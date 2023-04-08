Tobago’s popular Easter cultural events return

competitor

Sheer delight as a competitor shows off her prized crab in 2022.

Two iconic cultural events are returning to Tobago’s Easter celebrations and promise to be bigger and better this year. The famous Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races and Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race Festival promise to be two of the biggest celebrations on the island this year. The events will take place on April 10 and 11, and are expected to attract scores of locals and tourists. The nation’s leading communications services provider, bmobile, is proudly sponsoring this year’s events.

Answering the call to support this year’s events, bmobile recognises the importance of supporting local cultural events that celebrate the diversity of Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are proud to sponsor Tobago’s Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races and the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival,” said Onica Blackman, manager Tobago Operations at TSTT. “As a company committed to investing in the communities where it operates, bmobile recognises the importance of supporting local cultural events that bring communities together, keep traditions alive and pass them on to younger generations. We are excited to be a part of these two events and look forward to contributing to their continued success and an unforgettable weekend of festivities.”

The Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races will be celebrating 48 years and is known for showcasing Tobago’s rich sporting culture, featuring a range of athletic events for participants of all ages. The event includes track and field, football, and more, with prizes awarded to the winners of each competition.

Henry Smith, president of the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council, said, “The upcoming 48th Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races is a celebration of athleticism, community, and Caribbean spirit. We are grateful for bmobile’s generous support, which helps us to continue this important tradition of bringing communities together through sports and festivities. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the island to showcase their skills and invite everyone to join us for a day of thrilling competition, camaraderie, and fun.”

Linda Ramsawak, secretary of Buccoo Village Council, said, “At the Buccoo Goat Race Tobago, spectators can look forward to an action-packed day filled with entertainment, as skilled jockeys race their agile goats to the finish line. We are proud to have the support of bmobile, which enables us to bring this exciting event to the people of Tobago and beyond. With their partnership and support, we are confident that this year’s Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival will be the best one yet, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

