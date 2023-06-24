The table-drumming master Beresford ‘Berry’ Baboolal

IF ever there was a king of the table druming art form, Beresford “Berry” Baboolal would be most deserving of the title.
The 61-year-old from Longdenville can turn any surface—a table, bench or barrel—into an instrument, using the tips of his fingers, his palms, wrists, knuckles and even elbows, in the same manner that a panman uses sticks on the national instrument.
Baboolal is so good at what he does that he has won many competitions over the years. His talent for making music while drumming on tables and singing at the same time, even won him a place in the Mastana Bahar Grand Finals in 2011.
He recalls the moment just before his performance when the sound engineer instructed him to bring his instrument on stage.
“This is my instrument,” Baboolal responded while glancing at the ordinary-looking table in his hands.
Baboolal was first introduced to table-drumming by his father, who was also a table master. He used to plop young Baboolal on the table as he knocked and beat out his favourite melodies. Whenever he was called upon to perform at small events, Baboolal was there at his side. It was not long before he too began table drumming tables, however, not everyone was thrilled.
“At primary school the teachers used to quarrel with me because I was distracting the students with my knocking,” he says with a laugh.
As he got older, Baboolal decided to take his talent to a whole new level, he was invited to perform at weddings, birthdays and at funerals where he would sing bhajans while table-drumming. Baboolal once belonged to an orchestra but left, choosing to perform solo with no musical accompaniment besides the thrumming of his fingers and palms on the table which—by the way—is not your average table. The table top is around three to four inches deep and is boxed in for a more percussive effect. During his performances, Baboolal has three microphones; one below the table, one above and another for his singing.
Baboolal mostly plays the melodies of old and new Bollywood films while singing—and whistling—along to the melody. He has stored up in his head a collection of at least 70 Bollywood songs, and has memorised each break and change in note and rhythm of every last song.
Although Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan popularised table-drumming in their song “Nack Ah Ting” in 2020, the art form is dying, says Baboolal. It has for the most part faded into the background and is even regarded as somewhat of a nuisance; in fact some bars have even banned it. Baboolal’s table-drumming skills once got him thrown out of a bar.
The table master, who considers himself somewhat of a music connoisseur, has strong opinions of what passes as music today.
“Sixty percent of music today does not have much value; it’s loud and sounds like dogs fighting,” he says. “Music is a universal language, I believe that no matter what music you like, you should learn something from it.”
The table-drummer and plant enthusiast still gets invited to perform at events by those who aren’t ready to shut the door on the art form. Baboolal has been drumming on tables for more than 50 years and will continue to do so for as long as he can.
“It’s my hobby and I love it,” he said.