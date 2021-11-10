WHEN the Ministry of Health announced the national rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 -18, a sense of foreboding and dread came over Saira La Foucade. It wasn’t as if she was opposed to her son receiving the vaccine —far from it. Rather, she was worried that it would have been impossible to subdue her son if someone approached him with a needle. Matheaus, 13, has severe autism and is terrified of needles.