Time to taste the Mambo

Cool. Calm. And Collected.

That’s the approach BP Renegades will be taking at Sunday’s much-anticipated return of the National Panorama Semi-finals, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Renegades’ award-winning arranger Duvone Stewart said, despite his band leading the preliminary round of judging with 268 points—for their rendition of the late Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) timless classic “Feeling to Party”—they “start at ground zero” when they take the stage in the final position, 14, on Sunday.