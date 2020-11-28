Tiny dancer, grand movement Ambitions beyond expected measure

Kerrie Ramoutar brings joy into any room she enters.
The diminutive East Indian dancer brings a mountain of feel-good energy with each wrist twirl and deft foot shuffle of her 4’ 9” frame.
And when her special needs brother, Kavir, mimics her stride into the spotlight, audience cheers usually evolve into tears of admiration.
“I was worried people would look at him funny or ignore his presence, but boy was I wrong,” Kerrie started saying, when asked about her dancing co-star, on Thursday.
“He is greeted with so much love and good vibes it’s amazing. Because he has always gone to events and is always popping into classes he understands what needs to be done. It is always amazing to see him interacting with event personnel,” she continued proudly during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee.
Kerrie and Kavir have been dancing together for as long as she could remember. The Mc Bean-born choreographer’s interest in dance first started as a curious toddler observing older children being taken through traditional East Indian dance steps in the house next door.
“I used to wake up on a Saturday morning and go across just to observe the girls. Eventually I began that very same class and over the years I have trained with many different tutors in different styles,” she recalled.
Today she is proficient in Bharatanatyam, Khatak, Bollywood and belly dance. She also recently started her own dance company: Nritta Dance. And inspired by her show-stealing brother teaches, among others, special needs and disabled children.
“Ultimately I seek to spread the joy of dance be it through teaching or performing in the most all-inclusive way possible,” Kerrie said when asked about her special classes.
Having Kavir in her life has made her acutely aware of the challenges special needs children face, she said. It’s a sensitivity she hopes more people can develop when interacting with special needs children.
“For me it will always be the understanding that there are few avenues for them and wanting to bridge that gap. I am no saint...it just comes from a place of sisterly love. Everyone should be more inclusive not just for show, but genuinely understand that everyone has ability; all you need to do is discover their strengths and tap into it,” she said.
A different but fulfilling life
Kerrie said while she is sensitive to his specific needs, she has always enjoyed a very normal sibling relationship with her brother Kavir.
“Having a special needs sibling is interesting because there is still sibling rivalry and the usual fights that accompany it, but there is also an extra special bond because you want to protect them,” she explained.
She warned that special needs children don’t need pity, but instead full support from people who understand both their strengths and weaknesses.
“With Kavir he is high-functioning so his range of abilities is vast, but a lot of people will see special needs kids and feel sorry for them. They shouldn’t. A lot of them are able to live fulfilling, although different, lives,” she said.
Kerrie admits that she herself has had to adjust to a different life in the new reality of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All her classes and performances are now virtual with the exception of a few one-on-one sessions. While it has been a difficult transition she says it has presented a few unique opportunities.
Dancing through the pandemic
“Covid is a big one,” the petite dancer said after taking a deep breath.
“I mean, we just woke up one day and the world was not the same. Adapting to online classes was a challenge. I miss my students being physically present, but it has opened up new doors and opportunities both as a tutor and student.
“I have actually taken advantage of the rise in online offerings and done some dance courses myself one of them being Khatak with a school in India, all from the comfort of my living room,” she revealed.
Kerrie said Nritta has also included a booking option for micro events. Clients can fully customise the experience from the music selection to the dance style for performances of small groups of people at home.
“It’s very intimate. I did a performance as a gift for a grandmother on her birthday and there were five people physically present. When you can customise the performance to suit the person they appreciate even more,” she said. The tradition of East Indian dance has proven and continues to play a huge part in lifting people’s spirits through difficult times, she said. The right movements can mean “personal, devotional and therapeutic, separately and individually”, she said.
“Especially now, dance is important as a form of stress relief. Everyone is behind devices for most of the day so it’s good to get moving. Especially for kids it helps burn some of that excess energy.
“It is important for our traditions to be preserved and passed along because this is who we are as a people. It’s what makes us unique, it is our story. It’s not just pretty costumes and faces it is how these styles of dance came to our shores and how they were preserved and have evolved,” Ramoutar concluded with a wide smile.