THE return to our beaches and rivers has seen the greatest influx of numbers of people since the beginning of the pandemic. Appreciation for the soothing ambience of our coastlines heightens with each weekend as hundreds find space to lie on the sands for a few hours.
Glorious sunshine, cool breezes, massaging waves and pure sands present a taste of Caribbean paradise to those who seek it. Additionally, there is more in store for those who need that extra therapy. While many are content to sit on a beach chair or lie on a beach towel to soak up the relaxing atmosphere, others dig deeper into the sands to obtain maximum benefit.
Our sands do not only provide leisure and aesthetics to beach-goers but also represent a major natural healing resource. Those of coarser grains act as exfoliators on our feet, especially when wet.
Members of communities along our coastlines benefit daily from their interaction with our sandy beaches. They tell you that not merely digging your heels and toes into the wet sand would rid your feet of the dead cells and maintain necessary sensitivity, but taking periodic body scrubs with handfuls of sand works wonders for your skin.
Our marine turtles also find our sands to be the ideal incubators for their eggs and return annually to nest on our shores. Ideally, sandy hideaways provide the necessary seclusion and protection they need. Other sea creatures contribute to the formation of our beaches such as the parrot fish. This species spends most of its time feeding on the coral that composes our reefs and excreting the beach-building material that is transported by the currents to the shore.
Marine lifeforms in the shallow waters along our shores also thrive on the granular composition of the sea floor. Stingrays remain on the sea floor for long periods of time finding comfort and sustenance there. When they do swim, their movements are the most beautiful, graceful and relaxed of all sea creatures.
Our tropical coastal beaches are composed of eroded fragments of terrestrial rocks and shells and skeletal remains of marine lifeforms, both of which are transported and deposited by seasonal action of the natural elements. Composition and colouration of the sand reflect its source as in the outstanding example at Lovers Beach, Tobago, where the eroticism of the lines of bright pink almost red-coloured fragments of coral, advancing or receding with each wave swash, give the beach its renowned hue.
Storm winds, rainfall, tides and currents further work in tandem to erode and accrete our beaches, maintaining a natural balance along our shores. When heavy erosion occurs along one area, another area is being built up to protect its integrity.
Sands along our streams also offer relief to travellers in our forests, as this writer experiences repeatedly.
As a First Peoples practice handed down throughout generations, I have trekked the terrain of the Northern Range bare of feet. Doing so in some of the forests of Central and South is not advisable because of the heavy presence of prickle vegetation there.
In the North, I have found most times, to my pain and discomfort, that it is fine to walk all day on dry terrain through the forest but when I walk along our stony and bouldery streams for considerable periods of time, there is noticeable softening and sensitivity underfoot, caused no doubt by the constant influence of the water.
This is the time when I welcome walking on stretches of pure river sand to soothe the soles of my feet. These sands also represent convenient access points to the water especially when presenting relief along a series of gorges, as is seen by the many paw prints of our wild life. Well-worn tracks leading to these breaks in high-walled riverbanks are created by animals instinctively locating the convenient sandy access to the water source.
I have also seen river otters taking turns in stretching out on the sands before returning to their frolicking in the deep pools.
Wherever you enjoy our sands, relax, dig deep, and even be part of its mystery in counting the grains!