The X Factor

He has directed some of the most memorable music videos for the who’s who in the entertainment industry, including Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay” and “Work” (with Drake) , Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” , Usher’s “Yeah”, Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta”, but it’s soca music that keeps Director X moving in his down time. And what else do you expect from an iconic music video creator with Trinbago roots?
“My mother is Trinidadian,” he declares.
Although he was born in Canada, X – born Julien Christian Lutz, always embraces his Caribbean roots. He is happy that although he doesn’t visit T&T as he would like to (given his constant uber busy status), the heavy Caribbean presence in Canada makes him feel that he is never far from his mother’s home.
His current workout playlist includes soca from friend Machel Montano (who he worked with on the singer and Ashanti’s “The Road” music video), Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Kees Dieffenthaller.
Growing up, X told us that he really wanted to draw comic books.
“When I was young, in junior high, I thought I was going to draw comic books. Then in high school I found graphic design, so I was going to be a graphic designer.”
By the end of high school, after having experienced life behind a camera as an intern at Much Music – a television station in Canada, X was certain that he wanted to become a director.
Given that he had a parent from the Caribbean, X’s career ambition certainly raised eyebrows. You know there is a running joke that Caribbean parents always want their children to either be a lawyer or doctor, right?
He recalled, with much amusement, his mother and aunt’s reaction when he told them he was going to use his aunt’s Brooklyn home, to shoot his first music video-which just happened to be Redman’s “I’ll bee dat”.
“I am a Trini right, so you know what that conversation was? No mystery there. Especially back then.
“ I’m going to be a music director,? I’m going to make videos? Please!
“I shot a music video at my aunt’s house and she thought it was going to be some little thing. I remember her saying to me ‘you’ve wasted a year in New York and now it’s time to go to school.’
“Then I came and shot this big video. I came with trucks , lights, you know, the crew, and she was like ‘oh okay, this is really happening.’”
X’s mother also found it “cute” that her son was shooting music videos . But when she met the equally iconic music video director Hype Williams, a man who X was fortunate to be a protégé of, she left him alone.
The Redman video put the full stop to all their concerns.
“In the beginning of the video when this old white man walks through his home and goes to his car and drives away, the home he walks through is my aunt’s house,” X said.
“The cereal that they are throwing around is in her kitchen. She told me that when they redid that kitchen and they were finding cheerios for years and years.”
X’s approach to making music video often involves listening to the music first.
“I take the song and put it through an editing programme to write out what is happening. The song will be playing and I will be like ‘Drake wakes up in his living room, whatever. He goes to his car...’ things like that happen in the beginning process.”
How much automony does X have on any of his video projects is dependent on the artiste involved.
“Some people just want you to come up with an idea. Other times, the artiste has a clear idea and they want you to bring it to life for them. It’s all part of the job.”
Drake for instance, is usually involved in the production of his music videos, since he has a clear idea of what he wants his video to be, X said.
“He wants his video to be creative, engaging and interesting. The artiste who understands what a music video can do and should do for them, those are the ones who are a little more engaged.”
Of all the artistes he has worked with, X admits that he really wanted to work with Spanish singer Rosalina.
“When Rosalina called, that was exciting, I am big fan of hers,” the MTV award winning director said. The video for “Con Altura”, which he directed, became the most watched video by a female artist of 2019 and added to the Spanish singer’s star wattage.
X’s advice to those who want to get into his field that they should feel compelled to do so, rather than seeing it as a quick way to make money.
“If you are not compelled, you’re going to have a hard time.”
X’s next move will be on a television show that he created called Robyn Hood. While not wanting to share too much about Robyn Hood, X said it was the gilded age 2.0 and that they were seeking new faces for the cast.
Director X is on Instagram.