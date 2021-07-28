Today, the world’s largest cat species is celebrated— the tiger. Yes, tigers are in fact larger than lions!

Tigers have a special place in the heart of many. Not only does this big cat symbolise power, strength and courage, it is also the national animal of India. For years, tigers have been depic­ted in children’s stories, comics, movies and animations. This iconic wild cat has also been featured in logos and as mascots for many team sports globally.

International Tiger Day, celebrated annually on July 29, aims at raising awareness for tiger conservation and highlights the plight faced by tigers in the wild. The tiger, an endangered species, faces many threats, all of which are attributed to the actions of human beings.

Learning more about tigers and sharing knowledge of the need to protect this species are critical to their survival on our planet. On this wild day, let us learn ten facts about this roar-some cat.

1. Tigers are facing extinction

Over the last 100 years, tiger populations in the wild have reduced significantly, from hundreds of thousands of animals to perhaps fewer than 2,500. At this rate, tigers will soon vanish off the face of the Earth. Tiger populations today continue to face threats from factors including forest destruction, trophy hunting, human-wildlife conflict and the illegal wildlife trade of live tigers, tiger cubs and tiger parts.

2. Tigers live alone

Unlike lions, tigers are solitary by nature. Cubs remain with their mothers for two to three years, after which they disperse to find their own territory. These large cats also aggressively scent-mark to define boundaries of their territories.

3. Roar and more

When one thinks of a tiger, the first thing which may come to mind is a tiger’s roar. This roar is indeed quite loud and can be heard from a distance of over three kilometres. Roars are not the only sound produced by a tiger. Tigers utilise a range of vocalisations for communication. A chuff is prima­rily a friendly vocalisation which translates into a simple greeting between tigers. This soft sound is audible only at close range.

4. The tail tells it all

Tigers not only use their three-foot-long (0.9 metres) tails to help with balance, but also as a form of communication with other tigers. A loosely hanging tail signifies a tiger is relaxed. A rapidly moving the tail from side to side displays aggression. This latter can also be distinguished by a tiger holding its tail at a low level with intermittent, intense twitches.

5. Each is unique

Similar to a human’s fingerprint, no two tigers look the same. Every tiger has a distinct coat pattern of stripes. Scientists can identify individual tigers in the wild using this pattern. Not only do tigers look different but each also has a distinctive scent. Scent glands can be found on a tiger’s tail, head, lips, cheeks, chin, facial whiskers, anus and between their toes. This individualised scent helps with identification of other tigers. Cubs can also follow their mother’s path via her scent she leaves behind as she walks.

6. No escape

Tigers are nocturnal hunters and travel vast distances to find food. They are quite stealthy hunters and attack their victims with a quick spring and a powerful, fatal pounce. Their sharp, retractable claws and long canines help with taking down prey. What is on the menu for a tiger? Deer, buffalo, wild pigs and other mammals are all part of a tiger’s diet. Tigers have been known to consume up to 60 pounds (27 kilogrammes) of meat in one night, but often eat less.

7. Tough tongue

Did you know its tongue is as rough as sandpaper? A tiger’s tongue is covered with numerous small, rear-facing projections called papillae. These projections are sharp and give a tiger’s tongue a course texture. This helps with the removal of fur, feathers and meat from prey during feeding.

8. Excellent swimmer

Not only can a tiger run, jump and climb, they can also swim. Tigers do not avoid water and use their strong bodies to cross rivers. The ability to swim is an added advantage for tigers during hunts as they can chase prey into and trap it in the water. It is also not uncommon for tigers to cool off in water on hot days.

9. Caring for cubs

Females give birth to litters of two to six cubs, which are raised with little or no help from the males. Cubs are born small, helpless and, of course, cute. Usually not all cubs will survive in the wild as mothers cannot typically hunt enough prey to feed all her babies. Cubs grow quickly and by the age of six months, they are ready to learn how to hunt from mom.

10. Need for protection

Being an endangered species, it is critical to protect tigers and their habitats. By creating safe areas for these large cats to reside, healthy populations can be established. En­forcement of wildlife laws can also have a significant impact on the survival of these big cats.

As the world celebrates this magnificent cat today, let us do what we can in our own little way to help tigers. Learn more about these felines, share a post, get involved or simply donate to a tiger cause. A little can go a long way to ensure our beloved tigers remain roaming the wild for a long time.

• Follow my work with animals—

Facebook: Sharleen Khan

Instagram: zoogirlsharleen

YouTube: Sharleen Khan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Rennie’s art therapy

Rennie’s art therapy

Captain Caveman, The Flintstones, Tom & Jerry and The Smurfs are all among the flood of happy childhood images that have been rushing through the creative mind of ailing musician Rennie Ramnarine.

Ramnarine, the eldest member of the famous family crossover chutney band Dil-E-Nadan, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019. He currently undergoes dialysis three times a week at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando.

+2
Driving the future

Driving the future

Rana el Kaliouby co-founded and led Boston start-up Affectiva, which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to analyse mood and emotion.

Misinformation

Misinformation

DURING the past year and a half, Covid-19 has claimed more than 1,000 lives in T&T and over four million lives worldwide.

Despite the trail of destruction left behind by the pandemic, misinformation about the vaccines which are scientifically proven to dramatically drive down the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death, persists. There are some who doubt the efficacy of vaccines while touting herbal remedies, a cocktail of unproven drugs and sitting out in the sun as the best prevention against the 21st century’s deadliest pandemic.

DISCO DADDY

DISCO DADDY

“If you go ah party and you eh hear ‘Meh Lover’ de DJ eh cool. If you doh hear ‘King Liar’ you eh laugh. And if you eh hear ‘We like it’ and ‘Disco Daddy’ you eh party yet!”

Deep, roaring, confident laughter followed that “boasty” declaration from calypso icon Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) on Friday morning.

Resisting Temptation

Resisting Temptation

JUDGING from the kudos director and producer Willie Singh has received from international film festivals for his short film Temptation, he is well on his way to making a name for himself in the local film industry. Singh was the only Trinidadian filmmaker honoured at last year’s Engage Art Contest where his film won honourable mention. Temptation also made the rounds at 13 international film festivals where it won Most Powerful Film, Best Cinematographer, Best Covid-19 Lockdown Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Religious Short Film.