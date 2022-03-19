Threading different genres

A spicy curry tattoo (armadillo) and buss up shut by the Caura River has forever endeared world-famous travel vlogger David Hoffmann to T&T.

Hoffmann rated the fig-leaf-plated curried serving among the best foods he has ever tasted. It is high praise coming from the well-travelled America-born foodie, who in the past decade has sampled cuisine in over 1,200 cities in 87 countries across six continents.