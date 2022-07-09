Tobago tambrin drum stars on jazz stage

Jazz pianist John Arnold and his Kariwak Players took a small, intrigued audience across musical seas and continents at his Tambrin Jazz Project showcase, last Friday evening, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
Arnold blended the Tobago tambrin African drum with the East Indian tabla to create a highly pleasing hybrid sound that won over a musically knowledgeable audience, among them acclaimed musician/composer Ray Holman and well-travelled violinist Inge Schlüer.
Tambrin drummers Lawrence Crooks, Laurenzo Smith and Xavier Smith applied deft fingers to heated animal skin to add a new dimension to Arnold’s jazz interpretation of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly me to the Moon” and Toots Thielemans’ “Bluesette”.
As if those performances weren’t impressive enough Arnold later introduced Tabalchi Mayank Ramgoolie for a couple of completely improvised exchanges of East Indian and African drums he called “Organic Bago Fusion” and “Indo Vibes”.
Ramgoolie had only met the cast of musicians a week earlier. On Friday his inspiring exchange with Crooks felt and sounded like they had played together for centuries.
Arnold said he was moved to not only include the tambrin into his set but also experiment with its cross-cultural applications after seeing the drum featured less and less prominently in cultural displays on the Sister Isle.
“One of the things the disturbed me is the decrease in tambrin bands. It went from seven just a few years ago to just one in Tobago. I’ve had this big interest in the tambrin. Two years ago I decided, ‘John you have to take hold of it. Add jazz to the tambrin’. What you saw Friday was an experiment in trying to get the tambrin drum to use jazz as an open door to raise its awareness,” Arnold explained during a phone call with the Kitcharee on Thursday morning.
Arnold said he was introduced to Ramgoolie by music colleagues in Trinidad after requesting a recommendation for “a good tabla player”.
“They gave me this guy and he turned out to be really good. He came to Tobago and we did a purely organic session in the studio and we taped it. Now we are in the process of standardising them to have them recorded as proper songs,” he explained.
Sprinkles of musical stardust
Earlier, acclaimed guitarist Theron Shaw and saxophonist Tony Paul brought an extra shine to the showcase with a couple of sparkling guest appearances.
Shaw’s fret work was particularly immaculate on Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed” inspiring howls from the appreciative audience. The unassuming guitarist had them further eating out of his hands with his original “Charlotteville Jig” before brining the audience to their feet with an intricate solo on Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) 1970 road march “Margie”.
“He is ours and we have to claim him and praise him. A masterful arranger and a brilliant musical mind,” Shaw said of Kitchener, following the performance to rousing applause.
Paul, meanwhile, silenced the audience with a stirring rendition of Grover Washington Jr’s “Mister Magic” before paying tribute to Holman with his “Bazodee”.
His rendition of the late US-born Trinidadian percussionist Ralph McDonald’s “Jouvert Jam” evoked fond memories of the affable composer’s time on the islands. And by the time he moved his alto sax from his lips to deliver a pitch perfect vocal to Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Do For Love” it felt like he was flexing his talent a bit too much. He was that good.
Vocalists Lynette Louis and Judy Balfour proved entertaining openers when they warmed up the hall with some jazz standards. Louis’ rendition of calypso veteran Explainer’s (Winston Henry) “Lorraine” was particularly pleasing, as was Balfour’s cover of Nina Simone’s “Feel So Good”.
Arnold, meanwhile, said plans are already on stream to experiment with the tambrin to make it easier to take into performance spaces. The drum requires heating and had to be rotated out of the hall several times during Friday’s performance.
“We want to encourage research on the drum so we can have other ways of heating it and making it. At this point this is what I’m trying to drive. We are also talking about workshops. We are planning the Tambrin Festival for 2023 that would involve going into schools and doing workshops showing how we make the drums and getting the children to play.
“We hope young people, even with their new soca and dancehall and hip hop could start using the tambrin and experimenting with the sound. If that starts to happen I think we are in for exciting times are ahead,” Arnold concluded.