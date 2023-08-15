Tobago finds itself, the Italian connection

Arlene Blade

preserving artefacts: Arlene Blade, second from left, team leader for this archaeological workshop.

Peter O’Brien Harris was a Texaco (Trinidad) worker who, as an amateur archaeologist half a century ago, excavated and described one of the most important Amerindian sites ever discovered—at Banwari Trace.

He was the one who first met and later invited Dutch archaeolo­gist Dr Arie Boomert to apply for the position of senior research fellow at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

The men built a lab there and embarked on digs across South and Central Trinidad, assembling the unique wooden artefacts found at the Pitch Lake, and unearthing First Peoples history in Blanchis­seuse, Guayaguayare, Point Radix, Batimet Crase and Cedros.

Harris retired early to pursue an MA study in archaeology at the University of Florida, but not before he entrusted his finds to the university and organised a permanent exhibition at the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust.

He later returned to Trinidad to help in the excavation of the First Peoples site at the Red House, Port of Spain, became an adviser to the Carib community in Arima, and was an active member of the Citizens for Conservation. Harris died ten years ago at age 78, having added to our understanding of Amerindian settlement, life and culture.

A man with equal fervour and importance is emerging on the island of Tobago.

He is Gabriele De Gaetano, ori­ginally of Milan, Italy. He arrived in 1990, settled with his family, and two years later established the La Tarta­ruga Italian Restaurant in Buccoo.

With a passion for trails, running, hikes and mountain biking, he circled the island and began spotting the old and ancient things hidden in plain view—the wind and watermills, the sugar factory machinery and infrastructure, the kilns and coppers, and the vast and impressive ruins of the plantations.

He meticulously checked what he was finding against the archival record and books that detailed the early occupation of Tobago, and began mapping and securing the locations, investing time, money and energy into an island opposite to the Italy he left behind.

De Gaetano co-founded the European Business Chamber in T&T, and among the European Union-funded projects was the Tobago Good Food project (TGF) to promote agricultural tourism.

The project added value by promoting heritage built assets, so that visitors would have the possibility to explore “clusters” at locations around the island—a combination of farms, their products, lunches, accommodations, with related historical tours.

De Gaetano became part of “Team Museum”, a group of like-­minded enthusiasts interested in historical field research, including Louis Vilain and Jerome Keens Dumas (Tobago Trust), Gabrielle Fernandes (Tobago Library Servi­ces), Liselle Isaac (archives manager), Arlene Blade (Amerin­dian archaeology), Annamaria and Rikhi Ganase, Camille Fitz-Worme, Lyndon Skeete, architect Cosimo Di Maggio, Richard Dunn (restoration), Vaughan Wastling (osteologist), Dr Jesma McFarlane (research), Daynee Job (African history), Crystal Sheppard (African history), Aisha Guy (Tobago Museum) and Joshelle Dann (student).

And out of this, in 2020, was formed the Tobago Heritage Conservation Society (THCS), an organisation that has the support of one of the most wholesome sites you can find on Facebook, the Angelo Bissessarsingh Virtual Museum of T&T, administered by Patricia Bissessar.

The THCS, chaired by De Gaetano, also has a direct line to provide updates, get research advice and exchange information with Dr Rita Pemberton (historian), Dr Lewis Obiekor-Guy (Dutch series and harbour project) and Dr Boomert.

And because the members are all Tobago-based, they are familiar with the landscape and acquainted with the people who provide clues and sometimes artefacts that help piece together the history of a place that has post-Colombian history dating to the 1600s, and First Peoples history going back more than 5,000 years.

Said De Gaetano: “THCS volunteers have a genuine passion for what we do every day. It is about discovery, challenges to search, the beauty of fieldwork, especially if in remote and untouched nature, and most of all, meeting villagers, farmers, students. Everybody has something to share (since) everybody is connected in Tobago. Each day becomes an adventure, and acquiring knowledge of what is around us in Tobago. It is very rewarding.”

He also sees the big picture.

“Conservation is important for next generations. Tobago has a great potential for successful devel­opment, the creation of sustainable activities and in contributing towards the national budget,” he added.

Last weekend, the THCS embarked on one of its most exciting projects yet, excavating a First Peoples site on the coast at Rockley Bay, Scarborough, one of 82 known to exist across the island.

It was the first dig since the early 2000s.

After an introduction explaining the history of the site, De Gaetano and Blade, team leader for the archaeological workshop, explained the various steps needed to carry out an excavation that preserved the integrity of the discoveries—instructing that artefacts be properly stored in marked bags, marked boxes, and all details going into a log book.

Using tools and facilities provi­ded by the amateur historian owner of the site, volunteers unearthed artefacts from the Troumassoid series, a ceramic tradition dating from 850 AD-1450 AD in Tobago.

Artefacts from the Dutch occupation, as well as the British, were also retrieved, cleaned and sorted. More volunteer hours will be spent cataloguing them. Stone pendants were an unexpected find. The stone from which they were manufactured is to be identified.

Said De Gaetano: “Tobago is known to have dozens of sites worthy of archaeological attention. This 2023 project could be the beginning of a more active period of archaeological activity in Tobago.”

• NOTE: The work of the THCS can be viewed through photo albums, old maps, books and artefacts at its location in Buccoo Village, upstairs the La Tartaruga Restaurant. De Gaetano can be contacted via WhatsApp

at 715-5465 for details.

