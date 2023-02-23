Tiny titan

Tiny (Kerine Williams Figaro)

“I am elated. I feel like the winner.”

So said Sangre Grande resident and performer “Tiny” (Kerine Williams Figaro), who placed second in the 2023 edition of the Calypso Monarch competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

She believed her placing was “impressive” since she was a newcomer to the Dimanche Gras stage.

The song was “To You With Love”, and it was a sweet tribute to living icons in calypso like Tigress, Bally, Baron and Johnny King. The subtle message was the need to appreciate our icons and not wait until they are gone.

In recent months, the country mourned the passing of outstanding artistes including Winston “Explainer” Henry, Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart and Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste.

Among those who complimented Tiny were Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, National Carnival Commission ­chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters and deputy NCC chairman Davlin Thomas, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King, and artistic director of the Divas Calypso Cabaret Dr Rudolph Ottley.

Hugging Tiny, Ottley said: “I am so proud. She is a diva. It’s just a great feeling.” Also sharing in the jubilation was her spouse, Keston Figaro, and children, K’meena Lee and K’yanna Marie.

In a phone interview she said: “I left home at noon to get to the Savannah. I did not reach home till 4 a.m. Plenty messages from well wishers. Facebook is on fire. Whoever thought Tiny could be a titan?”

She added: “I want to thank Dr Ottley. He has been there for me. He came to the drawing at Kaiso House. Tigress has been there for me. Tigress has been guiding me. Giving me tips on how to deliver the song.”

Sending a message to her fans, she said: “I have good things in store. I will plan something before the year is over. ”

Tiny is a principles of business teacher at Bishop Anstey High School East and she paid kudos to her “children and colleagues who were rooting for me”.

To date, she has placed third three times (2015, 2017, 2020) in the National Calypso Queen Competition, and she placed second in 2021 in the virtual competition.

