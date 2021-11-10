Today marks the 137th anniversary of the full opening of the Guaracara line of the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR), so a few months ago I teamed up with Sanja Dharamdass to recreate an authentic scene of a passenger train at the intermediate station of Williamsville on its way to Princes town.
The locomotive is a 4-4-0 Kitson tank engine, an example of which can be found on display today at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.
THE LITTLE-KNOWN AND COMPLICATED HISTORY OF THE GUARACARA RAILWAY
Not many people today realise that at one time there were two railways into Princes Town, a settlement of about 3000 inhabitants in 1880. The story behind how not one but two railway lines were built to Princes Town is a piece of long forgotten history dating back some 28 years prior to 1884.
The Guaracara line was first approved as a tramway (light animal hauled railway) between Union Embarcadere (a shipping point on the south bank of the Guaracara river, just south of Pointe-a-Pierre) and Garth estate under Ordinance No.16 of 1856.
In 1876 the Trinidad government Railway (TGR) opened its first line to Arima and by 1880 began to expand towards San Fernando. Expansion plans included the purchase of the Guaracara tramway by the Government. This was laid before the Legislative Council on 1st February 1978 and agreement of sale reached with the Colonial Company on 8th June 1878. The Tramway was purchased by the Government for the sum of £6,748.
In 1879 the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) took control of the line and over time upgraded it to handle light steam locomotives. For this reason, some of the bridges still carry builders’ plates dated 1880 to this day.
In 1882 the TGR reached San Fernando and the Government immediately set about converting the Guaracara tramway into a fully operating railway, and to extend the lines from Union to Marabella Junction, and from Garth to Princes Town. The announcement raised strong objections by the Colonial Company, which owned the Ste. Madeleine Sugar factory and other members of the Cipero Tramway Commissioners’, who alleged that the Guaracara line would be subject to an unfair competition, interfering with their private rights and unjustly depreciating the value of their line (the Cipero Tramway) into Princes Town.
Following a period of intense legal debate and considerable public correspondence, the Guaracara line was approved by the Secretary of State, Edward Henry Stanley, 15th Earl of Derby, by telegram from London on 23rd of January 1883, confirmed in Council Paper No.13 to Governor Sir Sanford Freeling on the 27th instant, work having already started during October of 1882 on the first section between Marabella Junction (with the TGR main line to San Fernando) and the Embarcadere (shipping place) at Union.
Following approval from London, the work of converting the line from a light tramway to a railway, building the new stations and extending from Garth and Princes Town got underway.
For the construction of the Guaracara Railway Extension, the Trinidad Government Railway, then under the Director of Public Works, John Edward Tanner, appointed his Assistant Director of Public Works and Senior Divisional Engineer, Percival Stevens, who had also been involved with the construction of all other lines of the TGR, as Resident Engineer.
Progress on the new line was swift with earthworks through Reform and Ben Lomond Estates underway along with new embankments through Harmony Hall Estate and alterations to the public road. This also included excavations, foundations, and the installations of abutments for some of the bridges, all underway by the end of January of 1883. By May, cuttings, and new embankments between the Junction at Marabella and Brothers Estate had been fully completed and the new track installed as far as Williamsville.
In November progress reported on the new line included steady advancement of earthworks through Brothers, Garth, Glenroy Estates and into Princes Town. Station buildings at Union and Williamsville had been completed with steady progress on platform walls and public roads approach to both.
In December complete ballasting of the new line through to Williamsville had been completed and a test run was carried out with one of the heavy Kitson “passenger engines” which was employed to carry ballast, gravel, and other materials from San Fernando to Williamsville. Prior to this time only light tramway engines (Locos “Y” and “Z”) were authorised to run over the line.
The new line was opened as far as Williamsville on 1 February 1884 and new rails were laid as far as the old tramway terminus at Garth Estate by the beginning of May of 1884, a distance from Marabella Junction of 7 miles 63 chains (66ft is 1 Chain).
