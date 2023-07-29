Top Performa ‘Jubba’ coming to T&T

The 2023 Magnum Top Performa winner, Jubba (Tevaun Taylor) is due to perform in Trinidad next month, after he was catapulted into stardom at Reggae Sumfest’s festival night last weekend.
Crowned on July 14 at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Jubba won JCA$1.5 million dollars, as well as the chance to perform at Reggae Sumfest, among other prizes.
The newly minted Top Performa took to the stage at Sumfest at approximately 1 a.m., belting out his songs “Nawmality” and “Hello”, both for which received a massive forward from the audience. With the Magnum Girls in tow, Jubba delivered an electrifying performance that left his name stamped in the minds of those in attendance.
Following his performance, he was a sight of gratitude and immense joy.
“I can finally say my dream has come true,” he enthused. “Much thanks to the entire Magnum Top Performa team. I’ve been doing music about seven years now and I’m finally getting the break I’ve been working so hard for. Tonight was amazin; me just decide seh a my time fi shine now so I just delivered a set weh mi know woulda mek mi fadda proud. Music was his thing before he passed away, so now his legacy a live on through me. We have big and exciting projects on the way, so Jamaica, Trinidad and the world can just look out fi Jubba because me deh yah fi stay.” In addition to the aforementioned prizes, Jubba will also get the chance to work with Chimney Records on a song, and Romeich Entertainment for both a song and a music video. He will next take the stage at the Magnum Xplosion “Summer Stage” event happening in Trinidad on August 19th, thus tapping into the regional dancehall community.
Regional marketing manager of Magnum Tonic Wine, Kamal Powell said the brand is thrilled to have their Top Performa on this platform, as it solidifies the company’s aim to enrich the lives of young people in Jamaica, through dancehall music.
“I’m immensely proud tonight to say that Magnum has brought out yet another star, who has so much talent and the potential to grow and do really well in this space. We remain committed to building dancehall through these mediums and we look forward to next year’s staging where we hope to unearth another talented act.”
Reggae Sumfest Night 1 closed out with Montego Bay’s native, Tommy Lee, who delivered a lengthy performance, delving into his extensive catalogue of hits, as patrons stayed until daylight to witness his first Reggae Sumfest showing, since his release from prison. The Magnum Xplosion “Summer Stage” event will feature headline acts: Teejay (Timoy Janeyo Jones), Jada Kingdom (Jada Ashanti Murphy), Jashii (Mluleki Clarke) and many more performing live at the Queen’s Park Savannah for an event billed as “the biggest dancehall concert of 2023”.