While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2020, more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine — 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur.