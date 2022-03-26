Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

The cast of The Ladies’ Room

The cast of The Ladies’ Room

Theatre seeks to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic after a two-year hiatus as RS/RR Productions finally premieres their latest comedy, the hilarious Ladies’ Room at The National Academy For The Performing Arts (NAPA)come next weekend, April 2 at 8.30 p.m. and April 3 at 6.30 p.m.

The last two years have been very challenging for theatre and the creatives who make up the theatre industry, including actors, backstage crew, costumiers to production assistants, and set construction artisans. The cast and crew of Ladies’ Room are excited about restarting theatre.

The restart to theatre with a production that showcases the talents of the best actresses in the country. Ladies’ Room features Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Leslie- Ann Lavine, Ria Ali and Zo Mari Tanker. The play is written by the award-winning Ricardo Samuel and directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh.

Six ladies with a diverse range of personalities and history, decide to have a group meeting once a week. It starts with one of the women being accused of murdering her husband and that leads to the unravelling of many secrets that lead to a hilarious situations and a conclusion that will leave an audience scandalised with laughter. What happens in the Ladies’ Room may not stay in the Ladies’ Room!

Napa Box Office opens daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations and tickets please call 627–1104 ext 3006 or 3007. Info 320-8528/744-7581. Check social media for further details.

Roses are Red, White & Black

Music saves lives.

Melly Rose (Melissa St Rose) is living proof of that adage. The talented soca/afrobeats crossover singer/musician has emerged as a shining light in the genre following the recent success of her uplifting melodies and go-getter lyrics.

Celebrating a six-year Rave

Chutney crossover unit Rave the Band is celebrating six years of music this month.

The Cumoto-based band will mark the occasion with an all-out jam session at Truck Stop bar in Wallerfield, Arima on April 30.

Bandleader and lead singer Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir says Rave will give thanks to all their close supporters and family at the celebratory showcase.

Debut T&T author vies for top prize

Three books, two of them by first-time authors, have been shortlisted for 12th annual OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

Trinidadian newcomer Celeste Mohammed is joined by debut Jamaican writer Jason Allen-Paisant on the list, alongside Kei Miller, a former winner of the OCM Bocas Prize, considered the most prestigious award for Caribbean writing.

Therapy in the form of Poetry

AUTHOR Joel W Frederick is on a personal mission to get more men into the habit of expressing their emotions. The 48-year-old has always used writing as an outlet to vent his feelings. He has written four poetry books, If Love Was a Word, Caffeinated Whispers, 70 Per Cent Guilty Decadence and Butterfly on a Purple Moon. Two of his books are currently available at RIK Bookstores nationwide and Scribbles and Quills. His books are a mixture of his own personal experiences and fiction.

Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

Jada Hossain - The newly crowned Miss Global T&T

WHEN Jada Hossain was crowned Miss Global Trinidad & Tobago 2022 last weekend, no one was more surprised than Hossain herself.

“I thought I would come first runner-up or second runner-up. I didn’t expect to win. I was shocked but I’m proud of myself, it was an experience of a lifetime,” says the newly minted beauty queen.