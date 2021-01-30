“Ah wotless life!”
That unexpected response from calypso icon Baron drew a scandalous laugh from his wife Sherma Orr-Watkins on Thursday evening.
Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr), 73, is celebrating 50 years on the professional music scene this year. Asked for the secret to his longstanding success, the man widely touted for having the sweetest vocals in the business credited a unique balance of a “a never ever worry but never give up” attitude.
“It wasn’t easy. But I had love it and I still love it. That have meh in it up till now and I ain’t giving up. Music is something I like from since in school as a lil boy. Meh mouth was always the loudest,” Baron said drawing more chuckles from his wife, during an exclusive phone interview with the Kitcharee.
As his manager, Sherma has steered most of Baron’s half century in music. The two, who only tied the knot on Christmas Day in 2019, have spent a lifetime building an iconic and universally loved calypso brand.
Together they created and promoted an extensive catalogue of over 300 songs, many of which are calypso and soca standards today. Hits like: “Melosian Raphsody”, “Say Say”, “Somebody”, “Ridiculous”, “Mother Earth”, “River of Tears”, “Double Standard”, “Dis Melody Sweet”, “We are having ah Party” and “Socaman”.
The Baron has also made a genre defining contribution to soca parang music with the standards “Come Go”, “It’s Christmas Again”, “Carmenante”, “Baron is Ah Sweet Man”, “Parang by meh Door” and the timeless classic “Spanish Woman”.
“It feel very good, yuh know. I feel good to look back. It nice to know I could reach that age and still go. Regrets? Nah, not really at all. When I first started singing I was in Baptist church, but I end up here and I here up to now,” Baron continued, in his signature light-hearted way, when asked to sum up his feelings on reaching the milestone.
Shorty’s vision: The birth of the Baron
It almost turned out quite differently for the soca Baron. Born March 14, 1947 young Timothy grew up singing in the church in Bamboo Village, La Romain, South Trinidad. He initially sought a career in softer R&B and pop music, believing he didn’t have a voice for calypso and soca.
It was his friend and mentor, soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) who wrote his first calypsoes “Severe Licking” and “Too Late” in 1971. Backed by Ed Watson and the Brass Circle the recording of “Severe Licking” catapulted Baron into the spotlight.
Impressed by his standout vocal ability Shorty bestowed the title Baron upon him. He late introduced Baron to the Original Young Brigade (OYB) Calypso Tent thereby convincing him to take his rightful place singing the music of his land.
“Shorty start meh off. I wasn’t into the calypso ting until Shorty come in and start meh off in the tent and introduce meh to (OYB tent manager) Syl Taylor in the tent,” Baron reminisced.
“Well boy, it was pretty nice. I had love it. I had no problems getting into it from there. The hardest ting to do was get the songs,” he continued.
Joker’s wild
In late 1983 Baron was introduced to Winsford “Joker” Des Vignes, one of the most prolific writers in the country at the time.
Joker and Baron built on the foundation set by Shorty to create some of soca music’s most iconic groovy hits during the mid 80s including: “Feeling It”, “Somebody” and “Jammer” among others. Produced by Osborne Barret and arranged by Leston Paul Both “Feeling It” and “Jammer” became very popular on the fete circuit and in the panyards.
“‘Joker,’ when he write a song he used to say he know this is a Baron song. He will call me and ask me if I like the song. He will say this will take Baron. This is a song he will like.
“Every time he write a song I used to hear it first. I would go home and practise with it and by the time I come back is a whole new melody. It starting with his melody but it would go new places, he used to be amazed,” Baron recalled.
Baron also credits extempo master Gypsy (Winston Peters) for having a massive impact on his career. He says Gypsy’s sage advice and thoughtful words have always served him well. In fact, he says it was the current National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman who encouraged him to return home to do music in the 70s. “Gypsy played an important part when I was outside doing pop; Gypsy was the person told me to come back,” Baron said with an audible smile.
In 1984 Baron joined the Kalypso Revue Calypso Tent where he remains a member to this day. It was during this time that he heard his name in Sugar Aloes’ (Michael Osuna) now iconic calypso “I Love Being Me”.
“Please don’t take me for Baron, because the Baron he doh sound like me. Nothing wasn’t really going through my mind I was just glad that it had somebody following me,” Baron said when asked about the song. He said he never felt more flattered than intimidated by Aloes, acknowledging they were on different ends of the spectrum of their respective musical trajectory.
“From the time he started off I was way ahead already. I linked up with him and we start working together. Not to say he sing a song and I vex. We have a love from then till now. We always share that love for each other,” Baron concluded.