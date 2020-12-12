This Madman, a whole new brand of Crazy

I’s a mad man!
That’s how Ooron Le Blanc introduces himself to everyone he encounters.
Le Blanc, 32, is known as the Trinidad Madman in entertainment circles. The eccentric entertainer has made insanity his official brand. And like legendary calypsonian Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) before him, the move has almost instantaneously reaped him reward.
Trinidad Madman achieved unprecedented viral success with his comical track “Marrid” earlier this year. The Malabar-based performer reached out to soca star Kerwin Du Bois during a live broadcast on Instagram to perform the song.
Du Bois’ over-the-top reaction to the double entendre about marrying a series of inanimate objects for a number of gratifying reasons was fully embraced by soca fans. The video of their interaction was shared over 100,000 times helping to make the Madman’s ditty an instant hit.
Since then Le Blanc has recorded and produced a hilarious music video for the song that features him in a wedding dress marrying a black bull. The project has already accumulated thousands of views and shares. He also recently recorded a soca parang track entitled “Sou Sou Christmas Parang” that has also been equally endorsed by digital music subscribers across the region.
“Well if this is the only way I could make it in the music industry in Trinidad and Tobago leh meh tell allyuh this: I’s a mad man,” Le Blanc famously says at the start to his “Marrid” music video.
The outspoken performer doubled down on that statement, when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Friday, saying his mission is to bring laughter to those who need it most.
“I always wanted to make people happy, make them smile, make my grandmother proud and music gave me that opportunity,” Le Blanc said with a laugh.
From obscurity to Internet fame
Le Blanc’s first exposure to the stage came as an amateur DJ in his late teens. He lamented, however, that back then “people didn’t see me or my worth”. A move to Valencia and more stable employment afforded him the chance to refocus on his ultimate passion—music.
“I got started in the entertainment industry as a young man that never really had a passion for school, but I always had a passion to learn,” he recounted.
“I’ve tried all types of avenues to get a break as a singer, but nothing happened. So I threw all caution to the wind and decided to contact Kerwin Du Bois on the ’gram. His following is huge and I’m grateful for his assistance.”
Le Blanc said, good or bad, now everyone has an opinion about him and his music. And he’s using that visibility and top-of-mind status to his benefit.
“The traction I got from that allowed me to push forward into a mad video, with me in a wedding dress getting married to a bull. It was a gimmick that worked. Good reviews, bad reviews, it got my name out to the people,” he said.
All jokes aside, Le Blanc says he is dead serious about forging a path as a successful music act. Understanding the tradition and the history of the art form is important, he says, in order to properly pay homage to those that went before.
“My ultimate goal is to be a successful artiste. Successful in the sense of recognition. Money isn’t everything. Trinidad’s bloodline is from the African culture where calypso and now soca came from,” he said.
There have been tough lessons along the way, however. He said his new-found fame has meant an education in adopting a professional approach to his craft and its promotion.
“I have suffered in the past due to poor management and lack of knowledge of the international market. It really hurt because it took away from my first big break, but all in all the recording process has been smooth and the participants in the video have enjoyed it,” he explained.
He said, however, despite the setbacks, he is already refocused on his ultimate mission to bring joy to every listener of his music.
“I honestly hope with all the bad things that happened in 2020, people could listen and take in some of my music for the season—drink, eat and be merry and be safe with their families
“I want Trinidad Madman to be a household name in the future and bring smiles to everyone’s faces with my music,” he concluded earnestly.