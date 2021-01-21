The Town of Princes

If those two poui trees flanking the St Stephen's Anglican Church in Princes Town could talk, they would probably direct a long contemptuous steups at the shockingly large number of people who can't spell the town's name or know anything about its origin.
For while the reasons behind the naming of many other places in Trinidad and Tobago have been lost to time, these trees are living markers that record the exact moment the Mission de Savanna Grande, located in the hills of the south Naparimas, was renamed Princes Town.
The town people have long grown used to seeing the misnomers of Princess, Prince and Princeton, in advertising, mail, newspaper, official documents, and politicians.
This is a place with thousands of years of history dating to the time of the First Peoples, before the arrival of the Spanish missionaries in 1687, and before the plantation owners were enriched off the backs of slaves and indentured, children of whom still refer to the town as “nissan” a corruption of the original name – Mission.
Historians Michael Anthony, Gerard Besson, Angelo Bissessarsingh and others have all researched and written on this history, contained in the journals of the future King of England, and the writings of 19th century island visitor Charles Kingsley, and author JH Collens, who described that appeared far more impressive then, than it is now.
The visit
In 1879, over the objection of their granny, Queen Victoria of the UK (who was concerned they would drown in a sinking) naval officers Albert, 15, and George, 14, set sail on a tour of the world aboard the warship HMS Bacchante. The brothers would spend three years aboard that ship, visiting The Mediterranean, Australia, Fiji, Tenerife, and Africa.
But it is their trip to the West Indies , and Trinidad in particular that is of interest here, since the brothers found themselves travelling through the Mission of Savanna Grande the morning of January 21, 1880, in their way to the Devil's Woodyard mud volcanoes. Albert and George already knew much about the place, since they carried with them a copy of Charles Kingsley's book “At Last: A Christmas in the West Indies” which records his travels to Trinidad and his visit to the Mission eleven years before (1869).
Charles wrote of spending the night at the home of Lothians Estate owner Harry Darling. It was not till next morning that I found into what a charming place I had entered overnight... What a field was there for native art; for richest ornamentation of these pillars and those beams. Surely Trinidad, and the whole of northern South America, ought to become some day the paradise of wood carvers, who, copying even a few of the numberless vegetable and animal forms around, may far surpass the old wood-carving schools of Burmah and Hindostan…Over the roofs of the outhouses rose scarlet Bois immortelles, and tall clumps of Bamboo reflecting blue light from their leaves even under a cloud; and beyond them and below them to the right, a park just like an English one carried stately trees scattered on the turf, and a sheet of artificial water. Coolies, in red or yellow waistcloths, and Coolie children, too, with nothing save a string round their stomachs (the smaller ones at least), were fishing in the shade. To the left, again, began at once the rich cultivation of the rolling cane-fields, among which the Squire had left standing, somewhat against the public opinion of his less tasteful neighbours, tall Carats, carrying their heads of fan-leaves on smooth stalks from fifty to eighty feet high, and Ceibas—some of them the hugest I had ever seen. Below in the valley were the sugar-works; and beyond this half-natural, half-artificial scene rose, some mile off, the lowering wall of the yet untouched forest. It had taken only fifteen years, but fifteen years of hard work, to create this paradise. And only the summer before, all had been well-nigh swept away again..
Charles also described delivering a sermon at the St Stephens Anglican Church, where he arrived “riding of course; for the mud was abysmal, and it was often safer to ride in the ditch than on the road. The village, with a tramway through it, stood high and healthy”.
The renaming
Albert and George would follow the same route taken by Kingsley, anchoring off San Fernando, and travelling, by mule drawn carriage, to the Mission after a tour of the Usine/Ste Madeleine sugar factory.
They would later record that day in the book “The cruise of Her Majesty's ship "Bacchante" 1879-1882”, writing: “ Then got on to the trucks again and were run up five miles further to the mission village … (which consists of two broad streets of stores and cottages), and is to be called from this day forward Princes Town. Here we planted two trees by the side of the church, and then mounted ponies and rode to the mud volcanoes… Thence we rode back up through the wood again and on to the open road, where there was some beautiful scenery, to Mr. Darling's (the "old squire's"), whose house is, with its elaborate wood- work, so well described in At Last, to luncheon ; after which saw his well- cared-for coolies, all dressed alike, what little dress there is, per-forming their native sword exercise and doing tumbling and other acrobatic feats on the lawn ; but soon had to leave and hurry back to Princes Town in order that we might get down to San Fernando before dark…”. It was left up to J.H Collens, eight years later, to give colourful detail of the day the town was renamed, through the unheralded efforts of St Stephen's Church rector, Reverend J.G Knight, who pushed his way to the front of the crowd that greeted the Princes to the Mission, and convinced them to plant the pouis in the churchyard.
Collens wrote: “…this is Princes' Town, which I consider by odds the prettiest little village, I beg its pardon , town in Trinidad. It was originally known as the Mission, but from the time of the visit of the two sons of H.R.H. the Prince of Wales in January, 1880, the name, in compliment to them, has been changed to that it now bears. The first noticeable feature of the place is its neatly trimmed hedges of croton and cactus-like euphorbia. Every house has its tidy shrub fence, while the churchyard is a perfect model, which might well be followed elsewhere. There are two thriving young pouis (Tecoma serratifolia), planted in 1880 by the princes, and enclosed in 1887 within iron railings, in commemoration of Her Majesty's Jubilee, the cost being defrayed by subscriptions raised in the neighbourhood. The peasantry of the quarter were highly delighted at having real live princes in their midst, and they displayed their loyalty with a free and easy exuberance that was most refreshing. A Savana Grande black woman elbowed her way to Prince George, had a good look at him, and then retired with much complacence, chuckling, 'Eh! eh! me see me missus' grandson !' A man, too, who rejoiced in the cognomen of King William, accosted the princes with the words, 'When you go back, jest tell de Queen howdy fo' she !' affording the royal middies much amusement. Her most gracious Majesty, when she received the kind message, as she doubtless did, must have felt flattered by the thoughtful attention of her West Indian subject with the high-sounding name”.
Prince Albert died from pneumonia after contracting influenza in 1892, aged 24-years-old.
George would be crowned the King of the United Kingdom and the British Dominions, and Emperor of India, and reign from 1910 until his death in 1936.
He lived to the age of 71 years old.