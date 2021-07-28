Today, the world’s largest cat species is celebrated— the tiger. Yes, tigers are in fact larger than lions!
Tigers have a special place in the heart of many. Not only does this big cat symbolise power, strength and courage, it is also the national animal of India. For years, tigers have been depicted in children’s stories, comics, movies and animations. This iconic wild cat has also been featured in logos and as mascots for many team sports globally.
International Tiger Day, celebrated annually on July 29, aims at raising awareness for tiger conservation and highlights the plight faced by tigers in the wild. The tiger, an endangered species, faces many threats, all of which are attributed to the actions of human beings.
Learning more about tigers and sharing knowledge of the need to protect this species are critical to their survival on our planet. On this wild day, let us learn ten facts about this roar-some cat.
1. Tigers are facing extinction
Over the last 100 years, tiger populations in the wild have reduced significantly, from hundreds of thousands of animals to perhaps fewer than 2,500. At this rate, tigers will soon vanish off the face of the Earth. Tiger populations today continue to face threats from factors including forest destruction, trophy hunting, human-wildlife conflict and the illegal wildlife trade of live tigers, tiger cubs and tiger parts.
2. Tigers live alone
Unlike lions, tigers are solitary by nature. Cubs remain with their mothers for two to three years, after which they disperse to find their own territory. These large cats also aggressively scent-mark to define boundaries of their territories.
3. Roar and more
When one thinks of a tiger, the first thing which may come to mind is a tiger’s roar. This roar is indeed quite loud and can be heard from a distance of over three kilometres. Roars are not the only sound produced by a tiger. Tigers utilise a range of vocalisations for communication. A chuff is primarily a friendly vocalisation which translates into a simple greeting between tigers. This soft sound is audible only at close range.
4. The tail tells it all
Tigers not only use their three-foot-long (0.9 metres) tails to help with balance, but also as a form of communication with other tigers. A loosely hanging tail signifies a tiger is relaxed. A rapidly moving the tail from side to side displays aggression. This latter can also be distinguished by a tiger holding its tail at a low level with intermittent, intense twitches.
5. Each is unique
Similar to a human’s fingerprint, no two tigers look the same. Every tiger has a distinct coat pattern of stripes. Scientists can identify individual tigers in the wild using this pattern. Not only do tigers look different but each also has a distinctive scent. Scent glands can be found on a tiger’s tail, head, lips, cheeks, chin, facial whiskers, anus and between their toes. This individualised scent helps with identification of other tigers. Cubs can also follow their mother’s path via her scent she leaves behind as she walks.
6. No escape
Tigers are nocturnal hunters and travel vast distances to find food. They are quite stealthy hunters and attack their victims with a quick spring and a powerful, fatal pounce. Their sharp, retractable claws and long canines help with taking down prey. What is on the menu for a tiger? Deer, buffalo, wild pigs and other mammals are all part of a tiger’s diet. Tigers have been known to consume up to 60 pounds (27 kilogrammes) of meat in one night, but often eat less.
7. Tough tongue
Did you know its tongue is as rough as sandpaper? A tiger’s tongue is covered with numerous small, rear-facing projections called papillae. These projections are sharp and give a tiger’s tongue a course texture. This helps with the removal of fur, feathers and meat from prey during feeding.
8. Excellent swimmer
Not only can a tiger run, jump and climb, they can also swim. Tigers do not avoid water and use their strong bodies to cross rivers. The ability to swim is an added advantage for tigers during hunts as they can chase prey into and trap it in the water. It is also not uncommon for tigers to cool off in water on hot days.
9. Caring for cubs
Females give birth to litters of two to six cubs, which are raised with little or no help from the males. Cubs are born small, helpless and, of course, cute. Usually not all cubs will survive in the wild as mothers cannot typically hunt enough prey to feed all her babies. Cubs grow quickly and by the age of six months, they are ready to learn how to hunt from mom.
10. Need for protection
Being an endangered species, it is critical to protect tigers and their habitats. By creating safe areas for these large cats to reside, healthy populations can be established. Enforcement of wildlife laws can also have a significant impact on the survival of these big cats.
As the world celebrates this magnificent cat today, let us do what we can in our own little way to help tigers. Learn more about these felines, share a post, get involved or simply donate to a tiger cause. A little can go a long way to ensure our beloved tigers remain roaming the wild for a long time.
• Follow my work with animals—
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan