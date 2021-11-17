Had we not been taking our time on the trail, eyes and ears alert for any movement or sound that sought to weave itself into the general stillness of the forest, we would have missed out on many contributing parts to the whole.
It is usual for the average person on those large group hikes to trek the tail with one thought in mind: to get to the destination for the day in the shortest time possible. Often, tiny creatures, some not discernible to the naked eye, get injured or die along the way, owners of trampling feet not even aware of the harm and destruction they caused.
Sometimes, it takes a phenomenon such as those long lines of travelling ants to bring about a forced stop and a wary manoeuvring around the site. Persons wearing tall boots stomp the tiny critters off, while those wearing sneakers panic and cause a scattering of the hitherto orderly line into a wide frenzy, so making it more difficult for safe passage.
Either way, much harm is meted out to the innocent industrious creatures. Colonies of ants in our forests help to rid the area of certain pests. They are the maintenance workers of the forest while they work hard to store their food. The ants that you meet now are those who are storing food for the upcoming change of seasons.
We have seen stragglers meet their end when huge raindrops splatter them. We should not add to their distress when they do nothing but keep our surroundings healthy.
We took the time to observe lines of ants moving to and fro atop a log. It was like a busy main road, each line heading in the opposite direction. What we noticed was that one ant would stop to communicate with another headed in the opposite direction. This paused the flow of the line for a few seconds.
Two of the critters stopped where a chip of leaf blade had been dropped. They communicated whatever they communicated to each other for five seconds, then one of them lifted the chip using his mandible and continued along his way, enabling the two lines to continue uninterrupted for a while, until another pause for communication slowed the traffic once more.
While trekking along the trail, some persons choose to step over logs while others step onto them. Some sit to straddle over, even using their hands for leverage. You can imagine what would have happened if one person had done the latter to cross the log smack in the middle of the insect lane of traffic. Often, ants are not seen but felt when it is already too late.
Ants are considered edible and important for overall health in some countries. However, they have not been served locally as far as this writer knows.
Another often unacknowledged part of the forest is the presence of mushroom communities. These are most times avoided or cutlassed away, never admired or appreciated. In some parts, mushrooms are the only entities that add colour to the basic greens and browns of the forest. They are important recycling agents wherever they sprout, and they have been known to be important to human health and well-being. However, when they occupy debris, or hanging vegetation, or even grow in the path of a trekker, they are cleared away.
Commendations to my colleague Jeffrey Wong Sang, mycologist, who has been working tirelessly to educate us about the variety of mushrooms in our country and the importance of them.
After our observations of the ants on the log, we encountered what we call the pizza mushroom. This one sat more than three feet high from the base of its stem. The stem was sturdy but gooey to the touch and its cap was the wide part that causes quite a stir among passersby.
Sadly, another of its kind had met disaster when its surroundings had been cleared by someone, leaving it exposed to too much light.
Several insects were going about their daily routine of harvesting food. These we may not have noticed had we just been hustling along the trail. There is still a lot of work to be done on the field to dispel the misinformation on the internet and the myths that are created about some forms of wildlife.
Taking the time on the trail to document our wildlife in their home environment, you will go home richer in knowledge and experience and contribute first-hand bonafide information on our natural status to our nation’s archives, and so negate the general clumping of tropical species. We do have our own endemics, those with physique and behaviours that are unique to our space, and these must be discovered, acknowledged and preserved before they disappear forever.