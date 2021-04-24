The World Better Get Ready for Phia

An unsuspecting, musically gifted trailblazer is slowly but surely taking her place. Much like Jamaica’s Koffee seemed to have emerged out of nowhere overnight, and quickly stamped her name into history, so too will Trinidad and Tobago born rising star, Phia.
Sophia Smith is a 20-year-old diamond in the rough. According to engineering mastermind, PengCo Music, she’s the real deal. In fact, so confident is PengCo in Phia’s natural talent, her passion and drive, that he’s ready to risk it all, to take her to the heights of the music business.
Phia grew up in Gonzales, Belmont with her mother, grandmother and extended family members. She fondly recalls being called upon by her uncle to perform for friends who would come over to house parties held at the family home.
They would encourage her talent, often gifting her with cash after her impromptu performances. An eventual relocation to Petite Bourg, in San Juan with her father brought with it an even greater appreciation for music and dance. Noting her father and uncles’ constant singing and dancing display at the house, Phia said it was not too long before she too became completely mesmerised by music.
“All I think about is music,” relays a most recent Instagram post by the young, soulful singer. Unlike most in the Caribbean, who’re attuned to island beats and the Caribbean flavour, this young artist stays true to herself, maintaining her love for soulful genres of music. “I grew up with my grandmother. Our neighbour would play music every morning,” she explains. “I grew up listening to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Johnny Cash, just to name a few.”
Untraditional for a youth of this era some may argue, but for PengCo, Phia’s vibe is refreshing, new, exciting. “She’s going to be big,” he says confidently, and with that assurance, Phia too, stands ready to push even harder. On April 1st, Phia released visuals for her single, “Red,” which she penned. The track was recorded at Proden Studios and mixed and mastered by PengCo Music. Asserting herself as a GenZ neo-soul artist, Phia’s laid back delivery is reminiscent of that of R&B singer, the late, Aaliyah Haughton.
“I’d describe my music as soothing. I think my music’s relatable to events that unfold in most people’s everyday lives,” she explains, admitting that her major contemporary influences have come from international R&B superstars, Chris Brown and Kehlani. “Dancing was really my first love. I used to watch Chris Brown’s music videos and try to emulate every move and his voice. On the flip side, Kehlani has influenced my style a bit. They’re both major vocal influences but I like the way Kehlani dresses,” she said.
With her eye on the prize, her heart humble and her passion unwavering, Phia’s on a journey that’ll ultimately lead to the big leagues. Her only hope is that the support at home in the Caribbean is forthcoming. After all, the love and support of “home” beats all else.