocery as a lane replenisher.
“I felt as if I had no real purpose because in a job like that, you are easily replaceable and undervalued. So I thought to myself, even though we are living through a pandemic, every day is a birthday and you can’t have a birthday without cake,
“So On January 20, 2021, I contacted my friend, Quelyne Baker, who makes cakes. Quelyne assisted me and showed me basic fundamentals and hacks in cake-making and I am truly grateful for all that she has done for me.”
Sharpe said the culinary field is her passion, but baking was her least favourite thing to do in the kitchen.
She said: “There were times I would hide from my lecturer so he wouldn’t choose me to do pastries. So it’s pretty ironic and still feels surreal to me because now, I love it.
“For most part, I am a self-taught baker and if I am unsure of something I would source my information on YouTube or recipe books.
“Sometimes I would stay up all night looking at new techniques and ideas and putting my own spin to it. My lecturer/chef would always encourage us to be authentic, so I would always put my own spin to a recipe.”
After her third cake, Sharpe realised she was enjoying the art of baking and was fast falling in love with the whole process of cake-making. She launched her businesses by word of mouth at first, after creating cakes for family and friends.
“It was strangers and then referrals. It’s been great ever since. Now I specialise in buttercream and fondant cakes and also pastries and much more.”
Sharpe showed interest in cooking from a very young age.
“I was always inquisitive when my grandmother and other relatives would be in the kitchen. But it wasn’t until secondary school where I developed a very keen interest and decided to take hospitality classes which was offered as one of my subjects.
“Each student had to choose between one of three subjects: Clothing and Textiles, Food and Nutrition and Home Economics.
“Unfortunately, I was absent on that day so they placed me where the minority chose, which was Clothing and Textiles. I was disappointed. “
She said: “I couldn’t let this opportunity slide, so I bargained with my teachers and I was allowed to do Food and Nutrition as an additional subject but the only thing was both classes were held at the same time. But that didn’t keep me back.
“While other students were having a break and enjoying lunch, I made the sacrifices and attended my additional classes and thanks to the help and patience of my teacher I was able to pass my exam with a grade II.”
Sharpe, 25, has a bright future ahead, and hopes to expand Kafi’s Cakes and Stuff.
“At the moment I am working from home. In five years I would like to have my own studio. Completing my degree is something I hope to accomplish.
“On July 2, I launched my social media business page Kafi’s Cakes and Stuff. I chose this name because I want everyone to know I’m not only limited to making cakes only. Every business has its struggles but I’m ready to face whatever life has to offer and overcome those hurdles.”