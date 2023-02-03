Time to taste the Mambo

There is a new sauce on the market, with a pep in its step. This as Vemco Ltd launched its newest Swiss brand sauce called Swiss Mambo and it’s dubbed “the everything sauce”. The event was held at Samurai Restaurant, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain, and was introduced with a parade of mas, soca and even a rhythm section to introduce the new Mambo sauce which was served on literally everything.

Divisional manager, VEMCO Ltd, James Robertson, stated in his speech, “We add to our line-up of great products with the introduction of our new sauce, Swiss Mambo Sauce, aka the Everything Sauce. This is a product that we’ve been working on for well over two years. It’s a product inspired by a sweet and spicy sauce popularised in Washington DC take-out restaurants and used on a variety of different foods such as chicken wings, fries, fried shrimp and fried rice. In true Swiss style, however, we’ve created our own version of Mambo Sauce one that has a distinct Trinbagonian twist and a Caribbean flair.”

Specially invited guests were entertained and welcomed to try the many foods, which were served with star-of-the-show Mambo Sauce. Entertainer Shal Marshall (Stephenson Marshall), with his Carnival 2023 hit “Shell Way”, brought the evening to a tasteful close.

Cool. Calm. And Collected.

That’s the approach BP Renegades will be taking at Sunday’s much-anticipated return of the National Panorama Semi-finals, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Renegades’ award-winning arranger Duvone Stewart said, despite his band leading the preliminary round of judging with 268 points—for their rendition of the late Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) timless classic “Feeling to Party”—they “start at ground zero” when they take the stage in the final position, 14, on Sunday.

Latin America and the Caribbean face significant food security challenges. The economic slowdown, the climate crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the recent conflict in Ukraine have had profound effects on agrifood systems and food security.