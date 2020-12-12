This Madman, a whole new brand of Crazy

Charity.

That’s the very foundation of Los Alumnos de San Juan, says lead singer Alicia Jaggasar.

The 11-time National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT) best lead vocalist and queen of parang says when you strip away their pretty costumes, airtight harmonies and inventive instrumentation, her iconic band is at its core a charitable movement.

Jaggasar joined the then San Juan Secondary School band in 1987, less than a year after they first came together. Back then she recalls herself a young, dreamy-eyed music-lover obsessed with Latin music.