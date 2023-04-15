Tobago ready for jazzy weekend

The sister isle is ready to welcome the world to its popular Tobago Jazz Experience, says organiser John Arnold.
After a two-year pandemic forced hiatus jazzy horns, pianos, guitars and voices will once again echo across the tourist destination island next weekend.
“The energy is high and people are very excited about the return of the Tobago Jazz Experience. We are seeing that with the trend of the ticket sales, we did two pay day specials at both Queen’s Hall and Shaw Park Complex that attracted long lines. We got more flights over to Tobago this week. And we also got a letter from the Port (of Port of Spain) confirming they are putting on extra sailings. So it’s for people now to take advantage and come,” an energetic Arnold told the Kitcharee early Friday morning.
An all-star mix of international, regional and local stars has been assembled for the four-day festival which starts this Thursday (April 20) with a Gospel Night concert featuring Tobago hitmaking acts Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Walters) and Positive (Joel Murray) among others at Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough.
On Friday the jazz moves to the Mount Irvine Bay Resort for Jazz on the Beach. On Saturday night reggae and soca will share top billing at the Speyside Recreational Grounds with reggae veterans Everton Blender (Everton Williams) and Richie Spice (Richell Bonner) sharing the stage with soca acts Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) and Nailah Blackman, among others
Headliners US Grammy Award-winning R&B quartet Boyz II Men and Jamaican reggae/pop hit maker Koffee (Mikayla Simpson) will bring the showcase to a climax on Sunday night. They will be ably supported by a sublime cast of local musicians that includes: acclaimed T&T jazz guitarist Theron Shaw, saxophonist Tony Paul, Tobago jazz singer Sharon Phillips, and La Brea-born vocalist Vaughnette Bigford.
An accomplished musician and arranger, Arnold says the festival’s “great potential” rings through the 2023 title: “Much More than Music”. The Carnbee-born music promoter believes they have put together a cast in keeping of their aspirations to grow, but also within budget.
“The quality of the show, in terms of local and foreign acts, was well done and we have kept within the budget,” he beamed.
“Construction of stage has started over the last two days at Speyside and we are planning to have that venue ready by (last) Wednesday. By (last) weekend sound and lighting will come in and set up. We did the walk-throughs with Police and Fire and determined there will be ample parking at and around the venue.
“Parade grounds near Dwight Yorke is the same. There will be VIP parking in the venue itself for paid VIP ticketholders, artistes, event staff and police etc. The rest will be shuttled into the venue,” he said.
Come for the music and discover Tobago
First time and repeat visitors alike can unlock new, unexpected gems that reflect the true beauty of Tobago, Arnold said.
In keeping with their “Much More Than Music” theme, Arnold and his team have worked closely with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to identify some of the island’s wonders to share with visitors next weekend.
“It’s about getting international visitors to come here. And once they come here for the music, then they can engage with all Tobago has to offer. When we say much more than music we talking about the hummingbird experience at Shurland (Nature Park), the bioluminescent algae, the Nylon Pool, the forest reserve. Apart from the beach, there are so many other things to Tobago. That’s why we are pushing the angle of much more than music,” Arnold explained.
In addition, a couple fringe events have popped up around the downtime of the festival, Arnold revealed. The THA has endorsed a Sea Food and Jazz Tobago experience next Friday at the Bucco Boardwalk, as well as a spoken word event called Moods at Bar Hopin also in Bucco. Both events are free to the public.
“The THA is of the view more people involved creates opportunities for others to take part. It augurs well for both the festival itself and our objective to promote Tobago as a true tourist destination,” Arnold concluded.
2023 Tobago Jazz Experience Schedule
April 20: Gospel Night – Shaw Park Complex featuring Blessed Messenger, Positive, Samuel Medas and Jonathan Nelson 6 p.m.
April 22: Jazz on the Beach – Mount Irvine Bay Resort 12 p.m.
Sea Food and Jazz – Bucco Boardwalk, Bucco Village 5 p.m.
Moods, Spoken Word Event – Bar Hopin, Shurland Road, Bucco
Speyside Jazz – Speyside Recreational Grounds – Richie Spice, Everton Blender, Sekon Sta, Nailah Blackman, Gardah Knight, KMC – 5 p.m.
April 23: International Night – Dwight Yorke Stadium – Boyz II Men, Koffee, Tony Paul, Vaughnette Bigford, Theron Shaw, Sharon Phillips, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra– 4 p.m.