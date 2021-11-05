The sweetest ponche de creme

What makes a good ponche de crème?
According to soca parang queen Marcia Miranda, a recipe perfected through family generations is a good place to start.
Marcia is literally bottling and selling the Miranda family secret original recipe this Yuletide season. She has also added a few twists of her own introducing a Caramel Espresso and Sorrel Rose variation with a kick.
A good ponche de crème has the right consistency and spices, especially nutmeg. Then you must have that liquor kick. “Blend that with love and you got it,” a coy Miranda said when asked what gives her family blend the edge over other brands.
Miranda knows her way around the kitchen. The San Juan-based vocalist may have built her name and sizeable following with her iconic seasonal jams “Bring out de Ham”, “Roast Fowl” and “Thiefing Parang Band”. But for those lucky enough to be invited to her home, her culinary talent is equally impressive.
“I would have been whisking eggs since my teen years, until I was older and bolder to venture into the kitchen with my ingredients and parang music on the radio,” Miranda started when asked to retrace her cooking origins.
“Yuh must listen to parang when you’re making any Christmas drink or food. It would be like eating bake and shark but you’re not on Maracas,” she continued with a laugh.
Exploring other talents
The idea of monetising her culinary talents is something Miranda has long considered. Apart from her ponche de crème she makes a really good Christmas roast. The pandemic and its resulting restrictions on gatherings forced her hand, she said.
“I, like everyone else who depended on the creative arts industry, was dealt a severe bolt of economic shock during this two-year period of lockdown. One has to dig deep into your skills to survive. I plan to introduce a product in the new year, God’s will, and thought that a good way to introduce my culinary skills would be a drink that’s synonymous with my brand. The Parang Soca Queen and Ponche de Creme.
“I look forward to the future, when my ponche de creme becomes a household name. I already am in talks with a company to work with me on it. I am so excited. This year is the birth of this creation,” Miranda revealed.
Despite being fully caught up in the intoxicating allure of entrepreneurship Miranda, who also works as media presenter, admits to missing her first love: the stage.
“I miss the stage, but I have great hope that there will be some safe zone opportunities to interact and have fun with my audiences again. Ironically I have been marketing and selling my product at the Namdevco (The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation) Queen’s Park Savannah market and I’ve met lots of my fan base there. I play my music and have shoppers dancing and singing. People enjoy the Christmas element that I have brought to the market. I literally embrace the opportunity to interact and have fun with the shoppers,” she beamed.
Miranda says she is excited about three new offerings she has to share for Christmas 2021.
“One is a cover of Sandra Hamilton’s ‘Parang Jam’ produced by Nigel Baptiste. I did a Tempo composition on the Together Riddim with MP (member of parliament) Brian Manning, Yes you heard right, and Crazy. The other is a very interesting and witty collaboration with three other queens in their respective genres. It was written by Maria Bhola,” she revealed of the upcoming releases.
Miranda is hopeful she can keep up their family tradition of Christmas morning mass. She spared a thought for the hundreds of families that have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and those worrying over their kin currently warded in the nation’s Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
“Life can be hard and merciless at times. It must be tough and you must often hurt really deeply knowing that the death of your loved one was senseless, avoidable and unfair. Sooner or later you will grow stronger and joy will emerge again. The grief will hopefully fade. I hope we are all equipped from this experience to handle the next challenge to come. There will always be hurt, pain and challenges. Let’s just keep going. Christmas is the celebration of the Christchild’s birth. This in itself I pray, brings comfort and hope,” Miranda concluded.
Marcia’s “Give him a Roast Fowl” Recipe
“For those persons who don’t mess with beef or Rufus (pork/ham). This is a tasty roast that can be done over an open fire the fun traditional way or in the oven.”
INGREDIENTS
2 tsps of paprika
1 tsp all-purpose seasoning
1/2 “ ginger grated
4-5 cloves of garlic grated
4-5 leaves finely chopped chadon beni (cilantro)
1 onion chopped
1tbsp Paramin seasoning
3 Chive chopped
3 pimento
3 tbsps Olive oil
Butter
Salt (if you really must)
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Wash your whole chicken with lime and vinegar.
2. Dry the chicken and let’s start the seasoning process.
3. Rub in all your seasoning. Ensure you get some in the cavity of the chicken.
4. Rub the butter all over the chicken for crispiness.
5. Bake in preheated oven for 35 mins.
Voila! That’s your Roast Fowl there, guys. Complement with a glass of chilled ponche de creme from de parang soca queen.
Cheers.