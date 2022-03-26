Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

Theatre seeks to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic after a two-year hiatus as RS/RR Productions finally premieres their latest comedy, the hilarious Ladies’ Room at The National Academy For The Performing Arts (NAPA)come next weekend, April 2 at 8.30 p.m. and April 3 at 6.30 p.m.
The last two years have been very challenging for theatre and the creatives who make up the theatre industry, including actors, backstage crew, costumiers to production assistants, and set construction artisans. The cast and crew of Ladies’ Room are excited about restarting theatre.
The restart to theatre with a production that showcases the talents of the best actresses in the country. Ladies’ Room features Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Leslie- Ann Lavine, Ria Ali and Zo Mari Tanker. The play is written by the award-winning Ricardo Samuel and directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh.
Six ladies with a diverse range of personalities and history, decide to have a group meeting once a week. It starts with one of the women being accused of murdering her husband and that leads to the unravelling of many secrets that lead to a hilarious situations and a conclusion that will leave an audience scandalised with laughter. What happens in the Ladies’ Room may not stay in the Ladies’ Room!
Napa Box Office opens daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations and tickets please call 627–1104 ext 3006 or 3007. Info 320-8528/744-7581. Check social media for further details.