To protect and serve...who?

GARNER. Michael Brown. Tamir Rice. Walter Scott. Alton Sterling. Philando Castile. Stephon Clark. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright.
Those names punctuate an infamous bloody timeline of unarmed black people killed by American police in the past seven years. And those are just the high-profile cases picked up by international media.
A National Public Radio (NPR) investigation in January of this year revealed that since 2015 police officers in the US have fatally shot “at least 135 unarmed black men and women nationwide”. NPR reviewed police, court and other records to examine the details of the cases which further revealed that in at least 75 per cent of those cases the responding officers were white.
That troubling reality moved Trinidad-born musician Ian Joseph to compose “Fake Blues”, a jazzy yet combative piece of music condemning the brutal violence of police against African Americans.
Joseph, who spent nearly two decades studying and working in the US, said he originally wrote the poetic piece after seeing British-American comedic political commentator John Oliver voice concerns over the increased incidents of police shootings involving unarmed black men.
The song was released on May 25, the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder on April 20 and now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 25.
“I saw this a couple weeks after George Floyd was murdered so it was really a poem of built-up frustration and disappointment,” Joseph explained during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
In song he is careful to distinguish between “fake blues” and “true blues” chanting: “True Blues make a move to save and defend. Fake blues make a move and black lives end.”
“I wanted to be clear that I am acutely aware of the good cops out there who are true blue police who are committed to serve and protect everyone,” he added.
Adding voice to a movement
A vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, the gifted guitarist says his solidarity lies with the conscious teachers and mentors, both black and white, that encouraged him “to look beneath the facade of what being ‘all-American’ meant” during his time at the Florida Institute of Technology.
“Overall, I had positive experiences while studying and working in North America. However, I had my first awakening about injustice and the marginalisation of black people in the US through the research I was encouraged to do by Dr Patterson, a white Humanities professor, and Dr Sonja Ebron, a black electrical engineer who was also the head of the Electrical Engineering department at Florida Tech,” he said.
While BLM has been criticised in some quarters within the US for allegedly leading destructive protests, Joseph maintains the objective of the movement remains to bring peaceful awareness and change.
“I believe it was formed to bring peaceful awareness to the systematic racism in the US justice system and to ultimately establish positive change for its black citizens and by extension for all minorities in the US,” he avowed.
Inspired to act
Joseph has been inspired to find his voice on global social issues by artists like calypso icon David Rudder, Irish rock band U2, American rockers Rage Against the Machine and reggae legend Bob Marley. While it remains an individual choice he says, “it resonates strongly when artistes use their platforms to call for positive change”.
“True Blues” is the first part of a trilogy of songs Joseph plans to release this year. The second, “Love Is”, is set for release this month with a third yet to be a selected offering from his unreleased cache planned for July.
“For me personally this is the first time that I’ve taken a social stance in song. I’ve written poems that took a social stance in the past and shared it with others, but I never wrote a song like this before.
“Not all artistes are motivated to do this. And I think that’s fine. I believe each artiste should stand by their own motivation for doing what they do. This is the only way they have a chance of maximising their potential. Also, I see artiste motivation as something that could be dynamic and changing. From season to season, an artiste’s motivation could change. And yes, from song to song too. So, although I am inspired by artistes who use their platforms in this way, I think the motivation to produce music and perform it is very personal,” he concluded.