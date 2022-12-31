Toasting in the New Year with new soca

“The Mother of All Carnivals” is finally here!
Ever since the National Carnival Commission slapped that title on Carnival 2023 Carnival there has been a huge air of expectation. Whether that is a blessing or a curse I will tell you come Ash Wednesday, February 22.
What I can confirm is there is a whole lot of new soca for you to get familiar with if you want to be in the know in which ever fete you’re heading to later. There is nothing worse than being clueless about what the DJ is playing in your first fete for the year. But fear not, I’ve got you!
So, what you immediately need to know is at the moment the new soca is all about Bunji Garlin. Ian Alvarez has hit the ground… no bolted out of the… no gone out of orbit… well you get the picture, he’s miles ahead of everyone else with a slew of fete-ready anthems all released in December.
After keeping a low profile during the pandemic, the four-time International Soca Monarch (ISM) Power Soca Monarch has staked his claim for the pinnacle of the genre with the ear-pleasing “Hard Fete” ,“Bottle”, “Position”, “The Circle” on the Viking Riddim and “Lift” on the Dramatic Riddim.
Not to be outdone his soca star wife Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez has thrown her hat into the fete ring with the singles “Get Low” and “Upgrade”. Lyons-Alvarez also features on the Viking Riddim with “Family” alongside her husband, with her chant of “blood doh make yuh family” raising more than a few eyebrows (Who she talking bout boy?).
Sister Terri Lyons and father SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) ensure the family legacy remains intact with the former collaborating with DJ Private Ryan (Ryan Alexander) on “The Vibe” and the soca icon teaming with Nessa Preppy on “Dyam Ting”.
Another extended member of the Viking family, however, is threatening to outshine them all. Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Bunji’s former DJ cum full fledged soca star, is back to his old fete-pleasing antics with the already hit singles “DAP (Drink & Party)” and “Good Fete” on the Hot Sun Riddim. Ding Dong has also teamed with three-time consecutive Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) GI (Imran Beharry) on the genre-crossing “10 Wheeler”. That’s a smart move; look for Ding Dong on the CSM stage.
Soca rain man going ‘right down’
The soca meteorologist Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph), meanwhile, has another potential monster hit on his hand with “Right Down”. The song borrows the popular Gen Z phrase “We going right down till we lie down”, which is effectively today’s version of the 90s “Are you ready to go home? No!”
Killa has also released “Weather Man” a play on his weekly threat “to call rain down” on any event for which he is not booked to appear. Promoters and feters alike could breathe a huge sigh of relief, however, as Killa should secure enough gigs to keep the rain gods happy. Ask the organisers of the Burna Boy concert in Tobago about not booking Killa. Yikes!
Soca heavyweights Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller remain jogging in the middle of the pack of artistes racing towards Carnival Monday. But like those leggy middle-distance runners at the Olympics everyone is fully aware of their ability to quickly change pace and move to the front of the pack.
Double M has dropped two of those slow creeping groovy soca tracks that start off playing in the background and then take over your whole day in “Never Again” and “The Spirit” on the Happy Daze and Spirit of Carnival Riddims respectively.
Kees, meanwhile, turned up the temperature with “Jub Jub” on the High Street Riddim after simmering for weeks with the good-vibes-evoking “Mechanic” on the Rocket Fuel Riddim and “Mental Day” on Spirit of Carnival Project. He also appears on Jamaican reggae veteran Shaggy’s (Orville Burrell) “Mood”.
New and old voices
Voice (Aaron St Louis) is back to his old tricks with the steelpan fuelled “Long Live Soca”. The San Juan youth is tapping into some potent old calypso energies on the spirit-shaking track that on the surface looks like the perfect follow up to his hit-making adaptation of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “Brooklyn Woman” on the 2022 hit “Out & Bad”.
A new-ish voice, Mical Teja, is finally having his talent come to the fore with “Hall of Fame” and a sonically-pleasing collaboration with Freetown Collective called “Mas”. Teja has already proven himself a prolific writer having famously written Patrice Roberts’ global hit “(Drink Water &) Mind Yuh Business”. He has also written party hits for Montano and Ding Dong.
Jadel looks also set to impress with “Oh Baby” on the Vitamin Riddim sure to boost up energies in the fete, while Patrice Roberts’ remix of Penguin’s (Seadley Joseph) 1984 classic “Soft Man”.
Iwer George and KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) collaboration “Show Me” is also worth a mention. With Iwer you just never know, his music either hits hard or falls flat. That song with KMC seems to have all the potential to mash up the fete circuit home and abroad.
The late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) will also have a final say in this year’s festival with the posthumously released “One Life to Live”. To be honest I’m not sure whether to cry or wine with this one; talk about mixed feelings.
With Carnival Monday more than nine weeks away there is no doubt artistes are holding on tightly to what they believe is their best material. Whatever your opinion and whoever you favour what’s for certain in 2023 is “we going right down, till we lie down!”