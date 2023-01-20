The Xperience returns

Over 25 of the top soca artistes will assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 3 a.m. on January 21 for the annual Xperience Fete. The Xperience event has become a staple on the Carnival fete calendar.
After a sit-down version was held last year at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), the Xperience event team is back for Trinidad Carnival 2023.
“The Lollabee Group is committed to providing exceptional experiences for all our loyal patrons,” said managing director Sheldon Stephen.
“After focusing on delivering exceptional stage, sound, screens and lighting solutions for our event promoter clients for many years, we decided to do our own event and revisit the Xperience concept in 2018 at the Brian Lara Stadium.”
The result attracted around 7,000 soca-loving patrons.
Now in 2023, with “the Mother of All Carnivals” upon us, the Lollabee Group, in association with Aaron Kallicharan and BH Entertainment, will stage the Xperience Kingdom on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
“We don’t want to give away the surprises,” hinted Stephen, “but let’s just say we’re going to have the biggest stage this Carnival as an exclamation point to an eye-opening and breathtaking full production Carnival experience that will enhance the performances of more than 25 of the top soca artistes and deliver the largest event in South Trinidad this Carnival thus far.”
Remaining tight-lipped on the cosmetics and aesthetics, Stephen revealed, however, that the Xperience Fete proceeds have always been shared with worthy NGOs and this year’s edition is no different in terms of giving back to those less fortunate.
“We are all blessed to be here today,” he said solemnly, “and that’s a fact after what the world has been through over the past few years. Now, whilst some of us can afford to come out and celebrate life, there are still many who are not in that position and are struggling to take good care of their children, themselves and even their pets. This year we have already done some research into which needs we can assist in filling and will focus especially on children and animals in terms of the organisations we intend to assist.
“This is how we grew up and how we live in South and an ideal which the people of T&T should remember and cherish and teach to our young people if we want to reclaim those good old days and re-establish those good ways we often sing and dream and speak about...”
Early bird tickets have been sold out since November 18, whilst Tier One tickets sold out this past week and Tier Two tickets are going fast.