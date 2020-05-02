Like a wide open unattended standpipe on Lord Street, tributes continue to flow unabated into our private messages for the late thespian Tony Hall.
Trinbagonian theatre practitioners based both home and abroad are bursting full with emotional homages and comical anecdotes of the local theatre luminary.
Hall, 71, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack at his Tobago home. The San Fernando-born playwright/actor/director was a pioneer in community television having established the Banyan Ltd production house and had a hand in the setting up of Gayelle Television.
We share some of the heartfelt sentiments of some of those who lived, worked and befriended the theatre stalwart.
Wendell Manwarren:
“He was a philosopher of the highest order”
I am proud to say Tony was a friend, a mentor, a philosopher of the highest order, a teacher par excellence, an inveigler of ideas and possibilities, a mas man and an international man of theatre and performance and an all-round inspiration for many generations. He did it all with such consummate ease or very little ‘efforting’ as he liked to say.
His loss to the national community and international theatre fraternity is immeasurable. My heart goes out to his wife Mary, his son Mauri, his daughter Lindsay and his brother Dennis ‘Sprangalang’ Hall In this moment and all whose lives he touched and influenced though his work and his being. What a man, what a quiet giant, what a loss.
We recently had a very long phone conversation regarding COVID-19 and all the ramifications of it and at the end he sent me a message that I’m still trying to decipher and I would like to share it:
‘There is a possibility for there to be a settling into the essence of the universe. The effort that may be put into trying to make this happen is the main obstacle to it happening. Take it light.’
And then he signed off: ‘Please be safe. Jouvay Forever. Relaxafari’
Rhoma Spencer:
“He was my muse”
Tony was the manifestation of humility, kindness and the ability to share unselfishly. Tony was my mentor, my teacher, my brother and my all-round consultant on anything. He was my muse. He was a brilliant man, he knew any and everything. There is nothing in this world that you could not approach Tony on and he did not have a philosophical, historical or cultural response to.
Tony had a perfect sense and understanding of the history and cultural heritage of not only us here in T&T but the entire Caribbean. His legacy is such that, he has used the culture and the heritage of T&T to inform the way in which he created art, whether it is in theatre in filmmaking, also creating what I call a theatre of participation and intervention: How he approached playing mas on Jouvert morning.
Many, many years ago, together with Errol Fabien, they formed Lord Street Theatre and their first Jouvert presentation was called Abandoned Drugs—it was a play on the words A-Band-On Drugs. Then the next year they did a band called Abandon Violence where they looked at the state of violence in the country. The following year they came out with Abandon US. US meaning Untied States, they were making a statement about cultural imperialism.
Tony was a visionary and I don’t think we in T&T understand what we have lost. His work not only in Trinidad but in Scandinavian Europe, in Norway, in Costa Rica, in Los Angeles (USA), his work is much more felt and appreciated outside the region. And yet everything he did as an artiste was all about us as Caribbean people, starting first with us in T&T.
We here in T&T haven’t really felt the magnitude of the work. We the students both local and international, students like myself because I was one of his student, we are the ones that will hopefully carry on the legacy of Tony Hall and the body of work he has left with us, it is up to us to carry on with it.
What I will always remember and cherish about Tony is his immense sense of humour. He was very, very funny. He made me laugh a lot. I always remember him imitating a calypsonian called Mighty Jackson. If anybody ever had the opportunity to see Mighty Jackson perform and see Tony do an interpretation they would see how much on point he was with it. My memory would always be about him doing a full on performance, from the moment Mighty Jackson comes on stage hunched back with a stick until he gets in front of the microphone to sing his calypso. The way how Tony did that, every time I remember it I start to laugh. Every time we’re with company and I say Tony tell dem about Mighty Jackson, Tony immediately, on point gets into character and will do that Mighty Jackson.
He made me think a lot, he challenged me a lot as an actor and at the same time made me laugh a lot.
Conrad Parris:
“He made us investigate ourselves”
He was a mentor to so many people. I always admired his willingness to impart wisdom so freely, in a rehearsal, a lecture, or a lime somewhere. He was a philosopher from whom I learned so many life lessons.
His unique perspective gave us these stories that made us investigate so many facets of ourselves, including and especially our darker side. He always had a way of dropping gems in a seemingly regular conversation. This one stays with me, and I share it with others in the hope it hits them the way it hit me: “Ask yourself, what do you want? The answer to that will be your life.”
Nikki Crosby:
“He was everything”
Tony was a mentor, a friend, a big brother, a father... he was everything. He loved theatre and culture and believed in spreading it far and wide. He also believed in archives; that’s why Gayelle was born and it was his passion. Recording material was very important in keeping the culture alive so that we could pass it on to other generations.
Wendell Etienne:
“He called for more Fire”
Tony was my mentor, coach, teacher and friend. In 1998 I sat in a reading for one of his plays which I was subsequently cast in and won a Cacique Award. My friendship with Tony made me a better actor, writer and person. We had long conversations about theatre, life, family...
Tony has left behind a rich legacy as a Caribbean playwright. His work captured a deep sense of realism that identifies us as Caribbean people. His attention to detail in process whilst creating is not just a template for Trinidad and Tobago but the Caribbean.
During the staging of Red House Fire! Fire! we had intense rehearsals for a couple months. At one rehearsal Tony insisted that he would engage real fire blowers from Paramin and have them at the top of the set, outdoors at the Normandie. One night, Tony cued the fire blowers and we could hear him whispering to them “More fire!” Eventually, part of the set caught fire and began falling to the floor. We were then onstage, outing little fires in character and delivering lines. At the end of the performance we heard Tony asking the fire blowers: “If we put back the fabric in the same place...yuh think we could do it again? That look real good!”
Michael Cherrie:
“He was honest”
Tony Hall to me was like a father. He was a dear caring father I had in theatre. He was a guide, a mentor, one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with, a really dear friend as well too. You were able to talk to him about anything. He was a gentle, caring, bright, understanding, compassionate and really kind person.
Like Rhoma (Spencer) said he directed you without you even realising you were being directed. He had boundless energy. So many pots on the fire, so many things he would be involved in going from one thing to the next. He really helped developed Trinidad theatre in the world, through the Jouvert popular theatre process and the plays that he wrote and directed.
What made him a special talent is that he was able to tell the story of people that you really wouldn’t think about hearing or seeing their story. Jean and Dinah: two prostitutes from a line in a calypso; Brand New Lucky Diamond Horsehoe Club: about the underbelly of society in some whore house; Gene Miles: a woman forgotten and cast aside by society. The stories he told with such understanding and compassion that you could connect to their truth. He was honest, about himself and how he saw the Caribbean society and that came across in his writing.
I will always cherish and remember the adventures we had doing theatre and film and TV all over the world: in Trinidad, in St Lucia, in Connecticut (USA). That sense of adventure and discovery and not knowing but still going ahead and doing the work anyway with Tony. It was a special kind of coverage, rooted in vulnerability, rooted in not knowing and being okay with not knowing but in a sense trusting the silence, the empty spaces and using what was right in front of your eyes.
I will really miss the s**t talk and liming. I remember we were doing a play he directed called Table 17 at Crossroads theatre in Indiana (USA). We would stay up all hours of the night talking, his wisdom and his insight. I will miss his kindness, his inclusiveness and his willingness to take you on an adventure while taking care of you. He was a real soldier and leader at the same time. I will miss him dearly.
Thanks a lot Tony. I will cherish the lessons and I will try my best to pass them on to the next generation.