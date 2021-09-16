“Big man ting”.
That’s what the new TV6 talk-show The Fellaz is all about.
Los Angles, USA-based agent and author Garth Voisin, Barbados-based life coach Dellison Charles and T&T-based luxury consultant Christopher Crossley will engage in open discussion on masculine issues, concerns and ideas every Monday at 8.30 p.m. in a show by men for men.
A post-broadcast podcast encouraging further discussion on the night’s issues will be available on the TV6 website at 9 p.m.
Voisin, founder of Dear Men Project in California, says The Fellaz is “a much-needed platform that has been long in coming”.
“We have different platforms with women empowering women and supporting each other.
“We don’t see men supporting each other, not that they don’t want to, but they don’t see examples of how exactly to do that. This is a safe place and an interactive platform where you can become a better you,” Voisin told the Express on Thursday.
Crossley, a self-branded gentleman coach, said more than a one-way lecture, The Fellaz, is an all-encompassing journey “to help men figure out the shift that needs to happen in masculinity and change the narrative on what a man should be”.
“They need to hear in the issues they encounter they are not going through it alone and it’s OK to seek and get help. A lot of men don’t have that example and so will also keep those issues to themselves or learn how to react from the wrong people and that steer them down the wrong road,” Crossley said.
A voice for every man
Charles said every time he voices an opinion or thought on the show he is speaking to his younger self ten years ago.
“I am talking specifically to young men between the ages of 21 and 30. I see them as one of the most vulnerable age brackets. You now figuring yourself out, unclear about your identity and may have self-image issues. Not many men have been conditioned and raised with a safe place to explore all these issues. Instead, we have this toxic masculinity portrayed one way and we are reconditioned to be that way over and over,” Charles said.
Crossley, meanwhile, says he wants to use the platform to speak directly to young professionals transitioning between university and the job place. While many men in this demographic are into physical self-care, they often neglect their mental health, Crossley said.
“I think this is a case of men who are already comfortable in this space needing to live by example. We have to say yes, we go to counsellors and we have a life coach and is not just personal trainers. Speaking to mental health professionals is not just about psychiatry, but can also help you understand yourself and unearth your triggers that can go back to childhood or a former partner. Once we set the example, it will become a little more normal for men to be vulnerable,” Crossley said. It is also equally important to speak directly to men who may feel disenfranchised and excluded from like discussions, Voisin added.
“That’s the beauty of this show. It’s three very different perspectives. I like to think I’m the G in between Crossley and Charles. Every episode you will see me in a tee, and not a suit. I want to be that balance and say yes, we need to be professional and have a powerful mindset, but we all are human, we all make mistakes. The trick is to learn from those mistakes,” Voisin said.
Women welcome
Though men-focused, The Fellaz is not about pointing fingers in a man-versus-woman battle. Instead the goal is to encourage the sexes to work together to find new solutions to modern-day problems, Crossley said.
“As we know there are two sides to every story. Often times women express concerns over issues within their relationships, at home or on the job that they feel men aren’t standing up for and admitting to and they don’t know how to address it,” Crossley said.
By sitting and listening with their male partners, women may gain insight into the male perspective, he added.
“Now you can say, okay, I recognise now what he’s been dealing with and my reaction may not have been the best to find common ground and how to relate to each other. They can see the issues and see how they can be a part of the solution,” Crossley concluded.