UPDATE
The manatee named Tico, who began an epic swim from off Brazil to Tobago, has bene caught.
The manatee was released into the wild in July in north-eastern Brazil, following years of rehabilitation by Brazilian conservation NGO Aquasis.
But just a few days later he entered deep waters and his previous caregivers began to fear for his survival, since manatees feed on plants found in shallow waters.
They decided he should be captured, but Tico took off, and just kept going. He was finally rescued off Venezuela.
Dr Reia Guppy, whose team helped rescue the animal, said Tico travelled over 4,000km (2,480 miles) - a journey she referred to as "amazing, flabbergasting and a novelty".
The earlier story
Prof. Judith Gobin (The University of the West Indies) and Dr. Reia Guppy (The University of Trinidad and Tobago) are leading a team along with the Marine Mammal Stranding Network (Dr. Rod Seupaul, Dr. Wade Seukeran, Dr. Carla Phillip-Savage (Director) and Mr. Keith Lewis (Director, COAST Foundation) and are presently engaged in a rescue operation of Tico, a Brazilian manatee, Trichechus manatus.
Tico is only 7yrs old and migrated into the waters of Trinidad and Tobago over the last few days. He was released by the Brazilian NGO (AQUASIS https://www.aquasis.org/ ) in the state of Ceará, Brazil, and travelled more than 3000 km. AQUASIS believes that during the journey Tico did not eat or drink fresh water and that he must have lost a lot of weight. The Brazilian team is working with the Trinidad and Tobago team to safely recapture Tico whose location is presently in the coastal waters of Tobago. He will be assessed (healthwise) and we then need to return him to Brazil and back to his own population.
The Trinidad and Tobago team is seeking the assistance of everyone- to protect Tico who is quite vulnerable at the moment.
Rescue operations are continuing and all seagoing operators are asked to please advise the Director (Ag.) at the Dept. of Marine Resources and Fisheries (contact nos: 639 4446, 639 1966 ext. 3610/ 3604) or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network if you see Tico or have any information.
Please do not approach Tico as we wish to have him stay in the area while we await the arrival of the AQUASIS team. AQUASIS is a non-profit conservation (NGO) based near Fortaleza (State of Ceará) that was established in 1994, by a group of university students with the mission to prevent extinctions of highly endangered species and habitats in north eastern Brazil.
Since 2001, AQUASIS has been managing a Marine Mammal Rehabilitation Centre aimed principally at rescuing, treating and releasing manatees back into their natural coastal habitats.
We know that the good citizens of Trinidad and Tobago will join us in this rescue effort- to GET TICO SAFELY HOME!