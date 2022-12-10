This Christmas, ‘Believe’

Gift-giving has always been a part of human civilisation. Perhaps, it is because love and charity are foundations of a healthy society. Every good gift is really a gift of love. Gifts, both material and immaterial, no matter the cost, have always connected people. Gifts are how we say, “I love you”, “I am sorry”, “I miss you” and even, “I know you”. It is no wonder that from every corner of the globe, in civilisations ancient and new, the wise have always taught that we must give and learn to receive with humility. We laugh when our elders say, “doh be bashful”. But there is great truth nestled in the rebuke. To receive a gift is to open ourselves to love.

The magi, the wise, understood the power of the gift. It was to show reverence. Their giving, which ushered in the tradition of gift-giving at Christmas, is a perfect example of a good gift, a gift of love. Frankincense, myrrh and gold, were things of great value, both material and immaterial. They could be traded and were no doubt useful to the family who soon became refugees and had to flee their homeland. However, the gifts were also symbols of the true nature of the baby in low estate whom they were adoring, a priest, prophet and king, whose later sacrifice of self and personal would become the ultimate example of gift-giving.

Entertainer John Thomas recalled: “When I was a child, my mother gave me two life-changing gifts: a microphone and a blackboard. I have long pondered whether those gifts planted the seeds of music and teaching or whether like the wisemen, my mother saw and knew me even as a baby. Maybe, it was the Spirit leading her as it led the wise men to the manger. I have realised that I, too, must be led by the Spirit in my giving. This annual show is above all else, a labour of love. Over the years, I have seen how it is a gift to young entertainers and musicians, thespians and technicians, to children and adults alike.”

He added: “We need a gift of love now more than ever. All around us, people are suffering. Children will spend Christmas in bomb shelters, refugees, alone on a long uncertain journey, and so many families in damaged homes with the little they have left after the floodwaters receded. As we recover from loss and hurt, we need gifts. This is why this year, Believe followed the example of the magi by giving a gift of both fiscal and symbolic value. Believe: A Gift of Love, was offered as a gift to a nation suffering, in the season of love, at 50 per cent off for three months, until November 15. And now, we have come to give the intangible: music, joy, love. From December 15 to December 18, Believe: A Gift of Love will be on at Queen’s Hall.”

Our dynamic cast, featuring new discoveries such as Prodigy Alyssa Joseph, winner of the World Championship of Performing Arts; Monique La Chapelle, alternative recording artist; songbird Heather Dickson, and Yara Sabga, playing the role of the virgin Mary, will be joined by returning Believe family and cast members: Farouk Jr, prodigy Clarice Beeput, Candice Caton, Alicia Jaggasar, Cecilia Salazar, Charli Griffith, Curtis Jordan, D Piano Girl Johanna, Justin Zephryne, Mahalia Pierre, Nakita G, The St Hillaire Brothers, Tricia Lee Kelshall (on finale) and Victoria Griffith. They will be supported by the Karline Brathwaite Dance Company, The Eastern Chorale, The St Joseph Convent Choir, Central Stars Tassa, North West Laventille Drummers, The Khalnayak Academy of Dance, and more!

Tickets are available in three categories: Myrrh, Frankincense, and Gold. For more information, please contact Queen’s Hall Box Office, e-mail qhboxoffice@queenshalltt.com or visit www.queenshalltt.com.

