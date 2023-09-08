Time for that tea

With the weather as hot as it is these days, tea might be the last thing on anyone’s mind. But you have to admit that a good hot brew can be quite relaxing.

Whether it’s worm bush, fever grass, zeb-a-pik, shining bush or caraille, bush tea (herbal tea) is a staple in Trinidad and Tobago. And while commercial tea bags come in a range of flavours and can be quite fancy, most Trinis know that a trek to the back yard full of mundane vines, bushes and various plants and trees can produce a variety of bush teas.