Toasting in the New Year with new soca

“The Mother of All Carnivals” is finally here!

Ever since the National Carnival Commission slapped that title on Carnival 2023 Carnival there has been a huge air of expectation. Whether that is a blessing or a curse I will tell you come Ash Wednesday, February 22.

What I can confirm is there is a whole lot of new soca for you to get familiar with if you want to be in the know in which ever fete you’re heading to later. There is nothing worse than being clueless about what the DJ is playing in your first fete for the year. But fear not, I’ve got you!

So, what you immediately need to know is at the moment the new soca is all about Bunji Garlin. Ian Alvarez has hit the ground… no bolted out of the… no gone out of orbit… well you get the picture, he’s miles ahead of everyone else with a slew of fete-ready anthems all released in December.

After keeping a low profile during the pandemic, the four-time International Soca Monarch (ISM) Power Soca Monarch has staked his claim for the pinnacle of the genre with the ear-pleasing “Hard Fete” ,“Bottle”, “Position”, “The Circle” on the Viking Riddim and “Lift” on the Dramatic Riddim.

Not to be outdone his soca star wife Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez has thrown her hat into the fete ring with the singles “Get Low” and “Upgrade”. Lyons-Alvarez also features on the Viking Riddim with “Family” alongside her husband, with her chant of “blood doh make yuh family” raising more than a few eyebrows (Who she talking bout boy?).

Sister Terri Lyons and father SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) ensure the family legacy remains intact with the former collaborating with DJ Private Ryan (Ryan Alexander) on “The Vibe” and the soca icon teaming with Nessa Preppy on “Dyam Ting”.

Another extended member of the Viking family, however, is threatening to outshine them all. Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Bunji’s former DJ cum full fledged soca star, is back to his old fete-pleasing antics with the already hit singles “DAP (Drink & Party)” and “Good Fete” on the Hot Sun Riddim. Ding Dong has also teamed with three-time consecutive Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) GI (Imran Beharry) on the genre-crossing “10 Wheeler”. That’s a smart move; look for Ding Dong on the CSM stage.

Soca rain man going ‘right down’

The soca meteorologist Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph), meanwhile, has another potential monster hit on his hand with “Right Down”. The song borrows the popular Gen Z phrase “We going right down till we lie down”, which is effectively today’s version of the 90s “Are you ready to go home? No!”

Killa has also released “Weather Man” a play on his weekly threat “to call rain down” on any event for which he is not booked to appear. Promoters and feters alike could breathe a huge sigh of relief, however, as Killa should secure enough gigs to keep the rain gods happy. Ask the organisers of the Burna Boy concert in Tobago about not booking Killa. Yikes!

Soca heavyweights Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller remain jogging in the middle of the pack of artistes racing towards Carnival Monday. But like those leggy middle-distance runners at the Olympics everyone is fully aware of their ability to quickly change pace and move to the front of the pack.

Double M has dropped two of those slow creeping groovy soca tracks that start off playing in the background and then take over your whole day in “Never Again” and “The Spirit” on the Happy Daze and Spirit of Carnival Riddims respectively.

Kees, meanwhile, turned up the temperature with “Jub Jub” on the High Street Riddim after simmering for weeks with the good-vibes-evoking “Mechanic” on the Rocket Fuel Riddim and “Mental Day” on Spirit of Carnival Project. He also appears on Jamaican reggae veteran Shaggy’s (Orville Burrell) “Mood”.

New and old voices

Voice (Aaron St Louis) is back to his old tricks with the steelpan fuelled “Long Live Soca”. The San Juan youth is tapping into some potent old calypso energies on the spirit-shaking track that on the surface looks like the perfect follow up to his hit-making adaptation of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “Brooklyn Woman” on the 2022 hit “Out & Bad”.

A new-ish voice, Mical Teja, is finally having his talent come to the fore with “Hall of Fame” and a sonically-pleasing collaboration with Freetown Collective called “Mas”. Teja has already proven himself a prolific writer having famously written Patrice Roberts’ global hit “(Drink Water &) Mind Yuh Business”. He has also written party hits for Montano and Ding Dong.

Jadel looks also set to impress with “Oh Baby” on the Vitamin Riddim sure to boost up energies in the fete, while Patrice Roberts’ remix of Penguin’s (Seadley Joseph) 1984 classic “Soft Man”.

Iwer George and KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) collaboration “Show Me” is also worth a mention. With Iwer you just never know, his music either hits hard or falls flat. That song with KMC seems to have all the potential to mash up the fete circuit home and abroad.

The late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) will also have a final say in this year’s festival with the posthumously released “One Life to Live”. To be honest I’m not sure whether to cry or wine with this one; talk about mixed feelings.

With Carnival Monday more than nine weeks away there is no doubt artistes are holding on tightly to what they believe is their best material. Whatever your opinion and whoever you favour what’s for certain in 2023 is “we going right down, till we lie down!”

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Anyone keeping tabs on new Carnival 2023 soca releases will see Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) name on the title track of at least five of the best ten songs out right now.

Don’t believe me? Stop reading and log on to YouTube right now. Pick anyone of his new releases: “The Circle”, “Bottles”, “Position”, “Hard Fete”, “Bounce”, “Umbrella”, “Lift”, “Pop Champagne” and “A.T.S.A. (Across The Stage Again)”. In the click of a mouse you will hear undeniable proof of the Black Spaniard’s impressive 2023 catalogue.

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.

KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

Cirkus, a comedy-drama by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most-anticipated Christmas movies of 2022. It stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, and Anil Charanjeett, among others, and Deepika Padukone makes a cameo.

New Year traditions to bring luck

New Year traditions to bring luck

No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve, whether it’s with a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner, a quiet night at home watching New Year’s movies or a thoughtful planning session centred around making New Year’s wishes, see if you can fold in one of these good lucky New Year’s traditions from around the world because we could all benefit from some fortune coming our way!