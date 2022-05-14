The trip that changed my life

HELICOPTER pilot Capt Safia Hosein has spent the better part of the last two decades hopscotching the world, ticking one adventure after the other off her list. Much has been written about this inspirational and ambitious aviatrix/adventurer who grew up in Biche and chased after her dreams in spite of the sexism that threatened to derail her. Out of all her experiences and accomplishments -and there have been many (Hosein has travelled to more than 60 countries and was the first ever female helicopter pilot to fly a world leader), there is one that stands out above the rest. Her recent trek through the Nepali Himalayas and to Everest base camp tested her mind and body like never before and left an indelible mark on her life.
Hosein’s life story could have easily begun in Britain- that’s where her parents met and got married. However, she was born in Trinidad and grew up in the isolated rural community of Biche. She inherited her father’s love for aviation. As a British citizen, he had applied to the Royal Air Force and was selected but that raised the possibility of being sent to war zones, so for his mother’s sake, he stayed grounded. There was nothing holding Hosein back from enrolling at flight school once she was convinced she was destined to take to the skies, not as a passenger but as a pilot. Early on in her career she began flying helicopters for oil and gas companies, transporting employees to and from oil platforms. Earning her wings was one of Hosein’s earliest accomplishments but her gender made her a target. For years she experienced sexism until she finally decided to escape her toxic work environment for a job opportunity overseas.
Migrating to the Middle East at the age of 26 changed the trajectory of her life forever, not only did she settle into a new job, she found love with a fellow helicopter pilot and also fulfilled another one of her dreams—to travel and explore new countries and cultures. She climbed Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, trekked Mount Nyiragongo—an active volcano—and visited the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo where she saw the iconic silverback gorillas. But there was one destination that remained on her bucket list for a decade—Nepal. Her desire to go there only increased during the pandemic when her Nepalese colleague shared his experiences on Instagram stories.
“During Covid, I was at home and had wanderlust,” says Hosein.
Finally after a ten-year wait she and her husband Dave packed their bags for Nepal where they would enter a world of majestic mountains, unparalleled hospitality and courageous sherpas who are the unsung heroes of each Everest expedition. They landed in Kathmandu, a dirty, dusty but charming city before travelling to Lukla—the gateway to the Everest region. Those hoping to trek through the Himalayas can do so via a regular trekking company, but Hosein’s Nepalese friend put her in contact with Pasang Dawa Sherpa who has summited Everest 23 times. To be in the company of someone so experienced was like hitting the jackpot.
“Instead of going with a huge group we went with someone who had all this massive experience which was very appealing to me,” she says.
The sherpas took Hosein and her husband off the beaten path as they passed glaciers and sherpa villages with panoramic views; they walked a distance of 120 kms in 17 days and trekked over 24,000 feet to get to Everest base camp. At a monastery, a Buddhist monk prayed for their protection and offered them a gift of a necklace with a medallion.
“Nepalese people are stereotyped for being really friendly but they really are. We were in a small house in the middle of nowhere surrounded by mountains and being offered food and tea,” says Hosein.
At Everest base camp temperatures dipped below freezing, but it was like second nature for the extraordinary human beings known as sherpas who carry as much as 100 kgs (220 lbs)on their back, the heavy loads are usually supported by a strap across their forehead.
“A lot of times when you hear of someone who has summited Everest they very rarely speak about the sherpas who help them get there,” says Hosein. “The sherpas are usually born at very high altitudes so they have a great predisposition to trekking at high altitudes, most of them start very young. My sherpa started as a porter as young as nine to make money for his family.”
Everest base camp is like a tented city that’s built on a glacier that actually moves, so every year its environment changes, explains Hosein. The Khumbu Ice Fall moves faster than base camp, about 3-4 metres each day. So some sherpas called “icefall doctors” are the first on the scene as they cut pathways to help mountaineers navigate their way along the icefall which is considered one of the most dangerous stages of the route to the summit. Alongside the Ice Fall doctors are “trekking sherpas” who cook for Everest tourists and place oxygen canisters along the route. They also rescue people who fall sick and need to get back to camp .
“They are the ones who keep you alive,” says Hosein who could hardly contain her admiration for the brave men who risk life and limb to earn a living.
Their stay at Everest Base Camp reminded Hosein of the reason why Mount Everest is both revered and feared. Hosein was at the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee when the head of the icefall doctors received a call that a sherpa had died on the mountain. Recovering the body at the height of over 20,000 feet required a helicopter which is an essential part of expeditions at Mount Everest—they bring in supplies and assist with rescue and recovery missions. As the pilot attempted to hover the aircraft long enough for the sherpas down below to attach the body of the deceased, the helicopter was hampered by winds coming off of Everest which were very strong and erratic. Eventually after a two hour wait, the body was successfully recovered. Watching from the base of the helipad was Hosein.
“It was just surreal to see a corpse hanging off a line,” she recalls. “Before I looked away I saw that he was wearing the same type of boots my husband wore, his crampons were still attached. I thought: this is someone who was younger than myself and my husband, he was fitter than us. He woke up that morning, put his boots on, he had a plan and now his life was over. It was a stark reminder of how precious life is and how quickly death can come upon you.”
Hosein is used to operating large two-engine helicopters and landing in diverse environments. But in the Himalayas she saw her fellow colleagues through a completely different lens.
“As pilots we have an understanding of what the job entails, whether you’re operating an aircraft in a snowstorm in Alaska or you’re in the Himalayas, you have a huge appreciation for what they’re doing,” she says.
After visiting more than 60 countries over the course of two decades, Hosein is a true citizen of the world. Travelling has shown Hosein that we are more alike than we are different. It has also reminded her that she is fortunate to have been born in T&T and to parents who encouraged her to challenge the norms rather than simply go along with the crowd.
Since returning to the Middle East which she has called home for the past several years, Hosein has thought a lot about the kind people she met in Nepal and the hardworking sherpas who put everything on the line for the sake of their families. Things that are easy to take for granted like transportation and access to hospitals and other amenities are luxuries that are far beyond the reach of the poor and humble people of the Himalayas. But what they lack in material wealth, they make up for with their hospitality.
Hosein shares her travels on Instagram: Captain Safia @pilotsandpassports with the aim of inspiring people to go out and explore the world, push past their fears and create their own memories.
Leaving T&T at the age of 26 to pursue a career halfway across the world was scary; Hosein didn’t know much about where she was going. She just knew that it had to be better than what she was leaving behind. She shudders to think of all the opportunities she would have missed out on had she allowed fear to hold her back. For those who are seriously contemplating making a major life change, Hosein’s advice is simple.
“I would say—go for it. And do your research, try to get as much information as you can so that you don’t have to deal with too many surprises once you get to your destination,” says Hosein.