The last two cuttings through Glenroy estate and the foundations for the remaining bridges were completed at the beginning of June of 1884. Once these earthworks were completed progress through to the new TGR station at Princes Town accelerated during August and September. The Guaracara Railway officially opened all the way to Princes Town, a distance of 9 ¾ miles, on 10 November 1884.
(Note: The line opened less than two weeks after the dreadful Hosay Massacre which took place on 30 October 1884.)
When the Guaracara railway first opened there were new stations built at Marabella Junction, Union, Williamsville, and Princes Town. In 1892 the TGR closed Union Station and opened a new Railway Station at Reform along with a post office section.
The racecourse at Union Park opened in 1897 and the TGR reopened the railway station at Union. It closed again in 1902 and opened again in 1922 in keeping with the fortunes of the turf club. Over the years, special trains called ‘Race Specials’ ran to and from San Fernando and Port of Spain directly to Union station on race days.
The line as originally built was altered from minimum radius of 5 chains (which suited the lighter tramway engines) to 8 chains to accommodate the larger main line locomotives. Also, it was decided during the construction of the line to include a goods shed at Williamsville that was not part of the original plan. Other changes included the fencing in of the line at certain places and the inclusion of lever crossing gates on all road level crossings. This was decided, although the maximum permitted line speed was only 12 miles per hour, following an incident where a carter ran into a train, claiming that he could not stop his mules.
Once the line was completed, telegraph communication with Princes Town was established with the rest of the system across the colony.
In 1891 there were plans to extend the line from Williamsville to Tabaquite and onward to Mayaro, but this never came to fruition although several surveys for a new line were undertaken.
Over the early years of its existence almost everything across Trinidad was transported by the railway and the Guaracara line played its part in no small measure. There was mail, with post offices established at most railway stations along the route. Then timber, estate supplies, eggs, milk, fish, shop supplies, small farmers to market, cane farmers to the scales, almost everything.
Manjack was discovered at Williamsville in 1904 and the railway moved it to market for a time to be used as fuel on the sugar estates.
The Guaracara line being a short branch line, over the course of its life, suffered from a lack of investment. According to those who used it, the T.G.R. paid it less attention than it did on other lines of the railway. This situation is aptly illustrated by a report which appeared in the Port of Spain Gazette on Friday 14 March 1908 where not only the condition of the line is reported upon but other details like the skill and identity of the resident engine driver comes to light:
“La Mission writes concerning the recent mishap on the Guaracara Railway. He says that for some years past, mindful of the dangerous curves on the extension, the Government has been endeavoring to negotiate with the Cipero Commissioners with a view to acquiring their line so as to carry out certain important diversions. The Guaracara line which was laid out under Mr. Tanner's most illustrious regime can be truthfully characterized as the most serpentinely survey track known considering its short length – about 12 miles. Then we hear of superior rails being put on other sections; but as a matter of fact, old rail taken from elsewhere, it is positively stated, have in some instances been laid down on this section. Fortunately for all concerned the permanent engine driver on the line Mr. J. Q. Rudder, is known as perhaps the most competent and skilled driver in the railway. He is certainly the oldest driver, and it is by reason of his thorough reliability at the “regulator and lever” that the authorities do not shift him about. Though a few minor improvements have been affected within the past few years, there remains much to be done before the Guaracara line can be considered safe, and before trains can be permitted to run much faster than the rate of a donkey trot. Bearing in mind the very great inconveniences which passengers have been put to on two occasions quite recently the last one in particular when the passengers had to remain in the city, being warned that no passengers would be taken for Princes Town, many proceeded to San Fernando and from thence proceeded homewards by cab, it is hoped that whether the proposed diversions be carried out or not, the Government will see to the rendering safe (The Guaracara Railway is positively dangerous for very sick persons to travel by, the rocking is indescribable) this important – or at least it should be so – extension of the TGR”.
