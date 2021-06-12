To protect and serve...who?

THIRD Horizon Film Festival in Miami celebrates an exciting new wave of cinema and creativity emerging from the Caribbean and its Diaspora.

Deemed one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker magazine in 2019, the Third Horizon Film Festival returns for its fifth edition. This year the festival will be hosted hybrid style with a thoughtfully curated mix of in-person and virtual screenings beginning June 24, 2021, through July 1, 2021, in Miami, Florida, USA.