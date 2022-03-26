PTT logo

The Secondary Entrance Assessment looms large in the minds of thousands of Standard 5 students and their parents as the big day draws close. The pressure is on for child, parent and teacher. How can parents, friends, and relatives help to take the pressure off those taking the exam this year?

It is important to let the child know that his or her personal worth as a human being is not to be assessed by their performance in the examination. It is simply a test of their ability to recall and use the information they have been taught. Let them know that your love and respect for them will always be there and does not depend on them getting good results – and let that be true.

PTT AD

Mental preparation starts long before the day of the exam for all concerned. A child’s mental state and sense of self are influenced by the expectations and attitudes of parents, family and teachers. Pressure to excel, fear of failing or displeasing are unnecessary burdens the child will take into the examination room with them.

In the remaining days before the exam, spend a little time talking about how to approach the tests and what to pay attention to: to be calm and use the time well, to be aware of weak areas so as to avoid making unnecessary mistakes, and to be just as aware of strong points. But avoid pressuring, threatening and excessive coaching.

Let the child have time to relax and play. The night before, make sure they prepare everything necessary for the exam and that they are in bed at a reasonable hour. Anything they do not know or understand will not be learned then. So, no pressure. Focus on light entertainment, physical preparations and a balanced sense of self-confidence. Overconfidence or complacency leads to careless mistakes.

Ensure the child wakes up on the morning of the exam with plenty of time to spare. Encourage them to have a sensible breakfast and help them to leave home in a happy and positive frame of mind. It is the parents’ responsibility to get the child to the exam site in good time.

As a parent or guardian, be aware of and attend to your own feelings. If you are nervous, examine what you are afraid of and talk to reliable friends or family about it, people who will help you manage the feelings and not spill them onto your child. Children can sense your tension or fear and they don’t need that added to their own. Also be cautious of weighing your child down with your expectations or demands for them to be someone other than who they are. They can only be who they are, with their current capacity. Remember – there is life after the SEA, and the majority of the educational life of our child lies ahead of and not behind them. In the years ahead when they look back at this time, let them remember you as being loving, encouraging and supportive.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loving that bistro life

Loving that bistro life

Chef Johan Akeung’s Guinness-infused sticky wings are well worth a trip to his Basil Bistro on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook.

Delightfully pungent, the wings balanced sweet and savoury on a knife edge and called for a downing of cutlery in a full breach of dinning etiquette on Saturday night. Many red-faced guests were spotted licking the delicious gooey sauce off their fingers during the bistro’s ongoing St Patrick’s month-long celebration.

Blaxx battling for survival

Blaxx battling for survival

Blaxx loves soca music so much, he would go to war and die in defence of the genre.

That’s the depth of the ailing soca star’s commitment to the culture of T&T, says his manager and long-time friend, Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.

An emotional Gellineau-Penrose struggled to put to words her deep affection and respect for the veteran soca man who remains under critical care in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Arima Hospital.

Clash of the capuchins

Clash of the capuchins

The La Retraite forest reverberated with the sounds of battle as two bands of monkeys formed…