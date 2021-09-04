One of the most progressive musical amalgamations to be birthed on the island in the past 15 years is The Ultimate Rejects (UR).
The group burned up Carnival 2017 with their phenomenal Road March winner, “Full Extreme”.
Not since “Palance” of 2010 did a Road March create the mayhem as UR did with “Full Extreme”. Before that you’ll have to go back to “Big Truck” and going further back, the Road March winners by SuperBlue/Blue Boy.
The then-members of UR: MX Prime, Madman Johann, Iceman and Avaron proved to be a quartet that were bringing fresh perspective to soca music.
The people appreciated what UR was cooking up in the studio and serving. The combined creative forces of singer/songwriter, MX Prime, with the ingenuity of producers/DJs Madman Johann, Iceman and Avaron made for infectious music that compelled one to move.
After destroying all opponents in the Road March race, people expected more great music from UR and were looking forward to what they would deliver in the future.
UR did not disappoint. Following Carnival they released extremely good songs such as, “Lightning Flash”, “Inside The Festival”, “Vex” and more, great songs that blended soca/kaiso with elements of EDM and other genres.
The UR fans and people in general loved what they had offered, but there were certain nefarious beings within the local entertainment arena who had it in for UR. The group had all but been locked out of the global carnival circuit throughout 2018 and they were now being blocked from almost every aspect of the 2019 Carnival season.
There seemed to be concerted efforts to deny UR even the smallest of opportunity to retain their Road March title. There was almost complete radio silence as far as any of their music was concerned. This prompted them to release a song of protest titled, “For The People”, which ironically if given a fair chance was Road March worthy, just as any of their other releases that year.
Now, MX Prime has always, from the inception of his career when he was known as Maga Dan, been an artiste who refused to, as they say, bow down to anyone in order to get his music played on radio. In those days the people had more say in what they wanted on radio and in the fetes and they wanted Maga Dan/Maximus Dan/MX Prime, so he received airplay.
Forging ahead in spite of
As time went by and unlike some other artistes, MX Prime refused to play Chinese Checkers with the Soca Mafia; he received less and less airplay or gigs. This disrespect upon an artiste with three classic albums to his name and one who legendary Jamaican percussionist, Bongo Herman hailed as the Bob Marley of soca music.
In spite of the mistreatment, UR has continued to produce music for themselves and for other artistes, among them Swappi. They have even collaborated with iconic athlete Usain Bolt. Imagine even that song was denied airplay by radio stations.
UR’s latest flavourful cook-up is a song titled, “Louder” produced by the group in tandem with two acclaimed DJ/producers, Henry Fong and JSTJR.
Fong is originally from Florida, USA, and now based in Los Angeles. He fuses reggae/dancehall and Melbourne bounce EDM and has several global hits to his name. JSTJR (pronounced Gesture) is from Los Angeles and does a lot of experimental EDM and is a part of the zouk bass movement.
UR hooked up with Fong when they decided to reach out to internationally acclaimed EDM DJs and producers for the purpose of collaborative projects.
“We eventually were able to contact Henry Fong via Instagram and he eventually agreed to collaborate on a project. Iceman started the project with some drums and ideas of a melody. MX Prime and Mad Man Johann then took this start and added their influence and expertise during a few studio sessions. After this, the project was sent off to Fong for his input,” UR said.
Because of Fong’s hectic touring schedule, things seemed to be moving at a snail’s pace, but UR could do nothing but wait. Then there was some movement forward.
“We thought the project had been shelved. Then JSTJR picked up the project and added his unique interpretation. The entire production took the better part of three years to complete. The song is signed to Insomniac Records and released on their Group Chat label,” UR said.
Goals laid out
UR has had a long-standing relationship with EDM. The members were following the EDM scene as individuals, listening and watching worldwide music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival and TomorrowLand online and also following DJs and producers like Calvin Harris, Wolfgang Gartner, Martin Solveig, Laid Back Luke and Dead Maus.
Madman Johann and MX Prime were blending EDM with soca and kaiso in the projects they worked on together.
“Today we are still actively working with and seeking additional musical mentors and partners in the EDM circles as we are yet to accomplish what we’ve set out to. The main focus is making music that represents Trinbago to be enjoyed by the world,” UR said.
As with all other artistes, the pandemic has affected UR, but as a group they continue to survive through revenue earned via the streaming platforms, having set things in place properly in the beginning. Each member is also working on individual projects, earning income.
“The brand is surviving mainly because we invested early into our formation and built a proper foundation and setup where we will continue to earn on our works, once people are listening. The pandemic boosted streaming consumption, and this has kept the lights on during this time.
“Madman Johann continues to mix and master continuing to hone his craft during this time. MX Prime has invested his time into becoming a world class producer, he still does voice-overs and commercial projects at his home studio, where is also working on his personal EP due to be released next month.
“Iceman is a radio announcer on HOTT 93 and also a part of their corporate team. He still produces and continues to work on the visual design, social media and UR projects in the pipeline,” UR said.
UR is currently finishing songs to be released later this month. The group is also working on business projects, which includes them exploring non-music services and products. The intention is for UR to evolve into a lifestyle brand, with multiple facets.
In everything they engage, UR will just get louder regardless of what opposition comes their way. They will continue to move forward and upward to the full extreme.