FOR many locals, the forests represent little more than bush and the prospect of pesky mosquitoes. But for Faraaz Abdool, who has made a career out of wildlife photography, each step in the forest is a step into an intricate web of life that is supported by the seemingly insignificant leafcutter ants, birds of every size and colour, flighty agoutis and elusive ocelots, not forgetting the countless trees and plants that provide food and shelter for its inhabitants.
Over the years, Abdool’s stunning photography has captured the interest of wildlife aficionados and earned him the recognition of local, regional and international publications. Now, the wildlife photographer has published his first book, Casual Birding in Trinidad and Tobago: Introducing more than 175 of T&T’s common and iconic birds.
The book is an impressive collection of photos—500 in total—and candid descriptions of birds and their habitats. Casual Birding is a treasure trove for the most advanced bird-watcher, but the fact that birding remains a foreign concept to many in Trinidad and Tobago was what initially motivated Abdool to compile his photos and data into a comprehensive book, numbering 647 pages.
“Over the years, thousands of people around the world have travelled to our country just to see the birds while most people in T&T are not even aware of what exactly exists here; they don’t have any idea of what is available. The whole concept of the book Casual Birding is to see birds easily. Through this book, I want to show people what they can see, without putting in much effort,” explained Abdool.
While doing research, Abdool discovered that some bird guides that already exist can appear daunting and insurmountable to the amateur bird-watcher. Other books contain beautiful illustrations of birds, but provide little in terms of context. However, Abdool designed Casual Birding to be a guide that brings us closer to the many bird species that are all around us.
Richly endowed in the
sphere of biodiversity
“In T&T, we are richly endowed in the sphere of biodiversity—more so than anywhere else in the Caribbean,” said Abdool, whose passion for nature is apparent in every page of Casual Birding.
Before he decided to focus his attention on spreading awareness of pressing environmental issues through photography, Abdool pursued a lucrative career as an electrical engineer.
“I felt like a complete hypocrite because I’ve always loved nature since I was a little boy and, yet, there I was working as an engineer in the industrial estate and giving my time and effort to companies that were doing very little to protect the one thing that I truly love,” said Abdool.
“I remember driving through the estate; everywhere I went, I saw industrial plants spewing gases into the atmosphere, I saw clouds of iron dust wafting over the Gulf of Paria and effluents going into the sea. I said to myself, ‘Why am I contributing to this?’”.
Abdool began reflecting more on wildlife and conservation issues; he also read more about the growing threats to the environment. He learnt that more species are endangered today than they were when he first started to learn about them through the pages of National Geographic magazines when he was a child.
“I came to realise how necessary nature is, which is not something that we learn in school. We are not taught about how connected we are with nature and how intrinsically linked our survival is to the survival of the planet,” he said.
A worthwhile investment
Abdool quit his job and delved into the world of conservation and photography. The more pictures Abdool took, the more he started getting noticed for his wildlife photography. He saw it as a more worthwhile investment of his time; in essence, he chose fulfilment over achievement and hasn’t looked back since.
Abdool specialises in bird photography since they are the most accessible forms of wildlife. In Casual Birding, Abdool has listed several birding sites, eco-lodges and birding guides which people can contact to view birds. The book also highlights ways in which people could do their part to protect the environment which, Abdool stresses, is in dire straits.
“The primary issue is habitat loss. What is striking in the last few years is the loss of mature forest in some of the more remote parts of the island. Habitat loss results in a reduction of food and shelter for birds. Hunting is also a big problem; taking away even one link from the web of life is weakening the entire web.
“Agoutis, for example, are tied to seed distribution for many critical trees like the hog plum trees. They take the fruit that birds and bats drop on the ground to different parts of the forest and bury them. Sometimes, they would remember where they hid them. But in burying the seeds, they are planting trees, so they serve a big purpose in propagating the hog plum trees, which in turn serves a purpose in feeding birds and monkeys and so on.
“People need to understand that everything is connected and that is what I’m hoping to drive home with this book. If we don’t preserve these natural habitats, then our future is going to be off balanced,” warned the wildlife photographer.
In Abdool’s ideal world, everyone would enjoy walking in the forests and revelling in the spectacular sights and sounds courtesy of nature itself. But for the time being, he hopes that Casual Birding will awaken the desire of both the young and old to explore the rich diversity which these two islands have to offer.
It is Abdool’s wish to get his book into schools in the near future, but for now, Casual Birding in Trinidad and Tobago is only available on Amazon.com where it is already getting rave reviews. Those interested can preview the first 60 pages free of charge on Amazon.