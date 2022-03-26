Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

Chutney crossover unit Rave the Band is celebrating six years of music this month.

The Cumoto-based band will mark the occasion with an all-out jam session at Truck Stop bar in Wallerfield, Arima on April 30.

Bandleader and lead singer Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir says Rave will give thanks to all their close supporters and family at the celebratory showcase.