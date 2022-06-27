IF you’re an avid reader, then you would have noticed that the hashtag #ReadCaribbean has been trending for the entire month of June, which is dedicated to Caribbean literature, Caribbean authors and authors of Caribbean heritage.
The mastermind behind the Read Caribbean initiative is Cindy Allman, a well-travelled and well-read Jamaican living in Trinidad and Tobago. The blogger and bookstagrammer migrated to Trinidad seven years ago for a job opportunity and created the blog Book of Cinz with the intention of encouraging people to read, read more, read widely and read Caribbean. Since 2018, Book Of Cinz has become one of the most influential online platforms for book reviews and recommendations in the region.
In an interview with the Express, Allman discussed the inspiration behind Read Caribbean.
“When I started Book of Cinz, I noticed that while a lot of communities had a specific month where they promoted reading about their culture like Black History Month, LatinX and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, there was no month dedicated to celebrating the contributions Caribbean authors have made. During my research I discovered that June is considered Caribbean-American Heritage Month. So four years ago I started the Read Caribbean challenge to raise awareness for Caribbean writers and literature,” says Allman.
In the past four years, the reading community and bookstagrammers have embraced the #ReadCaribbean challenge and have come on board to create awareness and content every June around the Caribbean books they love.
“I wanted everyone to get involved because the Caribbean is made up of so many different islands and cultures. Every island has a different history, and everyone is unique,” she says.
Caribbean authors are finally getting the recognition they deserve on the international stage, says Allman.
“I am seeing a lot of Caribbean authors getting published. Their books are being picked up by Good Morning America and Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club. I feel that, right now, Caribbean authors are really coming into their own, I’m reading books that are so really well done. But I feel that, as a whole, more needs to be done especially on the local scene because while Caribbean authors are doing great things. I feel like, locally, it’s hard to get your hands on the books and they’re expensive,” she says.
The response to #ReadCaribbean has been very positive. Since the initiative burst on the scene, it has been featured on OprahMag.com and media outlets in Jamaica, Barbados and T&T have also helped spread the word about Read Caribbean. As a result, more and more people are discovering Caribbean authors and literature. People are shocked that there are so many great Caribbean writers and contemporary Caribbean books, says Allman.
When the bookstagrammer initially began her Book of Cinz blog, she had no idea that it would become what it is today. Allman grew up in a large family in Stony Hill, Jamaica. Both her parents are readers, her first summer job was in a bookstore where she spent most of her time reading all the books. In the past six years she began focusing on the type of books she enjoyed reading.
“I saw myself, my family and friends represented in Caribbean literature and I felt that more people needed to see that as well,” she says.
Top book recommendations
In an effort to make newly released books accessible and fill the gap for those who cannot afford to purchase books monthly, Allman also created the free BookofCinz Library, which is open to persons living in Trinidad.
Among her top book recommendations are The Island of Forgetting by Jasmine Sealey, Ayana Lloyd Banwo’s When We Were Birds, If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery and People Person by Candice Carty-Williams.
“Two books I always go back to and recommend to people are How to Love a Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs and Pleasantview by Celeste Mohammed. Those are short stories and it’s easier for people to read a short story collection as opposed to a full novel; it motivates them to read more,” she says.
Whenever Allman picks up a book and gets lost in its pages, it’s as if she is transported to another place and time.
Reading has been like a stepping stone to her travelling lifestyle. Some of the countries she visited were already familiar to her because she first discovered them in books.
In future, Allman hopes to establish a literary think tank in the form of a Read Caribbean Festival that would facilitate in-person events like Caribbean author panels and workshops where budding writers can meet and talk with published authors. Until then, she invites all bibliophiles to unite and join the Read Caribbean movement.
“Caribbean writers are doing amazing things, I would encourage people to support Caribbean literature and share it with others — that is a great way to create more awareness for the books,” says Allman.
To get in on the action and see what books are on Allman’s bookshelf, go to www.bookofcinz.com