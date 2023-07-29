Top Performa ‘Jubba’ coming to T&T

Jubba

The 2023 Magnum Top Performa winner, Jubba (Tevaun Taylor) is due to perform in Trinidad next month, after he was catapulted into stardom at Reggae Sumfest’s festival night last weekend.

Crowned on July 14 at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Jubba won JCA$1.5 million dollars, as well as the chance to perform at Reggae Sumfest, among other prizes.

The newly minted Top Performa took to the stage at Sumfest at approximately 1 a.m., belting out his songs “Nawmality” and “Hello”, both for which received a massive forward from the audience. With the Magnum Girls in tow, Jubba delivered an electrifying performance that left his name stamped in the minds of those in attendance.

Following his performance, he was a sight of gratitude and immense joy.

“I can finally say my dream has come true,” he enthused. “Much thanks to the entire Magnum Top Performa team. I’ve been doing music about seven years now and I’m finally getting the break I’ve been working so hard for. Tonight was amazin; me just decide seh a my time fi shine now so I just delivered a set weh mi know woulda mek mi fadda proud. Music was his thing before he passed away, so now his legacy a live on through me. We have big and exciting projects on the way, so Jamaica, Trinidad and the world can just look out fi Jubba because me deh yah fi stay.” In addition to the aforementioned prizes, Jubba will also get the chance to work with Chimney Records on a song, and Romeich Entertainment for both a song and a music video. He will next take the stage at the Magnum Xplosion “Summer Stage” event happening in Trinidad on August 19th, thus tapping into the regional dancehall community.

Regional marketing manager of Magnum Tonic Wine, Kamal Powell said the brand is thrilled to have their Top Performa on this platform, as it solidifies the company’s aim to enrich the lives of young people in Jamaica, through dancehall music.

“I’m immensely proud tonight to say that Magnum has brought out yet another star, who has so much talent and the potential to grow and do really well in this space. We remain committed to building dancehall through these mediums and we look forward to next year’s staging where we hope to unearth another talented act.”

Reggae Sumfest Night 1 closed out with Montego Bay’s native, Tommy Lee, who delivered a lengthy performance, delving into his extensive catalogue of hits, as patrons stayed until daylight to witness his first Reggae Sumfest showing, since his release from prison. The Magnum Xplosion “Summer Stage” event will feature headline acts: Teejay (Timoy Janeyo Jones), Jada Kingdom (Jada Ashanti Murphy), Jashii (Mluleki Clarke) and many more performing live at the Queen’s Park Savannah for an event billed as “the biggest dancehall concert of 2023”.

An unlikely trio of two veteran actresses and a viral social media sensation are breathing new life into theatre across Trinidad and Tobago.

Award winning actresses/directors Cecilia Salazar and Penelope Spencer have teamed with online comic Ro'dey (Rodell Cumberbatch) to create the aptly titled CPR (Cecilia, Penny, Ro'dey) theatre company.

British actor/DJ Idris Elba is officially jumping on the soca train.

Elba has teamed with soca star Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and DJ/production foursome Jus Now on the soca remix of his drum & bass collaboration "We Run the Area", which also features UK music legends General Levy (Paul Levy) and Toddla T (Thoms Bell).

The who's who of the local entertainment scene, lovers of music and fans of Hey Choppi (Sean Padmore) packed out 145 Tragarete Road for his Saga Boy album listening party.

The 12-track album, which carries a parental advisory sticker, features the Arima-born writer, music engineer and video director on several collabs including "Gud Gud" with Machel Montano, "Who we are" with Voice (Aaron St Louis) and "La La La" with Nailah Blackman.

FROM birthdays to weeknight dinners, your home is where you invest your heart, money, and life. The last thing you want sharing that precious space with you is dust.

