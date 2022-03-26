The Secondary Entrance Assessment looms large in the minds of thousands of Standard 5 students and their parents as the big day draws close. The pressure is on for child, parent and teacher. How can parents, friends, and relatives help to take the pressure off those taking the exam this year?
It is important to let the child know that his or her personal worth as a human being is not to be assessed by their performance in the examination. It is simply a test of their ability to recall and use the information they have been taught. Let them know that your love and respect for them will always be there and does not depend on them getting good results – and let that be true.
Mental preparation starts long before the day of the exam for all concerned. A child’s mental state and sense of self are influenced by the expectations and attitudes of parents, family and teachers. Pressure to excel, fear of failing or displeasing are unnecessary burdens the child will take into the examination room with them.
In the remaining days before the exam, spend a little time talking about how to approach the tests and what to pay attention to: to be calm and use the time well, to be aware of weak areas so as to avoid making unnecessary mistakes, and to be just as aware of strong points. But avoid pressuring, threatening and excessive coaching.
Let the child have time to relax and play. The night before, make sure they prepare everything necessary for the exam and that they are in bed at a reasonable hour. Anything they do not know or understand will not be learned then. So, no pressure. Focus on light entertainment, physical preparations and a balanced sense of self-confidence. Overconfidence or complacency leads to careless mistakes.
Ensure the child wakes up on the morning of the exam with plenty of time to spare. Encourage them to have a sensible breakfast and help them to leave home in a happy and positive frame of mind. It is the parents’ responsibility to get the child to the exam site in good time.
As a parent or guardian, be aware of and attend to your own feelings. If you are nervous, examine what you are afraid of and talk to reliable friends or family about it, people who will help you manage the feelings and not spill them onto your child. Children can sense your tension or fear and they don’t need that added to their own. Also be cautious of weighing your child down with your expectations or demands for them to be someone other than who they are. They can only be who they are, with their current capacity. Remember – there is life after the SEA, and the majority of the educational life of our child lies ahead of and not behind them. In the years ahead when they look back at this time, let them remember you as being loving, encouraging and supportive.