ThIS year’s World Physiotherapy Day focuses on the prevention and management of osteoarthritis (OA), a very common condition in T&T and around the world, yet not well understood.

Knee OA accounts for 60 per cent of cases. OA occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time, says physiotherapist and president of the Physiotherapy Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), Dr Wynelli Pierre.