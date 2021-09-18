TIME TO FETE-ETE

His name seems crafted for stardom, because of the smoothness with which it rolls off the tongue; Miguel Maestre.
Say it; you’ll see.
The young Canada-born Trini-2-de-bone is a singer/songwriter/musician and quite a versatile one at that.
Maestre was also destined for music, having been born into not just one dynasty of music, but two.
Both Maestre’s parents and their respective siblings are accomplished musicians/singers who were deeply involved in choirs, parang and calypso here at home.
They all continued to do music, especially parang, when they migrated to Canada, and so Maestre was born into the rich musical legacy that in fact goes back generations.
So for as long as Maestre has been aware of his existence, he has had music, especially Caribbean music, in his life. And he has loved all of it.
“I have been playing music for as long as I can remember. I have taken lessons for drums, piano, pan, bass and more. I entered and won many music competitions as a child and youth. My dad taught me to play the cuatro, which was the first instrument I learned.
“I love playing various instruments. I performed in many bands growing up. Then I eventually formed my own. I used to sing covers, now I perform a mix of my own music and add in a couple covers when needed,” Maestre said.
Maestre’s father, Antonio Maestre, was a well-known musician here in Trinidad during the 1980s. He was a leader of the choir at the St John the Baptist RC Church in St Augustine and was also an accomplished parandero.
Maestre’s uncle, Wayne Clarke, is a percussionist and calypsonian who competed in the annual calypso competition at the Seminary at Mount St Benedict. His sobriquet was Pink Panther and he was always an audience favourite, winning both the calypso monarch and road march titles more than once, if my memory serves me well. Another uncle, Victor Clarke, was an accomplished singer and comedian.
Maestre’s father and uncles played significant roles in grooming him as a man and as a musician. He strives for excellence in everything he does and expects no less than perfection, or at least the next best thing.
“My father and uncles played a huge role in my life and music career. I grew up with them playing calypso and other genres. I fell in love with everything music at a young age and not only did I want to play the music but I wanted to create it in many different aspects. Growing up talking and playing music daily with these guys was really a blessing and it taught me a lot,” Maestre said.
Along with his father and uncles, Maestre was influenced as a performer and writer/composer by several musicians and singers whose music he heard growing up. Among these are, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons), Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), Mighty Spoiler, Shadow (Winston Bailey), Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), David Rudder, Machel Montano, Kerwin Du Bois, Michael Jackson and Bob Marley.
Leh we fete ete
Maestre released his first original soca in 2015. It was titled “high” and he has been releasing songs for Caribana and Trinidad Carnival every year since, even during the pandemic.
His new song is titled, “Fete Ete” a feel-good groove encouraging listeners to enjoy life and living in spite of the dire times.
“‘Fete Ete’ is special. This song is so lovable. It’s easy for soca fans to sing along. Its happy, upbeat, with great melodies and it’s a very memorable song. That’s the beauty in it. Once you hear it one time, you can’t stop singing it,” Maestre said.
Maestre wrote the song alongside well-known chutney music hit-maker, Rich Persad. The two got together for a writing session, with Maestre explaining to Persad the message he wanted to share and in quick time they had an infectious, happy song.
“‘Fete Ete’ is close to my heart. While writing it I could feel the love and the energy. The song has an up-tempo beat with infectious vibes that are undeniable. I love this song; I think it’s some of my best work to date. For this song I also teamed up with legendary mixing, mastering engineer, and producer Kasey Phillips of Precision productions. He brought a fresh vibe to the song and really brought it to life,” Maestre said.
The young, personable artiste has had to endure some tough times as a singer/musician, but every time an obstacle blocks his path, he pushes through and climbs over. He is proud to be an artiste of Trini heritage in Canada and is bent on playing his role in taking the culture of Trinbago to the world in a real way.
“I embrace and love the fact that I’m a ‘Canadian soca artist.’ I believe it’s amazing that our culture can be spread across the world, especially in a place like Canada. There’s been ups and downs in my career but I have pushed through and now I see being a Toronto soca artiste is actually a big positive. It’s great to represent Toronto and Trinidad wherever I go.
“My city and my island are full of amazing artistes and musicians. I come from a very strong heritage, our Trinidadian culture is amazing and I love it. I am a true, true Trini, I was just born in Canada lol,” Maestre concluded.