The Junction railway station established at Marabella in 1884 when the Guaracara line first opened was at first operated as a shuttle service from the junction to the terminus at the end of the branch.
In 1926, a proposal was laid before the legislative Council, as an austerity measure, for the closure of Marabella station. The proposal included the provision of additional accommodation at San Fernando to enable exchange of traffic at that place between the main line trains and those of the Princes Town Branch. The estimate cost of this work was £380, and the annual saving by closing Marabella was £145 (and that would be around £8100 in today’s money).
The measure, having been duly deliberated, was passed in 1928 and Marabella Junction closed as a railway station.
After the station closed, trains instead began calling at “Bay Road halt”. There was also a stop at "Main Road". Trains paused at both places to set down or pick up Marabella passengers from the trains.
The first TGR railway cuts were announced in 1953 and the Guaracara line to Princes Town was on the list including Williamsville Station. The TGR passenger service was cut on 1 April 1953 and goods traffic went on 8 June of the same year. Cane traffic was retained on a regular basis after 1953 for at least ten more years.
There was a scale at the abandoned Williamsville station where farmers cane would be brought for weighing and loading into rail wagons for onward transportation to Usine Ste Madeleine, via Glenroy Tunnel.
During the period 1953 to 1963 cane continued to be transported by both TGR and Estate trains over the Guaracara line.
In 1958 Usine Ste Madeleine, which in 1922 took over The Malgretoute Estate holdings, began a five-year programme to “place greater stress on road transport”. To bring cane from La Gloria plantation, east of Princes Town, the company, beginning in 1958, built the 5.6 miles "M-I" from the Naparima-Mayaro Road to the factory at Ste Madeleine, bypassing the town, its traffic and population.
In 1962 the change over from rail to road was in full swing. Only two years earlier, in 1960, all cane to factory was brought in by rail. By the end of 1961, 40 percent went by road using truck trailers. By 1962 the figure climbed to 55 per cent. In 1963 when the programme concluded, two thirds was handled by trucks and to do this the company spent $1.5 million on an extensive road building project reaching every corner of the company's 31,000-acre holding in South Trinidad.
By 1963 there were 101 miles of new roads and by 1964 there was little need for the Railway along the old Guaracara route through Glenroy Tunnel. It is not clear when the last train ran over the Guaracara line, no definitive record to date has been found which gives this information, however, after speaking with various ex Ste. Madeleine Sugar Company managers and employees over the years, the likely date may be in May of 1963, at end of the harvest that year.
Today the route of the old Guaracara line can be traced from the main road where many of the old bridges are still in evidence and some of these structures are quite significant. The stations at Union, Reform, Williamsville and Princes Town are now all gone, although in most cases the platforms and some of the concrete water tanks remain as a reminder of what once was.
Williamsville railway station was so named after the Village which came about in the area around what was once Williamsville Estate. The name is reputed to have originally derived from one Burton William who moved to Trinidad from the Bahamas sometime between 1821 and 1823. After a period working on other estates in the area, in 1828 Williams bought land in the area and set up sugar plantations for himself and his sons. “Williamsville” Estate is said to have been named after Burton and neighboring estate “Brothers” after his sons.
According to my friend San Saroop, who grew up in this area of Trinidad and wrote in his book ‘A History of Williamsville’ published in 2016, the abandoned railway station at Williamsville was used as the venue for the first ever Williamsville Village Council meeting on 31st July 1956. The idea behind the formation of the Village Council was first conceived by Clive Mohammed, a Kumar Village resident and teacher. According to Mr Saroop, the first meeting got underway on that day in that historic location “under the flickering flambeau light and in the midst of buzzing mosquitoes as the clock struck seven”.
Unlike both the railway and its station, the Williamsville Village Council remains vibrant to this day.
So the next time you travel to Williamsville along the old Guaracara Tabaquite Road, spare a thought for the Guaracara Railway Extension of 1884, it was a part of the Trinidad we once knew.