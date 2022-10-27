Tobago ready for mas!

“Long ago in Tobago, de Carnival wasn’t so, oh lawd oh!”
Those lyrics from the late iconic Tobago-born bard Shadow (Winston Bailey) take on new meaning this weekend, as the sister isle hosts Tobago Carnival: Ritual. Revelry. Release.
Pan tonight. Jouvert and calypso tomorrow. And the parade of the bands on Sunday, means Tobago will debut a full-fledged Carnival product that has already caught the attention of the region and West Indian diaspora.
The energy is electric on the island, says Tobago Carnival chairperson Meisha Trim. Trim says her 15-member planning committee is positively charged by the overwhelming response from New York, Miami, Trinidad and other parts of the Caribbean that all have sold-out flights to destination Tobago.
“We are part of history, so there is really a sense of anticipation. A little nerves, but we are really encouraged by the curiosity and passion of the persons that have arrived on the island already and those that are still on their way,” a buoyant Trim told the Express in the late hours of Wednesday night.
Undoubtedly the most anticipated performance of the Carnival is Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy (Damani Ogulu). The Grammy Award-winning, chart-topping African star was scheduled to appear last night at the Plymouth Recreation Ground as part of a week-long series of concerts and events staged by the Tobago Music, Arts and Culture (TOMAC).
TOMAC paid tribute to Tobago-born veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) at the same venue on Monday.
Pan & Powder
Tonight Pan Trinbago is set to shine with Pan & Powder through the streets of Scarborough. They will share the spotlight with three-time international Soca Monarch Voice (Aaron St Louis), who takes his Vibes With Voicey tour to Pigeon Point this evening.
Jouvert, from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the much-anticipated Mud is Life Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will see the action shift to Crown Point tomorrow. Later, starting at 6 p.m. the eastern town of Roxborough hosts Night Mas.
The Carnival heats up with the Parade of the Bands through Scarborough from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and climaxes with the After-party, strictly for masqueraders, at Shaw Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All those moving parts required a lot of coordination and consultation with stakeholders, Trim said.
“It is a mammoth task. We sat for two and half months, hammering out ideas with stakeholders and creating a wish list. Some things made it to the table, some things were voted out and others sidelined for another time. But here we are at this juncture with a product that really spoke to the wishes of most persons.
“There will be lessons learned and take-aways to shape and inform the festival moving forward, but we feel as if this year in our first piloting of this festival it was all encompassing to carry the hopes and dreams of the island and its wishes to display its revelry in its own way,” she said.
Every Tobagonian is excited at the direct and indirect economic benefits the Carnival will bring to help boost the island’s economy, Trim said. The island’s accommodation is close to 90-per cent occupancy capacity, and tourism line businesses like car rentals and restaurants are reporting a marked increase in bookings, she added.
“The huge influx of Trinidadians showing an interest in the Carnival is very heart-warming. As an island that depends on event tourism and Trinidad being our primary source market, we are more than ecstatic to host our Trinidadian friends and family because they are bringing with them economic value that Tobago needs right now coming out of Covid,” she said.
Despite hiccups of a clogged air- and seabridge between the islands, Trim says all systems are in place to ensure a smooth execution this weekend—from security systems, disaster and management personnel, health protocols and sanitation, Trim said.
“Everything is coming together how we want it to. I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish in such a short space of time, given all the challenges post-pandemic. We are literally trying to pull together something that would not only be an economic injection into the economy of T&T, but also see creative industry really blooming.
“And the coming to the fore of talent from mas making, to designing, to make-up artists, to photographers, to influencer marketing, to pan and calypso and soca artistes and the promoters—everybody has a stake at this iteration,” Trim concluded.
Tobago Carnival schedule
TODAY
• Pan & Powder – Coast Guard Base to Garden Side car park (5 p.m.)
• Vibes with Voicey, Pigeon Point Beach (6 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
• Finesse – The Embassy boat – sailing from Pigeon Point jetty at 7 p.m.
• #Duck It – Court yard, Lowlands Mall – 1 p.m. till.
• Floats and Bikinis, Harbour Master (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
TOMORROW
• Jouvert – Crown Point (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
• Mud Festival – Crown Point – (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
• TUCO Tobago Lime – Tropikist Hotel – (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
• Night Mas – Roxborough – (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
• Soiree cooler event – Fairways Restaurant – (6 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
• EDEN – The Sunset Garden Party – Buccoo Historical Park – (3 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
• Rep Yuh Band – Harbour Master (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
SUNDAY
• Parade of the Bands – Scarborough (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
• Papi Show – Harbour Master (Sailing 8 p.m.)
• After-party – Shaw Park (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)